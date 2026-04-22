Gold Liquidity V2
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 5.2
- Обновлено: 9 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Gold Liquidity EA – Gold EA for XAUUSD Scalping on MT5
Gold Liquidity EA is a high-performance Gold EA and XAUUSD EA developed for precision trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This advanced Scalping EA is specifically designed for traders who want a reliable Gold Scalper focused on the 1-minute timeframe.
As a powerful MT5 EA, Gold Liquidity EA combines liquidity-based trading concepts with fast execution to capture short-term movements in the gold market. This Gold EA is optimized for XAUUSD and built to perform under high volatility conditions.
After Purchase Contact Admin for Best Suitable Setfile
Use Default Setfile Just Adjust Trading Start and End time as show below
Best Trading Hours For GMT+0 (1 to 10)
Best Trading Hours For GMT +3 (4 to 13)
Best Trading Hours For GMT +2 (3 to 12)
Thanks for your support, mates! We finally have a setfile for $500 medium risk or $1,000 safer trading, with Trend Filter + Stop Loss, no Martingale, and trades only with the trend.
Gold Liquidity EA is built as a high-efficiency Gold Scalper with a focus on aggressive growth under controlled conditions.
- Designed for high monthly returns under optimized settings
- Capable of achieving up to 100% monthly growth in favorable conditions
- Stable Scalping EA performance on the M1 timeframe
- Adapted for XAUUSD volatility and rapid price movements
Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market environment.
Recommended Settings
To achieve the best results with this Gold EA, use the following setup:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 EA)
- Broker: ECN or low spread broker recommended
- VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable execution
Minimum Deposit
Medium Risk: $500
Low Risk: $1000
Strategy Overview
Gold Liquidity EA is based on liquidity-driven trading principles used in modern markets. This XAUUSD EA focuses on:
- Liquidity sweeps and stop-loss clusters
- Short-term price inefficiencies
- Momentum-based scalping opportunities
- High-probability entry zones in the gold market
This Gold EA is structured to take advantage of market behavior where retail traders typically lose positions, making it a strategic Scalping EA for XAUUSD.
Why Choose Gold Liquidity EA
Gold Liquidity EA stands out among Gold EA systems due to its focused design and execution:
- Specialized Gold EA for XAUUSD only
- High-speed Scalping EA for M1 trading
- Reliable Gold Scalper with structured logic
- Fully automated MT5 EA solution
- Designed for both beginner and professional traders
- Optimized for performance and execution efficiency
This XAUUSD EA provides a balance between automation, precision, and market adaptability.
Keywords
Gold EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Scalper, Scalping EA, MT5 EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Scalping EA, Forex Robot, Automated Trading, Liquidity EA, Smart Money EA, Gold Bot, MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. This Gold EA does not guarantee profits. Performance of this XAUUSD EA depends on market conditions and trading environment. Always use proper risk management and test the Scalping EA before using it on a live account.
The EA is the best I have ever had, it makes a lot of profit and I have it connected 24/7 with VPS and it is really great! Abadat Hussain is also very great, he takes a lot of time and responds very quickly! I can only recommend it