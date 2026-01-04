KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto Expert

When you install first Select Trendline Breakout Strategy for Fibonacci Trades

Before Test Yourself See Full Video of Strategy Test 1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025, How it will Work and How you need to Setup, after Purchase tellme in comment section for latest Set file Communication Link in mql5

Features of KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto Expert

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It focuses on price action trading using trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, and various filters for risk management and trade optimization. Below is a comprehensive list of its key features, derived from the code and input parameters. The EA emphasizes breakout trading with pullback entries, incorporating advanced notifications, a news filter, and a live dashboard.

Core Trading Strategy

  • Automatically detects swing highs and lows on a configurable timeframe using a specified number of bars and minimum point threshold to identify potential trendline points.
  • Draws and monitors upper (resistance) and lower (support) trendlines on the chart. Supports up to 10 trendlines per type, with customizable colors, width, style, and extension. Hides parallel lines or those broken by price (with a 20-point threshold).
  • Monitors for breaks using close price or wicks, with a configurable point move threshold to trigger.
  • Requires a minimum pullback (default: 200 points) after a break to create a Fibonacci setup.
    • Draws Fibonacci retracement zones (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%) with visual boxes on the chart (customizable colors and transparency).
    • Supports multiple zones: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, or Golden Zone (38.2%-61.8%).
    • Tolerance for zone triggers (default: 50 points).
    • Enables trades on price touching a trendline and reversing (with touch distance threshold, default: 100 points)
  • candle confirmation on a specified timeframe (default: H4). Can wait for candle close or allow zone re-entries:
    • Buys on upward trendline breaks with pullback to Fib zone.
    • Sells on downward trendline breaks with pullback to Fib zone.
    • Draws entry arrows on the chart (customizable colors).
    • Supports one trade at a time, max trades per day (default: 5), and minimum seconds between trades (default: 60) to prevent rapid reversals.

Risk Management

  • Lot Sizing: Fixed lots (default: 0.1) or auto-lot based on risk percent (default: 1%) per trade.
  • Stop Loss (SL): Configurable in points (default: 500) or based on swing low/high.
  • Take Profit (TP): Configurable in points (default: 1000) or via Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2).
  • Trailing Stop: Activates after profit threshold (default: 500 points), with step intervals (default: 500 points), max steps (optional), and breakeven move (default: enabled).
  • Partial Profit Booking: Closes a percentage of the position (default: 50%) after profit points (default: 1000), with option to continue trailing.
    • Fib setups invalidate if price moves beyond 0% by points (default: 100) or expires after hours (default: 48).

Filters and Protections

  • News Filter :
    • Avoids trading during high/medium/low impact news for specified currencies (e.g., USD, EUR).
    • Configurable minutes before/after news (e.g., 60 minutes).
    • Auto-closes positions on news and sends notifications.
    • Updates from MQL5 calendar every 5 minutes.
  • Session Filter: Not explicitly detailed in code, but implied in dashboard (blocks trading during certain sessions).
  • Performance Optimization: Updates logic every N seconds (default: 2), processes only new bars, limits bar checks (default: 100), and cleans up executed setups.

Notifications and Alerts

  • Push Notifications: For trendline breaks, retracements, Fib triggers, and trades (configurable).
  • Advanced Notification System (KS Notification System v1.00):
    • Sends formatted messages with emojis, details, and context (account, balance, symbol, time).
    • Rate-limited (max 10 per minute) to avoid spam.
    • Types: Info, Success, Warning, Error, Trade Open/Close, Alert, Breakout.
  • Telegram Integration: Sends screenshots on trade open/close with captions (bot token, chat ID required). Supports personal chats, groups/channels.
  • Discord Webhook: Sends screenshots to Discord channels.
  • Screenshots: Captures chart (1920x1080) on key events, with sequencing delays to prevent MT5 hangs.

User Interface and Display

  • Live Dashboard (KS Dashboard System v1.00):
    • Displays on-chart with customizable position, size, colors, font.
    • Shows: Candle countdown, daily/weekly profits and win rates, live position status, EA status, IST time, broker time, GMT offset, balance/equity, spread.
    • Solid background option; auto-GMT detection; weekly reset on Mondays.
  • Visual Elements: Trendlines, Fibonacci boxes/labels, entry arrows. Option to keep Fib visible after trades.
  • Cleanup: Automatically deletes objects for executed trades (unless disabled).

General Settings and Utilities

  • Magic Number and Comment: For identifying EA trades.
  • Initialization and Deinit: Initializes dashboard, cleans up objects on removal.
  • Error Handling: Logs detailed errors for orders, WebRequests (e.g., Telegram/Discord), and news updates.
  • Dependencies: Uses MQL5 Trade library; no external installs needed.
  • Compatibility: Strict mode; MT5-specific etc.).

This EA is designed for professional use, with a focus on robustness (e.g., handling invalid requests, filling modes) and user customization. It avoids high-risk activities like martingale or grid trading, emphasizing quality setups. For best results, backtest on historical data and configure inputs carefully (e.g., news filter during volatile periods). If you need help with specific settings or modifications, let me know!

Please read these warnings carefully. This EA is a powerful tool, but trading involves significant risks. No EA guarantees profits.


High Risk of Loss Forex/CFD trading carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. This EA uses stop losses and trailing stops, but slippage, spreads, broker execution delays, or extreme market moves can cause losses larger than expected. 

You Must Test It Yourself Thoroughly
  • After buy never use immediately on a live/real money account.
  • Always start with a demo account for at least 1–2weeks.
  • Perform your own forward testing and backtesting on multiple symbols, timeframes, and market conditions (trending, ranging, high volatility, news events).
  • Verify that the strategy matches your trading style and risk tolerance.


Другие продукты этого автора
KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
DESCRIPTION: ----------- KS Dynamic Trendlines is an advanced indicator that automatically detects swing points  and draws intelligent trendlines that adapt to market conditions in real-time. KEY FEATURES: ------------ Automatic swing high/low detection Dynamic trendline generation connecting swing points Real-time break detection - broken trendlines disappear automatically Next strongest trendline appears when current one breaks Multi-timeframe support - detect on H4, display on M15 Parallel t
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв