DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is a fully automated trading system based on Market Structure Break (BoS) logic combined with a Deep Game (loss-repair) mechanism.
It is designed to work on any trading instrument and any timeframe, integrating trend recognition, structured entries, and systematic risk control into one unified strategy.

Core Trading Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is built around the proprietary DYJ BoS market structure algorithm, which automatically identifies and marks ascending structure lines (UP) and descending structure lines (DN).

When price decisively breaks a previous structural high or low, the system detects a Break of Structure (BoS) and generates corresponding BUY or SELL entries.
Such structural breaks typically indicate trend continuation or the emergence of a new trend.

The EA supports trend-aligned entries, counter-trend entries, or both, and can optionally apply higher-timeframe trend filtering to improve signal reliability.

Trade Management & Exit Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA uses structure-based trade management rather than relying solely on fixed stop-loss or take-profit levels.

Positions can be closed automatically under the following conditions:

  • A new BoS appears in the same direction

  • A BoS appears in the opposite direction

  • Both UP and DN structures are completed within the same structural cycle

This approach avoids premature exits during structured market moves and allows trades to develop naturally with market structure.

Stop Loss & Take Profit (Optional)

For traders with sufficient experience, fixed SL/TP settings can be enabled. A risk-to-reward ratio approach is recommended:

Forex symbols (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3500 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Volatility 75 Index (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500,000 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3,500,000 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Boom 1000 Index:

  • Take Profit: $30 per minimum lot

  • Stop Loss: $30 per minimum lot

Deep Game (Loss-Repair) System

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA integrates a Deep Game mechanism designed to manage and repair floating losses once a defined loss threshold is reached.

The system dynamically adjusts position size, distance, and profit targets based on structured calculations, aiming to recover losses within controlled risk boundaries.
A maximum game round limit is enforced to prevent unlimited exposure, and lot sizes can be influenced by realized game profits.

Key Features

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

  • Automatic BoS market structure detection and visualization

  • BUY, SELL, or dual-direction trading

  • Forward, reverse, or combined BoS entry modes

  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering

  • Grid, recursive, hedging, and game-based trading modes

  • Structure-based and group-based exit logic

  • Dynamic profit trailing and global profit caps

  • Maximum game round protection

  • Designed for systematic and rule-based execution

Target Users

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is suitable for traders who prefer market-structure-driven trading with advanced capital and risk management.
It can be used for fully automated trading, structured strategy deployment, or long-term systematic execution across multiple instruments.

Parameters

[GENERAL]
  • Use Language | Default: English

Select the display language for EA interface messages and logs.

  • Magic Number | Default: 1234

Unique magic number used to identify and isolate EA orders.

  • EA Comment | Default: DYJBoS

Comment attached to all orders opened by this EA.

  • Clear Objects If Day > LimitDays | Default: 4
Automatically removes chart objects older than the specified number of days.
[INDICATORS]
  • Display History Bars | Default: 2000

Number of historical bars used for structure detection and calculations.

  • Market Open Time Offset | Default: 5

Time offset to align broker server time with actual market time.

  • Scan BoS Bars | Default: 20

Number of recent bars used to detect Break of Structure (BoS).

  • Use Big Trend Filter | Default: true

Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for trade direction.

  • Big Trend TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_D1

Timeframe used to determine the primary market trend.

  • BoS Entry TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used for BoS entry confirmation.

  • Search Bars for Swing StopLoss | Default: 10000

Maximum bars to search for swing highs/lows when calculating structure-based stop loss.

  • Display BoS Break | Default: true

Show BoS breakout levels and markers on the chart.

  • BoS Price Source | Default: BY_PRICE_OF_BROKER_AND_CLOSE

Defines which price source is used to detect BoS (broker price + close price).

[TRADE GENERAL]
  • Trade Direction | Default: Both

Allowed trading direction: Buy, Sell, Both, or Disabled.

  • BoS Entry Mode | Default: ENTERIES_1_OF_BoS

Entry logic after BoS breakout: trend-following (positive breakout).

  • Allow First Midway Entry | Default: false

Allow first entry even if price has moved away from the breakout point.

  • Profit Unit Mode | Default: BY_PROFIT

Profit calculation unit based on minimum lot profit.

  • Initial Volume | Default: 0.001

Initial trading volume (lot size).

  • Maximum Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of trades allowed.

  • Maximum Grid Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of grid orders allowed.

[SLTP]
  • Auto Stop Loss Mode | Default: false
    false: Game-based dynamic stop los
      true: Initial forced stop loss
        • Buy StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Buy stop loss placement.

        • Sell StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Sell stop loss placement.

        • BoS StopLoss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier used for forced BoS stop loss.

        • Take Profit ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed take profit per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed TP.

        • Stop Loss ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed stop loss per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed SL.

        [GRID MODE]
        • Grid Mode | Default: STOP_MODE

        Defines grid order type and behavior (Stop, Limit, Trend-following, or mixed).

        • Bull Trend Up Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of upward grid orders during bullish trend.

        • Bear Trend Down Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of downward grid orders during bearish trend.

        [UP GRID]
        • Up Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders above the breakout level.

        • Up First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first upward grid order.

        • Up Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between upward grid orders.

        • Up Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1
        Take profit multiplier for upper grid orders.
        • Up Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for upper grid orders.

        [DOWN GRID]
        • Down Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders below the breakout level.

        • Down First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first downward grid order.

        • Down Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between downward grid orders.

        • Down Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1

        Take profit multiplier for lower grid orders.

        • Down Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for lower grid orders.

        [TRAILING PROFITS]
        • Maximum Total Profit ($) | Default: 30

        Maximum allowed total profit before closing positions.

        • Group Trail Profit ($) | Default: 3

        Trailing profit threshold for grouped orders.

        • Symbol Trailing Buy Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Buy orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Sell Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Sell orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Profit ($) | Default: 1000

        Maximum trailing profit per symbol.

        • Trailing Percentage | Default: 0.7

        Dynamic trailing target as a percentage of peak profit.

        • Target Increase Coefficient | Default: 0.5

        Coefficient used to increase dynamic profit targets.

        • Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 100

        Trailing stop profit per minimum lot.

        • BoS Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 10

        Trailing stop applied specifically to BoS trades.

        • Only Use Max BoS Profit Trailing | Default: true

        Trailing stop based only on the maximum achieved BoS profit.

        [CLOSE]
        • Previous Break Close Mode | Default: PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE

        Controls whether previous breakout positions are closed.

        • Break Profit Threshold ($) | Default: 0

        Profit threshold required to close previous breakout orders.

        • Force Close Opposite Positions | Default: true

        Automatically close opposite direction positions.

        • Maximum Group Rounds | Default: 0

        Maximum allowed group rounds before forced closure.

        • Group Take Profit ($) | Default: 0.001

        Group-level take profit threshold.

        • Signal Close Mode | Default: CloseSignalDisabe

        Defines how opposite signals trigger position closures.

        • Maximum Allowed Lots | Default: 10000

        Maximum total lot size allowed during Game mode.

        [GAME]
        • Maximum Game Rounds | Default: 100

        Maximum number of Game recovery rounds allowed.

        • Allow Zero Main TP & Group SL | Default: true

        Allows main TP and group SL to be zero during Game mode.

        • Minimum Loss to Trigger Game ($) | Default: 6

        Minimum floating loss required to activate Game recovery.

        • Repair Loss Error Percentage | Default: 1.6

        Core Game correction coefficient:

          Recommended 1.6 for 2-split recovery
            Recommended 0.053005 for ≥3-split recovery
              • Game Distance Coefficient | Default: 0

              ≤0 disables Game mode; >0 enables distance-based Game logic.

              • Increase Lots by Game Profit | Default: 1

              Adjusts lot size dynamically based on Game profits.


              DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

              • A market-structure-based automated trading system that combines trend recognition with deep game mechanics, designed for multi-symbol and multi-timeframe trading environments.

                  Рекомендуем также
                  Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
                  Percival David
                  Эксперты
                  Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
                  MSC Line EA MT5
                  Bui Huy Dat
                  Эксперты
                  Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
                  Ksm mt5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  5 (1)
                  Эксперты
                  Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
                  Cordoba mt5
                  Mikhail Mitin
                  Эксперты
                  Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Использовать на EURUSD; Использовать на М5 Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов: Ichimoku и Alligator  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо
                  Investopedia FIVE
                  Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
                  Эксперты
                  Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
                  Manus Pro
                  Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
                  Эксперты
                  MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
                  MIISC PullBack
                  Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
                  Эксперты
                  MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
                  Hamster Scalping mt5
                  Ramil Minniakhmetov
                  4.71 (235)
                  Эксперты
                  Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
                  Aurum Rex
                  Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
                  Эксперты
                  Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
                  Gridingale MT5
                  Arthur Hatchiguian
                  4.67 (9)
                  Эксперты
                  Gridingale - это новый сложный советник, сочетающий в себе сетку и мартингейл. Он создает сетку ордеров в соответствии с настройками, но также добавляет к ней мартингейл. Таким образом, он будет фиксировать прибыль на малых и больших движениях.  Встроена система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены. Есть возможность фильтровать открытие нового цикла с помощью индикатора. Он может работать на обеих сторонах одновременно, но интересно, чтоб
                  FREE
                  TrendFollowMT
                  King Lok Leung
                  Эксперты
                  TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
                  Crow Scalper
                  Ringga Ardiantoro
                  Эксперты
                  Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
                  EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  5 (1)
                  Эксперты
                  Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
                  Blue CARA MT5
                  Duc Anh Le
                  Эксперты
                  | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
                  Commision AI
                  Phung Van Linh
                  Эксперты
                  ===============Features================= Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital Switch between lot trading and profit trading Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial Option to close individual orders or based on total profit Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell order
                  Fractal Trend Master
                  Marcus Vinicius
                  Эксперты
                  Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
                  Rex MT5
                  Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
                  Эксперты
                  User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
                  Magic EA MT5
                  Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
                  Эксперты
                  Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
                  Forex Mentors Bot5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  Эксперты
                  Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
                  EA Legendary Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  Эксперты
                  Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким планом по стопу и цели. Обычный советник по пробоям может ошибаться. А наш — думает. Он использует   нейронную сеть , которая анализирует сотни параметров перед каждым входом: не просто «пробила цена уровень», а «н
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5
                  Juvenille Emperor Limited
                  5 (7)
                  Эксперты
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
                  Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
                  Hans Robert Nyberg
                  Эксперты
                  Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для торговли индексом DE40 (в зависимости от брокера может обозначаться как DAX, GER40 и т.д.). EA автоматически определяет торговые возможности и управляет позициями с учетом рисков, предоставляя вам два режима торговли : Консервативный – более медленный и стабильный подход. Агрессивный – более динамичная стратегия, предназначенная для использования крупных движений рынка (с повышенным риском). Эта стратегия выбирает позиции и направления торговли в со
                  Nova RSW Trader
                  Anita Monus
                  Эксперты
                  Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
                  Stormer RSI 2
                  Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
                  Эксперты
                  This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
                  Ilan
                  Andrey Khatimlianskii
                  4.71 (7)
                  Эксперты
                  Ilan для MetaTrader 5 Благодаря использованию виртуальных сделок, стала возможной торговля в оба направления - и покупка, и продажа - одновременно. Именно это позволило полноценно перевести популярную стратегию под неттинговый учет позиций, который используется MetaTrader 5.  Настройки советника Настройки советника просты, но позволяют регулировать все важные параметры стратегии. Вам доступны: Уникальный  MagicNumber  для идентификации сделок; Выбор направления торговли ( Trade direction ): тол
                  Open lock MT5
                  Sergey Likho
                  5 (4)
                  Эксперты
                  Советник помогает сократить просадку на счете. Для этого убыточная сделка разбивается на множество мелких частей, каждая из которых закрывается отдельно. Советник может взаимодействовать с другими экспертами. Например, при достижении определенной просадки Open Lock может отключить другого советника и взять работу со сделками на себя. Open lock для MetaTrader 4 доступен по ссылке Алгоритм работы советника использует встречные сделки и большое число открытых позиций, поэтому для работы требуется х
                  Prop Firm Killer EA
                  Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
                  Эксперты
                  Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
                  Crush
                  Yvan Musatov
                  Эксперты
                  Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
                  LarryTrader
                  Paul Timothy Turculetu
                  5 (2)
                  Эксперты
                  LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
                  FREE
                  PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
                  Karlo Wilson Vendiola
                  5 (3)
                  Эксперты
                  The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
                  С этим продуктом покупают
                  Quantum Queen MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.98 (380)
                  Эксперты
                  Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
                  AI Gold Sniper MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (23)
                  Эксперты
                  РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
                  Aot
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.68 (40)
                  Эксперты
                  AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
                  Zenox
                  PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                  4.63 (19)
                  Эксперты
                  Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
                  NTRon 2OOO
                  Konstantin Freize
                  5 (17)
                  Эксперты
                  Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
                  Quantum King EA
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  5 (89)
                  Эксперты
                  Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
                  Nova Gold X
                  Hicham Chergui
                  5 (6)
                  Эксперты
                  Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
                  AI Gold Trading MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (11)
                  Эксперты
                  ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
                  Mad Turtle
                  Gennady Sergienko
                  4.56 (75)
                  Эксперты
                  Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
                  Aura Ultimate EA
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.85 (84)
                  Эксперты
                  Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
                  X Fusion AI
                  Chen Jia Qi
                  5 (11)
                  Эксперты
                  X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
                  ABS GoldGrid
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.36 (22)
                  Эксперты
                  С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
                  Quantum Emperor MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.87 (496)
                  Эксперты
                  Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
                  Pivot Killer
                  Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
                  4.6 (20)
                  Эксперты
                  Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
                  CryonX EA MT5
                  Solomon Din
                  5 (5)
                  Эксперты
                  Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
                  AI Forex Robot MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.44 (64)
                  Эксперты
                  AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
                  Syna
                  William Brandon Autry
                  5 (17)
                  Эксперты
                  BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
                  Golden Hen EA
                  Taner Altinsoy
                  5 (8)
                  Эксперты
                  Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
                  Big Forex Players MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.74 (129)
                  Эксперты
                  We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
                  Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
                  Anton Zverev
                  3.5 (6)
                  Эксперты
                  Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
                  Argos Rage
                  Aleksandar Prutkin
                  4.42 (26)
                  Эксперты
                  Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
                  Ultimate Pulse
                  Clifton Creath
                  5 (2)
                  Эксперты
                  live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
                  The Gold Reaper MT5
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.47 (88)
                  Эксперты
                  ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
                  Remstone
                  Remstone
                  5 (8)
                  Эксперты
                  Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
                  Autorithm AI
                  Zaha Feiz
                  4.64 (11)
                  Эксперты
                  Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
                  Ultimate Breakout System
                  Profalgo Limited
                  5 (29)
                  Эксперты
                  ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
                  The ORB Master
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.88 (24)
                  Эксперты
                  PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
                  Quantum StarMan
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.86 (103)
                  Эксперты
                  Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
                  Golden Synapse
                  Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                  3.75 (51)
                  Эксперты
                  Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
                  Golden Mirage mt5
                  Michela Russo
                  4.69 (29)
                  Эксперты
                  Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
                  Другие продукты этого автора
                  DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  DYJ Scapingburg EA является полностью автоматическим экспертом - консультантом. фильтр алгоритмов Бёрга используется для записи. Консультанты нуждаются в хеджировании и типах счетов ECN. убытки по заказу будут покрываться игрой под залог и приносить прибыль. если заказ неверный. Вы можете отключить игровую стратегию в любое время. Общие рекомендации Рекомендуемые счета ECN, разница между точками XAUSS в диапазоне от 8 до 11 или ниже, разница в евро по отношению к доллару США 1 минимальная сумма
                  DYJ Trend analyst MT5
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
                  QuickClose
                  Daying Cao
                  Утилиты
                  QuickClose поможет немедленно закрыть все прибыльные ордера ОДНИМ НАЖАТИЕМ КНОПКИ. Работает очень быстро. Вы можете выбрать один или все символы для закрытия. Быстрая работа утилиты обеспечит более оперативное управление вашей торговлей. Этот советник может быстро закрыть все ордера на покупку и на продажу по указанному символу или по всем. Кнопки с названиями символом предназначены для закрытия ордеров. Доступны функции ручного и автоматического закрытия. Функция автоматического закрытия закрыв
                  SoarSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  Профессиональные трейдеры знают, что рыночные развороты - лучший момент для входа в сделку. Изменение линии К под воздействием тренда - наиболее очевидный сигнал. SoarSignal со встроенными индикаторами KDJ фиксирует такие изменения, замечая индикаторы, наиболее близкие к линии K. Две линии KDJ Winner двигаются в диапазоне 0-100. Значения выше 80 указывают на состояние перекупленности и указывают на возможный разворот. Значения ниже 20 указывают на состояние перепроданности и также указывают на в
                  StrongCurrency
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Индикаторы
                  StrongCurrency - полноценная торговая система, основанная на различных технических индикаторах, скользящих средних и точках разворота. Каждый из этих элементов можно оценить определенными правилами и коэффициентами (в зависимости от индикатора), что предоставляет безграничные сценарии оптимизации для StrongCurrency. После оценки этих данных, StrongCurrency создает список со значениями сил трендов и сигналов на вход по всем символам. Он экстраполирует информацию и рассчитывает силу или слабость т
                  PowerSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Индикаторы
                  Система PowerSignal основана на технических индикаторах ATR. Индикаторы записывают текущее состояние силы тренда POWERTREND на каждом анализируемом таймфрейме и валютной паре. Индикатор PowerSignal формирует сигнал силы тренда и список точек входа на основе оценки этих данных. Если на какой-либо паре происходит полное совпадение сигналов, индикатор уведомляет об этом во всплывающем окне. Список данных включает в себя символы, таймфреймы M5-MN1, процент для сигнала на покупку BuyPercent, процент
                  DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  Этот индикатор показывает пересечения двух скользящих средних, медленной и быстрой. Когда MA1 пересекает MA2 сверху, появляется алерт. Когда MA1 пересекает MA2 снизу, появляется алерт. Входные параметры Настройки быстрой MA Period = 5 - период быстрой скользящей средней (по умолчанию 5). Mode = SMA - тип скользящей средней (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - тип используемой цены (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Настройки медленной MA Period = 10 - период медленной сколь
                  DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  Робот следует классической системе следования за трендом. Советник основан на DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm , а также индикаторах ATR и CCI. Он использует две скользящие средние. Советник использует динамическое распределение периода скользящей средней. Периоды MA1 и MA2 представляет собой последовательность Фибоначчи, такую ​​как 5.8 или 13.21 или 21.34 и т.д. Правила входа советника: Покупать, если быстрая MA1 пересекает MA2 снизу вверх, а CCI пересекает нулевую линию также снизу вверх; Продавать, если
                  DYJ NewsForexFactory
                  Daying Cao
                  Утилиты
                  Завод печати DYJ по обмену иностранной валюты является базовым показателем анализа рынка для инструментов календарных операций и макроэкономических событий. Здесь вы можете найти финансовые новости и показатели для крупнейших экономик мира – от США и ЕС до Австралии и Японии – с девятью экономиками, охватывающими более 60 пар валют. Сбор более 800 макроэкономических показателей и событий из государственных источников в режиме реального времени. Каждый показатель имеет исторические, текущие и п
                  DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  Индикатор показывает пересечение трех скользящих средних (медленных, умеренных и быстрых). Когда быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает вверх умеренную, а умеренная - медленную, срабатывает бычий алерт. Когда быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает вниз умеренную, а умеренная - медленную, срабатывает медвежий алерт. Сигналы на выход из покупок срабатывают, если быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает умеренную вниз. Сигналы на выход из продаж активируются, если быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает у
                  DYJ ThreeMACross
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  Этот советник основан на трех индикаторах Moving Average. ThreeMACross основан на следующей идее: пересечение линий трех скользящих средних (быстрой, средней и медленной) одновременно используется как сигнал для открытия и закрытия позиции. Открывайте длинную позицию, когда быстрая MA (MA1) пересекает среднюю MA (MA2) сверху вниз, а средняя MA (MA2) пересекает медленную MA (MA3) снизу вверх. Открывайте короткую позицию, когда быстрая MA (MA1) пересекает среднюю MA (MA2) снизу вверх, а средняя MA
                  DYJ RiseTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  RiseTrading является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки, а также индикаторы PowerSignal , MACD и Stochastic. Основными преимуществами трендовой торговой стратегии советника являются, во-первых, открытие позиции исключительно в направлении тренда и, во-вторых, возможность долговременного удержания прибыльных позиций, что позволяет получать хорошие сочетания распределений прибыль/убыток. Работает с любым брокером при
                  DYJ StochController
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  Контроллер акций DYJ представляет собой общевалютную систему торговли акциями Он может отображать случайные значения для каждой пары валют от M1 до MN Когда значение Stoch одного цикла достигает зоны сверхъестественной продажи и зоны сверхпокупки, имеется подсказка цвета, Вы можете заключить правильную сделку на основе этой информации Составьте и сохраните шаблон инвентарного показателя под названием Инвентарный контролер DYJ. При нажатии мыши на зону суперпользования или зону суперпользования
                  DYJ SoarTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  DYJ SoarTrading основан на индикаторе SoarSignal . Советник подходит для любой валютной пары и таймфрейма. Сигналы на покупку генерируются, когда SoarSignal пересекает уровень перепроданности вниз, достигает уровня перепроданности , а затем снова движется вверх, пересекая уровень перекупленности . Сигналы на продажу генерируются, когда SoarSignal пересекает уровень перекупленности вверх, достигает уровня перекупленности , а затем снова движется вверх, пересекая уровень перекупленности . Закройте
                  DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
                  DYJ Sharp
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  Индикатор обнаруживает как новые тренды, так и продолжения существующих для использования в стратегии входа и выхода. Индикатор отображает тренд при помощи области SHARP. У области SHARP имеется верхняя линия и нижняя линия. Сигнал на продажу формируется, когда цена High падает ниже верхней линии SHARP, а затем цена Close падает ниже нижней линии SHARP. Сигнал на покупку формируется, когда цена Close поднимается выше верхней линии SHARP, а затем цена Low поднимается выше верхней линии SHARP. Сиг
                  DYJ TrendWave
                  Daying Cao
                  Индикаторы
                  DYJ TRENDWAVE использует для входа продвинутый алгоритм обнаружения нового тренда и продолжения текущего. Волатильность DYJ TRENDWAVE основана на силе покупателей и продавцов. Он получает информацию о размере тел свечей и отображает соотношение покупателей и продавцов в % от общего объема в виде Sellers: (-)100% и Buyers: (+)100%. Эту информацию можно использовать для любой стратегии входа и выхода. Для бычьих/длинных пин-баров они находятся ниже ценовой линии, для медвежьих/коротких пин-баров о
                  DYJ TrendWave EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  DYJTRENDWAVE использует для входа продвинутый алгоритм обнаружения нового тренда и продолжения текущего. Волатильность DYJTRENDWAVE основана на силе покупателей и продавцов. Он получает информацию о размере тел свечей и отображает соотношение покупателей и продавцов в % от общего объема в виде Sellers: (-)100% и Buyers: (+)100%. Эту информацию можно использовать для любой стратегии входа и выхода. Для бычьих/длинных пин-баров они находятся ниже ценовой линии, для медвежьих/коротких пин-баров они
                  DYJ Scalping EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  ди - Джей продаётся полностью автоматически как эксперт - консультант. фильтр случайных индикаторов для записи. Консультанты нуждаются в хеджировании и типах счетов ECN. убытки по заказу будут покрываться игрой под залог и приносить прибыль. если заказ неверный. Вы можете отключить игровую стратегию в любое время. Общие рекомендации Рекомендуемые счета ECN, разница между точками XAUSS в диапазоне от 8 до 11 или ниже, разница в евро по отношению к доллару США 1 минимальная сумма взноса составляе
                  DYJ T3ModeMA
                  Daying Cao
                  2 (1)
                  Индикаторы
                  DYJ T3ModeMA основан на алгоритме T3. Алгоритм T3 был представлен в области технического анализа в статье «Better Moving Averages», опубликованной в американском журнале TASC. T3 может сгладить ценовые ряды, одновременно уменьшая отставание системы отслеживания тенденций. Размер колонны индикатора определяет сигнал входа, и когда размер колонны приближается к нулю, это поворотная точка тенденции. Индикатор использует технологию моделирования торговли, Предоставляет вам индикаторы, которые оценив
                  DYJ Long term Strategy EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  DYJ Long term Strategy EA - длинная торговая система   Мы начинаем искать самые низкие цены среди свечей, как многоголовые тенденции, и мы начинаем искать самые высокие цены на позиции, которые мы будем держать на складе в течение длительного времени и получать максимальную прибыль. при неправильном направлении заказа стратегия может превратить его в прибыль. EA работает только в одной валюте на любом цикле диаграммы Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComm
                  DYJ Bands EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
                  DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
                  DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  DYJ TrendPending EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
                  DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
                  DYJ Trend Analyst
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Индикаторы
                  Наша цель — предоставить доступные и качественные услуги, предоставить участникам рынка, трейдерам и аналитикам столь необходимые инструменты для принятия обоснованных и своевременных торговых решений. Самый оптимизированный, очень надежный и простой в использовании аналитический индикатор тренда DYJ. Аналитик DYJ Trend пытается оценить бычьи и медвежьи силы на рынке, используя два отдельных показателя, по одному для каждого типа направленного давления. Индикатор BearsIndex пытается измерить
                  DYJ Trend Analyser EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
                  DYJ Market Challenges
                  Daying Cao
                  Эксперты
                  This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
                  Фильтр:
                  Нет отзывов
                  Ответ на отзыв