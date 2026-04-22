Gold Liquidity V2

5

Gold Liquidity EA – Gold EA for XAUUSD Scalping on MT5

Promotional Price $399, Next price: 499$ (No More Discounts)

Gold Liquidity EA is a high-performance Gold EA and XAUUSD EA developed for precision trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This advanced Scalping EA is specifically designed for traders who want a reliable Gold Scalper focused on the 1-minute timeframe.

As a powerful MT5 EA, Gold Liquidity EA combines liquidity-based trading concepts with fast execution to capture short-term movements in the gold market. This Gold EA is optimized for XAUUSD and built to perform under high volatility conditions.

After Purchase Contact Admin for Best Suitable Setfile
Use Default Setfile Just Adjust Trading Start and End time as show below
Best Trading Hours For GMT+0 (1 to 10)
Best Trading Hours For GMT +3 (4 to 13)
Best Trading Hours For GMT +2 (3 to 12)

Thanks for your support, mates! We finally have a setfile for $500 medium risk or $1,000 safer trading, with Trend Filter + Stop Loss, no Martingale, and trades only with the trend.

Gold Liquidity EA is built as a high-efficiency Gold Scalper with a focus on aggressive growth under controlled conditions.

  • Designed for high monthly returns under optimized settings
  • Capable of achieving up to 100% monthly growth in favorable conditions
  • Stable Scalping EA performance on the M1 timeframe
  • Adapted for XAUUSD volatility and rapid price movements

Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market environment.

Recommended Settings

To achieve the best results with this Gold EA, use the following setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 EA)
  • Broker: ECN or low spread broker recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable execution

    Minimum Deposit

    Medium Risk: $500
    Low Risk:  $1000

Strategy Overview

Gold Liquidity EA is based on liquidity-driven trading principles used in modern markets. This XAUUSD EA focuses on:

  • Liquidity sweeps and stop-loss clusters
  • Short-term price inefficiencies
  • Momentum-based scalping opportunities
  • High-probability entry zones in the gold market

This Gold EA is structured to take advantage of market behavior where retail traders typically lose positions, making it a strategic Scalping EA for XAUUSD.

Why Choose Gold Liquidity EA

Gold Liquidity EA stands out among Gold EA systems due to its focused design and execution:

  • Specialized Gold EA for XAUUSD only
  • High-speed Scalping EA for M1 trading
  • Reliable Gold Scalper with structured logic
  • Fully automated MT5 EA solution
  • Designed for both beginner and professional traders
  • Optimized for performance and execution efficiency

This XAUUSD EA provides a balance between automation, precision, and market adaptability.

Keywords

Gold EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Scalper, Scalping EA, MT5 EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Scalping EA, Forex Robot, Automated Trading, Liquidity EA, Smart Money EA, Gold Bot, MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. This Gold EA does not guarantee profits. Performance of this XAUUSD EA depends on market conditions and trading environment. Always use proper risk management and test the Scalping EA before using it on a live account.


Отзывы 4
Christoph ???
74
Christoph ??? 2026.05.15 04:41 
 

The EA is the best I have ever had, it makes a lot of profit and I have it connected 24/7 with VPS and it is really great! Abadat Hussain is also very great, he takes a lot of time and responds very quickly! I can only recommend it

nick.aj
156
nick.aj 2026.05.01 08:49 
 

one of the best EA for Gold. i used the free version when it came out and left it on Demo account which done great and i purchased the updated version and it doing amazing job. make sure to follow the instructions and have the minimum required fund and this EA will do great. Admin is always there to help and listen to you if you have any idea and will implement on to the EA (if its good for everyone) Overall, EA is amazing and the admin help and communicate well with any support you need. Thank you for the EA, hopefully i will provide another feedback after a month of test

Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2026.04.30 22:11 
 

Estoy usando el EA en mis cuentas reales con unos resultados bastante sorprendentes ya que su precisión y versatilidad a la hora de ejecutar operaciones constituyen una estupenda herramienta para operar oro.Con una gestión de riesgo y de capital adecuadas el robot se comporta de forma impecable frente a un mercado tan complicado,y más aún en estos días,como es el de este activo.Un scalper de alta velocidad a tener muy en cuenta,sin duda...

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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Vanta EA
Abadat Hussain
Эксперты
Gold Vanta EA – Advanced Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Vanta EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping. It combines a unique scalping strategy with an advanced trend filter to help identify opportunities in the direction of the prevailing market trend. This Expert Advisor Demostration Version of Premium Professional Tool Name Gold Liquidity v2: Click here to download Expert Advisor have a trend filter in rising market Expert advisor can't open S
FREE
SafeTrade MM
Abadat Hussain
Эксперты
SafeTrade MM – Advanced Money Management and Trade Manager for MT5 SafeTrade MM is a professional money management and trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want precise control over risk, position sizing, and trade handling without changing their existing strategy. This tool focuses strictly on managing trades and risk. It does not generate signals or open trades on its own. Key Features Automatic lot size calculation based on defined risk per trade Flexi
Фильтр:
jrrrst
279
jrrrst 2026.06.05 06:50 
 

I am very surprised about this ultra high profitability. I am trading (against the advice from the seller) XAU and BTC simultaniously on a 5000 USD cent live account with slightly changed settings and have a daily!!! profit between 10-20%. I never would do this on a USD account. Price/profit relation is unbeatable.

update after 1 month using on live account:

I never had such a profitabler EA and i had a lot. The real account results are much much better than the backtests i made. This EA is worth much more. 100% recommended

Christoph ???
74
Christoph ??? 2026.05.15 04:41 
 

The EA is the best I have ever had, it makes a lot of profit and I have it connected 24/7 with VPS and it is really great! Abadat Hussain is also very great, he takes a lot of time and responds very quickly! I can only recommend it

Abadat Hussain
10187
Ответ разработчика Abadat Hussain 2026.05.15 04:47
Thank you so much for your amazing feedback and for trusting our Expert Advisor. I’m very happy to hear that you are achieving excellent results and that the EA is performing well for you 24/7 on your VPS. Your success and satisfaction are my top priorities. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. I always do my best to respond quickly and provide the best assistance possible. Thank you again for your recommendation and for being a valued client. I wish you continued success and consistent profits in your trading journey!
nick.aj
156
nick.aj 2026.05.01 08:49 
 

one of the best EA for Gold. i used the free version when it came out and left it on Demo account which done great and i purchased the updated version and it doing amazing job. make sure to follow the instructions and have the minimum required fund and this EA will do great. Admin is always there to help and listen to you if you have any idea and will implement on to the EA (if its good for everyone) Overall, EA is amazing and the admin help and communicate well with any support you need. Thank you for the EA, hopefully i will provide another feedback after a month of test

Abadat Hussain
10187
Ответ разработчика Abadat Hussain 2026.05.01 09:11
Thank you for your detailed and thoughtful feedback. It’s great to hear that you had a positive experience starting from the demo version and that the updated EA is continuing to meet your expectations. Your point about following the setup instructions and maintaining the recommended balance is especially important, and I appreciate you highlighting that for others. I’m also glad to know that the support and communication have been helpful to you. User feedback plays a key role in improving the EA, and suggestions like yours are always taken seriously when they add value for the broader community. Looking forward to your next update after further testing. Wishing you continued success in your trading.
Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2026.04.30 22:11 
 

Estoy usando el EA en mis cuentas reales con unos resultados bastante sorprendentes ya que su precisión y versatilidad a la hora de ejecutar operaciones constituyen una estupenda herramienta para operar oro.Con una gestión de riesgo y de capital adecuadas el robot se comporta de forma impecable frente a un mercado tan complicado,y más aún en estos días,como es el de este activo.Un scalper de alta velocidad a tener muy en cuenta,sin duda...

Abadat Hussain
10187
Ответ разработчика Abadat Hussain 2026.05.01 04:40
Thank you for such a detailed and positive review. I am thrilled to hear that the EA is performing impeccably on your live accounts. Gold is indeed a challenging asset, and I designed the algorithm specifically to handle that volatility through high-speed execution and precise entry logic. Your emphasis on proper risk and capital management is spot on—that is exactly how this tool is meant to be used for long-term consistency. Keep up the great work.
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