KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar

KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar

This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy for long-term profitability.

Key Features

  • Visual Trading Book & Calendar: A monthly grid view with easy navigation buttons, color-coded days (green for profits, red for losses, gray for no trades), daily P/L breakdowns, and trade counts at a glance.
  • Real-Time Performance Dashboard: Monitors balance, equity, time-based P/L (today, week, month, or full history), essential risk metrics (win rate, max drawdown, recovery factor), and records for your best/worst trading days.
  • Smart, Customizable UI: Fixed top-left chart position with a simple hide/show toggle. Personalize colors, layout, and refresh rates. Includes new v1.3 enhancements like ROI calculations, deposit/withdrawal tracking, daily notifications, and precise drawdown analysis.
  • Effortless Automation: Install once, and it runs seamlessly—no manual data entry required. Download the transparent set file for quick setup.

Why It's Essential for Serious Traders

Imagine discovering you're profitable only in morning sessions (8–11 AM) or that you lose every Wednesday— this indicator uncovers those hidden patterns visually, helping you test strategies month-by-month and enforce rules like "cool-down periods" after big wins or cutting over-trading. It's your built-in accountability partner, perfect for solo traders or client reporting, ensuring professional risk management without the hassle.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Elevate your trading edge today—download now and turn data into discipline!

Рекомендуем также
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Индикаторы
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 — Smart, Adaptive & Fully Automated Trading System Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5   is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want precision, risk-controlled execution, and an intelligent algorithm capable of adapting to live market conditions. Built using advanced price-action logic, multi-layered ADX/RSI confirmation, and dynamic order-suspension technology, this EA is engineered to protect your capital while capturing c
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Индикаторы
Friend of the Trend: Ваш Трекер Трендов Освойте рынок с помощью Friend of the Trend — индикатора, который упрощает анализ трендов и помогает определить лучшие моменты для покупки, продажи или ожидания. С интуитивно понятным и визуально привлекательным дизайном, Friend of the Trend анализирует движения цен и предоставляет четкие сигналы через цветной гистограмму: Зеленые полосы : Указывают на восходящий тренд, сигнализируя о возможностях для покупки. Красные полосы : Предупреждают о нисходящем тр
FREE
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Эксперты
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Индикаторы
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
Индикаторы
FVG Smart Zones – Бесплатная версия Индикатор обнаружения гэпов справедливой стоимости для MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   Ищете настоящий торговый инструмент, а не просто очередной случайный индикатор? FVG Smart Zones – Бесплатная версия дает вам профессиональное понимание рынка, автоматически обнаруживая гэпы справедливой стоимости (FVG) и выделяя зоны с высокой вероятностью торговли прямо на вашем графике.   Создано для трейдеров, следующих: Концепции умных денег (SMC) Концепции торговли I
FREE
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Эксперты
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Эта версия предназначен
FREE
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Индикаторы
Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же имеется возм
FREE
Delete all objects from all charts
Flavio Machado
Утилиты
This script deletes all objects attached to all open charts. It's a bulk operation that can save a lot of time, avoiding the need to open the Objects List (Ctrl+B), pressing "List all", then manually selecting the objects and hitting "Delete" (for each single chart)... If you've tried "Delete all objects from chart", this script does the same thing, but to all open charts . So beware! You'll have to add all those Fibonacci retracements, trendlines, etc. back to your charts if you run this script
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Trader Panel Alpha X
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Эксперты
Are you tired of the slow, clunky, and uninformative default order panel in MetaTrader 5? Discretionary trading demands speed, precision, and above all, clear information. Clicking through multiple menus, dragging stops one by one, and lacking a consolidated view of your risk are barriers that cost you time and, most importantly, money. Professional trading requires professional tools. Trader Panel Alpha X Pro is the definitive solution. It's not just another "order ticket"; it's a complete trad
FREE
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Эксперты
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
Индикаторы
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
Эксперты
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
С этим продуктом покупают
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Индикаторы
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Индикаторы
MonsterDash Harmonics - индикатор гармонических моделей (harmonic patterns). Он распознает все основные модели. MonsterDash - панель, отображающая все обнаруженные модели для всех символов и практически всех таймфреймов с возможностью их сортировки и прокрутки . Пользователи могут добавлять собственные пользовательские модели . MonsterDash может открывать и обновлять графики с найденной моделью. Настройки Настройки индикатора по умолчанию достаточно эффективны большую часть времени. Вы можете н
MR Reversal Patterns 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
В торговой системе "Masters of Risk" один из основных концептов связан с местами, где рынки меняют направление. По сути, это смена приоритета и нарушение структуры тренда на экстремумах рынка, где предположительно находятся или находились бы стоп-лоссы "умных" участников, которые стоят за границами накоплений объема. По этой причине называем их "Разворотные фигуры" - места с большим весом для начала нового и сильного тренда. Некоторые из важных преимуществ индикатора заключаются в следующем: Чер
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Индикаторы
ОПИСАНИЕ ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) - это индикатор, который анализирует движение цены и определяет действительные импульсы, коррекции и SCOB (ордер блок на одну свечу). Это мощный инструмент, который можно использовать с любым типом технического анализа, так как он гибкий, информативный, прост в использовании и существенно улучшает понимание трейдером наиболее ликвидных зон интереса. НАСТРОЙКИ Общие | Визуальные Цветовая тема - определяет цветовую тему ICSM. SCOB | Визуальные
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Другие продукты этого автора
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Утилиты
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв