Aureus Prime X
AlphaOne Aureus Prime X is a fully automated trading system developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines technical trend analysis with a dynamic grid management system.
Trading Strategy
The system uses a multi-layered approach to identify potential market entries:
Trend Analysis: The EA monitors the H1 timeframe trend using Moving Average and ADX indicators.
Entry Logic: Positions are initiated based on price deviations identified by Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
Grid Management: The system employs an asymmetric grid. The distance between grid levels is not fixed; it is calculated dynamically using the Average True Range (ATR) and RSI values to adapt to changing market volatility.
Risk Management Features
Margin Verification: A built-in function checks available margin before any order execution to prevent failed requests.
Drawdown Control: The EA includes a group stop loss (Basket Stop Loss) and a daily drawdown limit to manage equity exposure.
Adaptive Exit: The system utilizes trailing profit and partial closing logic to manage open positions.
News Filter: An integrated news filter is designed to pause trading activities during significant economic events.
Account Compatibility: The internal structure is designed to function on both Netting and Hedging account types.
Simulation Results (Backtest)
Based on historical data simulations (2025):
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Calculated Profit Factor: 1.16 - 1.21
Calculated Sharpe Ratio: 4.0 - 4.2
Consistent Pattern (Z-Score): Above 9.0 Note: These results are based on historical simulations and do not represent guaranteed future performance. Trading involves significant risk of loss.
Operational Requirements
Minimum Balance: Suggested $500 for standard accounts.
Timeframe: M15.
Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended for the grid logic to function as intended.
Presets: Standard configuration files (.set) are available on the developer's website.
Official Presets: Download the verified "Performance Turbo" presets here: Download Official Presets or https://alphaoneea.pro/preset-mql5/OfficialPresetAureusPrimeX.zip
WebRequest: To enable the news filter, the following URL must be added to the terminal settings: https://alphaoneea.pro.
Instructions for Use
Install the EA on an M15 XAUUSD chart.
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled in your terminal.
Add the required URL in the WebRequest settings.
Apply the appropriate preset file for your specific risk preference.
Quick Access:
- Download Official .SET Files: Click Here to Download
- Support & Community: Send a Private Message for setup assistance.
- License: This product is protected by MQL5 DRM. No external activation required.
Join the AlphaOne Elite
When you purchase Aureus Prime X, you are not just buying a bot; you are investing in a patch-by-patch audited system designed for long-term stability.
Support: Our R&D team is available via Private Message for setup assistance and optimization tips.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.
Trading in the financial markets carries a high level of risk. Historical performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.