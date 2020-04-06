Ultimate Gold Breakout
Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor
Ultimate Gold Breakout is a systematic Expert Advisor designed to trade daily breakout movements on Gold (XAUUSD) using clearly defined price levels and structured risk management. It is built for ECN and prop trading environments where execution quality and capital protection are critical.
Strategy Overview
The EA identifies the previous day’s high and low and prepares trades for potential breakout moves from these levels.
Trades can be executed using:
Pending orders for precise breakout capture, or
Market orders for confirmation-based entries.
When one direction is triggered, the opposite setup is automatically canceled to avoid double exposure.
Core Trading Logic
Uses previous day (D1) high and low levels
Optional entry buffer and confirmation delay
Pending order or market execution modes
One-Cancels-the-Other (OCO) order handling
Risk Management
Fixed or risk-based position sizing
Broker-validated volume control
Fixed stop loss and take profit
Partial position close at predefined profit
Automatic breakeven and trailing stop
Daily loss, profit, and trade limits
Session and Time Filters
Asian, London, and New York sessions
Custom trading hours and weekdays
Automatic pending order cleanup
Additional Protections
Spread filter
Margin availability check
Order retry logic for execution stability
Recommended Usage
Symbol: XAUUSD
Environment: ECN / Prop firms
Supports both conservative and aggressive risk configurations.
Key Characteristics
No repainting logic
Structured breakout methodology
Designed for real capital deployment
Suitable for retail and prop trading
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is essential.