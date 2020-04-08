RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator

RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator

Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setups without manual calculations.

It works on any timeframe (M1 to D1) and symbol, activating only for the current chart's instrument. No trading decisions are automated—it's purely a visual aid to support better risk management. Compatible with live trading, backtesting, and streaming sessions.

Key Features

  • Automatic Detection: Instantly identifies manual or EA-opened trades with SL/TP and draws RR zones. Handles missing SL/TP gracefully without errors.
  • Visual Elements:
    • Color-coded boxes for TP (reward), half-target, and SL (risk) zones.
    • Labels displaying exact dollar risk and reward values.
    • Customizable transparency, borders, and colors for clarity.
  • Dashboard Display: A movable, resizable panel showing RR summary, position details, and zones at a glance. Supports drag-and-drop repositioning.
  • Customization Options:
    • Visuals: Toggle boxes/labels on/off; adjust font sizes, styles, and colors (TP box, SL box, labels, borders).
    • Dashboard: Set position (X/Y coordinates), anchor corner (top-left, top-right, etc.), size, background, and text colors.
    • Behavior: Enable/disable control panel; low CPU usage with optimized updates.
  • Performance and Reliability: Minimal resource impact; automatic cleanup of objects when the indicator is removed. Multi-timeframe support for flexible analysis.

How to Use

  1. Download and install via the MQL5 Market (free).
  2. Drag the indicator onto your MT5 chart—no initial setup required.
  3. Open a trade (manual or via EA) with SL and TP set.
  4. The indicator activates automatically, drawing zones and labels based on your account's current prices.
  5. Customize via the indicator properties panel to match your chart style.

Ideal For

  • Manual traders needing quick RR confirmation before entries.
  • Risk-focused users tracking dollar exposure in real-time.
  • Live streamers or educators demonstrating trade setups visually.
  • Beginners learning RR concepts through on-chart examples.

Recent Updates (Version 1.2)

  • Reduced CPU overload from EA position detection.
  • Improved performance with fewer log entries for smoother operation.
