KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto Expert

When you install first Select Trendline Breakout Strategy for Fibonacci Trades



Before Test Yourself See Full Video of Strategy Test 1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025, How it will Work and How you need to Setup, after Purchase tellme in comment section for latest Set file Communication Link in mql5

For exact set file for test link i m providing in this link (set file for gold only)

In this 7zip folder There is 8 set files, 4 files for exness or 5 digit broker , 4 files for ic market 4 digit broker.



Features of KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto





This Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It focuses on price action trading using trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, and various filters for risk management and trade optimization. Below is a comprehensive list of its key features, derived from the code and input parameters. The EA emphasizes breakout trading with pullback entries, incorporating advanced notifications, a news filter, and a live dashboard.

Core Trading Strategy

Automatically detects swing highs and lows on a configurable timeframe using a specified number of bars and minimum point threshold to identify potential trendline points.

Draws and monitors upper (resistance) and lower (support) trendlines on the chart. Supports up to 10 trendlines per type, with customizable colors, width, style, and extension. Hides parallel lines or those broken by price (with a 20-point threshold).

Monitors for breaks using close price or wicks, with a configurable point move threshold to trigger.

Requires a minimum pullback (default: 200 points) after a break to create a Fibonacci setup.

Draws Fibonacci retracement zones (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%) with visual boxes on the chart (customizable colors and transparency). Supports multiple zones: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, or Golden Zone (38.2%-61.8%). Tolerance for zone triggers (default: 50 points). Enables trades on price touching a trendline and reversing (with touch distance threshold, default: 100 points)

candle confirmation on a specified timeframe (default: H4). Can wait for candle close or allow zone re-entries: Buys on upward trendline breaks with pullback to Fib zone. Sells on downward trendline breaks with pullback to Fib zone. Draws entry arrows on the chart (customizable colors). Supports one trade at a time, max trades per day (default: 5), and minimum seconds between trades (default: 60) to prevent rapid reversals.



Risk Management

Lot Sizing : Fixed lots (default: 0.1) or auto-lot based on risk percent (default: 1%) per trade.

: Fixed lots (default: 0.1) or auto-lot based on risk percent (default: 1%) per trade. Stop Loss (SL) : Configurable in points (default: 500) or based on swing low/high.

: Configurable in points (default: 500) or based on swing low/high. Take Profit (TP) : Configurable in points (default: 1000) or via Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2).

: Configurable in points (default: 1000) or via Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2). Trailing Stop : Activates after profit threshold (default: 500 points), with step intervals (default: 500 points), max steps (optional), and breakeven move (default: enabled).

: Activates after profit threshold (default: 500 points), with step intervals (default: 500 points), max steps (optional), and breakeven move (default: enabled). Partial Profit Booking : Closes a percentage of the position (default: 50%) after profit points (default: 1000), with option to continue trailing.

Fib setups invalidate if price moves beyond 0% by points (default: 100) or expires after hours (default: 48).

: Closes a percentage of the position (default: 50%) after profit points (default: 1000), with option to continue trailing.

Filters and Protections

News Filter : Avoids trading during high/medium/low impact news for specified currencies (e.g., USD, EUR). Configurable minutes before/after news (e.g., 60 minutes). Auto-closes positions on news and sends notifications. Updates from MQL5 calendar every 5 minutes.

: Session Filter : Not explicitly detailed in code, but implied in dashboard (blocks trading during certain sessions).

: Not explicitly detailed in code, but implied in dashboard (blocks trading during certain sessions). Performance Optimization: Updates logic every N seconds (default: 2), processes only new bars, limits bar checks (default: 100), and cleans up executed setups.

Notifications and Alerts

Push Notifications : For trendline breaks, retracements, Fib triggers, and trades (configurable).

: For trendline breaks, retracements, Fib triggers, and trades (configurable). Advanced Notification System (KS Notification System v1.00): Sends formatted messages with emojis, details, and context (account, balance, symbol, time). Rate-limited (max 10 per minute) to avoid spam. Types: Info, Success, Warning, Error, Trade Open/Close, Alert, Breakout.

(KS Notification System v1.00): Telegram Integration : Sends screenshots on trade open/close with captions (bot token, chat ID required). Supports personal chats, groups/channels.

: Sends screenshots on trade open/close with captions (bot token, chat ID required). Supports personal chats, groups/channels. Discord Webhook : Sends screenshots to Discord channels.

: Sends screenshots to Discord channels. Screenshots: Captures chart (1920x1080) on key events, with sequencing delays to prevent MT5 hangs.

User Interface and Display

Live Dashboard (KS Dashboard System v1.00): Displays on-chart with customizable position, size, colors, font. Shows: Candle countdown, daily/weekly profits and win rates, live position status, EA status, IST time, broker time, GMT offset, balance/equity, spread. Solid background option; auto-GMT detection; weekly reset on Mondays.

(KS Dashboard System v1.00): Visual Elements : Trendlines, Fibonacci boxes/labels, entry arrows. Option to keep Fib visible after trades.

: Trendlines, Fibonacci boxes/labels, entry arrows. Option to keep Fib visible after trades. Cleanup: Automatically deletes objects for executed trades (unless disabled).

General Settings and Utilities

Magic Number and Comment : For identifying EA trades.

: For identifying EA trades. Initialization and Deinit : Initializes dashboard, cleans up objects on removal.

: Initializes dashboard, cleans up objects on removal. Error Handling : Logs detailed errors for orders, WebRequests (e.g., Telegram/Discord), and news updates.

: Logs detailed errors for orders, WebRequests (e.g., Telegram/Discord), and news updates. Dependencies : Uses MQL5 Trade library; no external installs needed.

: Uses MQL5 Trade library; no external installs needed. Compatibility: Strict mode; MT5-specific etc.).

This EA is designed for professional use, with a focus on robustness (e.g., handling invalid requests, filling modes) and user customization. It avoids high-risk activities like martingale or grid trading, emphasizing quality setups. For best results, backtest on historical data and configure inputs carefully (e.g., news filter during volatile periods). If you need help with specific settings or modifications, let me know!





Please read these warnings carefully. This EA is a powerful tool, but trading involves significant risks. No EA guarantees profits.

Warning : -

High Risk of Loss Forex/CFD trading carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. This EA uses stop losses and trailing stops, but slippage, spreads, broker execution delays, or extreme market moves can cause losses larger than expected.