Gold Liquidity V2

Gold Liquidity EA – Gold EA for XAUUSD Scalping on MT5



Promotional Price $399, Next price: 499$ (No More Discounts)

Gold Liquidity EA is a high-performance Gold EA and XAUUSD EA developed for precision trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This advanced Scalping EA is specifically designed for traders who want a reliable Gold Scalper focused on the 1-minute timeframe.

As a powerful MT5 EA, Gold Liquidity EA combines liquidity-based trading concepts with fast execution to capture short-term movements in the gold market. This Gold EA is optimized for XAUUSD and built to perform under high volatility conditions.

After Purchase Contact Admin for Best Suitable Setfile

Use Default Setfile Just Adjust Trading Start and End time as show below

Best Trading Hours For GMT+0 (1 to 10)

Best Trading Hours For GMT +3 (4 to 13)

Best Trading Hours For GMT +2 (3 to 12)



Thanks for your support, mates! We finally have a setfile for $500 medium risk or $1,000 safer trading, with Trend Filter + Stop Loss, no Martingale, and trades only with the trend.

Gold Liquidity EA is built as a high-efficiency Gold Scalper with a focus on aggressive growth under controlled conditions.

Designed for high monthly returns under optimized settings

Capable of achieving up to 100% monthly growth in favorable conditions

Stable Scalping EA performance on the M1 timeframe

Adapted for XAUUSD volatility and rapid price movements

Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market environment.

Recommended Settings

To achieve the best results with this Gold EA, use the following setup:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 EA)

Broker: ECN or low spread broker recommended

VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable execution

Minimum Deposit



Medium Risk: $500

Low Risk: $1000

Strategy Overview

Gold Liquidity EA is based on liquidity-driven trading principles used in modern markets. This XAUUSD EA focuses on:

Liquidity sweeps and stop-loss clusters

Short-term price inefficiencies

Momentum-based scalping opportunities

High-probability entry zones in the gold market

This Gold EA is structured to take advantage of market behavior where retail traders typically lose positions, making it a strategic Scalping EA for XAUUSD.

Why Choose Gold Liquidity EA

Gold Liquidity EA stands out among Gold EA systems due to its focused design and execution:

Specialized Gold EA for XAUUSD only

High-speed Scalping EA for M1 trading

Reliable Gold Scalper with structured logic

Fully automated MT5 EA solution

Designed for both beginner and professional traders

Optimized for performance and execution efficiency

This XAUUSD EA provides a balance between automation, precision, and market adaptability.

Keywords

Gold EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Scalper, Scalping EA, MT5 EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Scalping EA, Forex Robot, Automated Trading, Liquidity EA, Smart Money EA, Gold Bot, MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. This Gold EA does not guarantee profits. Performance of this XAUUSD EA depends on market conditions and trading environment. Always use proper risk management and test the Scalping EA before using it on a live account.