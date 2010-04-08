DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is a fully automated trading system based on Market Structure Break (BoS) logic combined with a Deep Game (loss-repair) mechanism.
It is designed to work on any trading instrument and any timeframe, integrating trend recognition, structured entries, and systematic risk control into one unified strategy.

Core Trading Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is built around the proprietary DYJ BoS market structure algorithm, which automatically identifies and marks ascending structure lines (UP) and descending structure lines (DN).

When price decisively breaks a previous structural high or low, the system detects a Break of Structure (BoS) and generates corresponding BUY or SELL entries.
Such structural breaks typically indicate trend continuation or the emergence of a new trend.

The EA supports trend-aligned entries, counter-trend entries, or both, and can optionally apply higher-timeframe trend filtering to improve signal reliability.

Trade Management & Exit Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA uses structure-based trade management rather than relying solely on fixed stop-loss or take-profit levels.

Positions can be closed automatically under the following conditions:

  • A new BoS appears in the same direction

  • A BoS appears in the opposite direction

  • Both UP and DN structures are completed within the same structural cycle

This approach avoids premature exits during structured market moves and allows trades to develop naturally with market structure.

Stop Loss & Take Profit (Optional)

For traders with sufficient experience, fixed SL/TP settings can be enabled. A risk-to-reward ratio approach is recommended:

Forex symbols (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3500 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Volatility 75 Index (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500,000 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3,500,000 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Boom 1000 Index:

  • Take Profit: $30 per minimum lot

  • Stop Loss: $30 per minimum lot

Deep Game (Loss-Repair) System

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA integrates a Deep Game mechanism designed to manage and repair floating losses once a defined loss threshold is reached.

The system dynamically adjusts position size, distance, and profit targets based on structured calculations, aiming to recover losses within controlled risk boundaries.
A maximum game round limit is enforced to prevent unlimited exposure, and lot sizes can be influenced by realized game profits.

Key Features

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

  • Automatic BoS market structure detection and visualization

  • BUY, SELL, or dual-direction trading

  • Forward, reverse, or combined BoS entry modes

  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering

  • Grid, recursive, hedging, and game-based trading modes

  • Structure-based and group-based exit logic

  • Dynamic profit trailing and global profit caps

  • Maximum game round protection

  • Designed for systematic and rule-based execution


Template

Template 1: Performance from 2025.01.01 to 2025.12.31 （XAUUSD H1）

Template 2: Performance from 2010.01.01 to 2025.12.31 （XAUUSD H1）

Template 3: Performance from 2025.12.01 to 2026.01.03   (Boom 500 H1)

The three templates above are essentially universal and can be used with any type of instrument and any chart timeframe. You can modify them after backtesting based on your specific needs to achieve optimal results!

Target Users

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is suitable for traders who prefer market-structure-driven trading with advanced capital and risk management.
It can be used for fully automated trading, structured strategy deployment, or long-term systematic execution across multiple instruments.

Parameters

[GENERAL]
  • Use Language | Default: English

Select the display language for EA interface messages and logs.

  • Magic Number | Default: 1234

Unique magic number used to identify and isolate EA orders.

  • EA Comment | Default: DYJBoS

Comment attached to all orders opened by this EA.

  • Clear Objects If Day > LimitDays | Default: 4
Automatically removes chart objects older than the specified number of days.
[INDICATORS]
  • Display History Bars | Default: 2000

Number of historical bars used for structure detection and calculations.

  • Market Open Time Offset | Default: 5

Time offset to align broker server time with actual market time.

  • Scan BoS Bars | Default: 20

Number of recent bars used to detect Break of Structure (BoS).

  • Use Big Trend Filter | Default: true

Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for trade direction.

  • Big Trend TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_D1

Timeframe used to determine the primary market trend.

  • BoS Entry TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used for BoS entry confirmation.

  • Search Bars for Swing StopLoss | Default: 10000

Maximum bars to search for swing highs/lows when calculating structure-based stop loss.

  • Display BoS Break | Default: true

Show BoS breakout levels and markers on the chart.

  • BoS Price Source | Default: BY_PRICE_OF_BROKER_AND_CLOSE

Defines which price source is used to detect BoS (broker price + close price).

[TRADE GENERAL]
  • Trade Direction | Default: Both

Allowed trading direction: Buy, Sell, Both, or Disabled.

  • BoS Entry Mode | Default: ENTERIES_1_OF_BoS

Entry logic after BoS breakout: trend-following (positive breakout).

  • Allow First Midway Entry | Default: false

Allow first entry even if price has moved away from the breakout point.

  • Profit Unit Mode | Default: BY_PROFIT

Profit calculation unit based on minimum lot profit.

  • Initial Volume | Default: 0.001

Initial trading volume (lot size).

  • Maximum Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of trades allowed.

  • Maximum Grid Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of grid orders allowed.

[SLTP]
  • Auto Stop Loss Mode | Default: false
    false: Game-based dynamic stop los
      true: Initial forced stop loss
        • Buy StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Buy stop loss placement.

        • Sell StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Sell stop loss placement.

        • BoS StopLoss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier used for forced BoS stop loss.

        • Take Profit ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed take profit per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed TP.

        • Stop Loss ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed stop loss per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed SL.

        [GRID MODE]
        • Grid Mode | Default: STOP_MODE

        Defines grid order type and behavior (Stop, Limit, Trend-following, or mixed).

        • Bull Trend Up Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of upward grid orders during bullish trend.

        • Bear Trend Down Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of downward grid orders during bearish trend.

        [UP GRID]
        • Up Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders above the breakout level.

        • Up First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first upward grid order.

        • Up Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between upward grid orders.

        • Up Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1
        Take profit multiplier for upper grid orders.
        • Up Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for upper grid orders.

        [DOWN GRID]
        • Down Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders below the breakout level.

        • Down First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first downward grid order.

        • Down Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between downward grid orders.

        • Down Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1

        Take profit multiplier for lower grid orders.

        • Down Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for lower grid orders.

        [TRAILING PROFITS]
        • Maximum Total Profit ($) | Default: 30

        Maximum allowed total profit before closing positions.

        • Group Trail Profit ($) | Default: 3

        Trailing profit threshold for grouped orders.

        • Symbol Trailing Buy Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Buy orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Sell Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Sell orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Profit ($) | Default: 1000

        Maximum trailing profit per symbol.

        • Trailing Percentage | Default: 0.7

        Dynamic trailing target as a percentage of peak profit.

        • Target Increase Coefficient | Default: 0.5

        Coefficient used to increase dynamic profit targets.

        • Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 100

        Trailing stop profit per minimum lot.

        • BoS Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 10

        Trailing stop applied specifically to BoS trades.

        • Only Use Max BoS Profit Trailing | Default: true

        Trailing stop based only on the maximum achieved BoS profit.

        [CLOSE]
        • Previous Break Close Mode | Default: PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE

        Controls whether previous breakout positions are closed.

        • Break Profit Threshold ($) | Default: 0

        Profit threshold required to close previous breakout orders.

        • Force Close Opposite Positions | Default: true

        Automatically close opposite direction positions.

        • Maximum Group Rounds | Default: 0

        Maximum allowed group rounds before forced closure.

        • Group Take Profit ($) | Default: 0.001

        Group-level take profit threshold.

        • Signal Close Mode | Default: CloseSignalDisabe

        Defines how opposite signals trigger position closures.

        • Maximum Allowed Lots | Default: 10000

        Maximum total lot size allowed during Game mode.

        [GAME]
        • Maximum Game Rounds | Default: 100

        Maximum number of Game recovery rounds allowed.

        • Allow Zero Main TP & Group SL | Default: true

        Allows main TP and group SL to be zero during Game mode.

        • Minimum Loss to Trigger Game ($) | Default: 6

        Minimum floating loss required to activate Game recovery.

        • Repair Loss Error Percentage | Default: 1.6

        Core Game correction coefficient:

          Recommended 1.6 for 2-split recovery
            Recommended 0.053005 for ≥3-split recovery
              • Game Distance Coefficient | Default: 0

              ≤0 disables Game mode; >0 enables distance-based Game logic.

              • Increase Lots by Game Profit | Default: 1

              Adjusts lot size dynamically based on Game profits.


              DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

              • A market-structure-based automated trading system that combines trend recognition with deep game mechanics, designed for multi-symbol and multi-timeframe trading environments.

                  추천 제품
                  Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
                  Percival David
                  Experts
                  Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
                  MSC Line EA MT5
                  Bui Huy Dat
                  Experts
                  Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
                  Ksm mt5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
                  Cordoba mt5
                  Mikhail Mitin
                  Experts
                  Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
                  Investopedia FIVE
                  Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
                  Experts
                  Investopedia FIVE EA는 다음 기사를 기반으로 합니다. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 거래 조건 - X 기간 EMA 및 MACD 아래에서 통화 쌍 거래가 음의 영역에 있는지 확인하십시오. - 가격이 X 기간 EMA 위로 교차할 때까지 기다린 다음 MACD가 음수에서 양수로 교차하는 과정에 있는지 또는 5개 막대 내에서 양수 영역으로 교차했는지 확인하십시오. - 20기간 EMA 위로 10핍 매수하세요. - 진입 시점의 포지션 X에 위험 금액을 더한 금액을 매도하십시오. 후반부에 스톱을 손익분기점으로 이동합니다. - 후행 정지 사용 위험 경고 ADX PRO를 구입하기 전에 관련된 위험을 인지하십시오. 과거 실적은 미래 수익성을 보장하지 않습니다(EA도 손실을 입을 수 있음). 표시된 백 테스트(예: 스크린샷)는 최상의 매개변수를 찾기 위해 고도로 최적화되어 있지만 결과
                  Manus Pro
                  Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
                  Experts
                  MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
                  MIISC PullBack
                  Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
                  Experts
                  MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
                  Hamster Scalping mt5
                  Ramil Minniakhmetov
                  4.71 (235)
                  Experts
                  Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
                  Gridingale MT5
                  Arthur Hatchiguian
                  4.67 (9)
                  Experts
                  Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to hav
                  FREE
                  TrendFollowMT
                  King Lok Leung
                  Experts
                  TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
                  Crow Scalper
                  Ringga Ardiantoro
                  Experts
                  Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
                  EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
                  Blue CARA MT5
                  Duc Anh Le
                  Experts
                  | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
                  Commision AI
                  Phung Van Linh
                  Experts
                  ===============Features================= Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital Switch between lot trading and profit trading Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial Option to close individual orders or based on total profit Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell order
                  Fractal Trend Master
                  Marcus Vinicius
                  Experts
                  The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
                  Rex MT5
                  Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
                  Experts
                  User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
                  Magic EA MT5
                  Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
                  Experts
                  Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
                  Forex Mentors Bot5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  Experts
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
                  EA Legendary Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5
                  Juvenille Emperor Limited
                  5 (7)
                  Experts
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5 는  Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT5  신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 . 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다.  
                  Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
                  Hans Robert Nyberg
                  Experts
                  이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 DE40 지수(브로커에 따라 DAX, GER40 등으로 표시될 수 있음) 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. EA는 시장에서 거래 기회를 자동으로 식별하고, 리스크 기반 접근 방식을 통해 포지션을 관리합니다. 두 가지 거래 모드 를 선택할 수 있습니다. 보수적 – 느리고 안정적인 접근 방식. 공격적 – 더 큰 시장 움직임을 활용하도록 설계된 빠른 전략(더 높은 리스크 수반). 이 전략은 사전에 정의된 시간 창을 기준으로 포지션 및 거래 방향을 선택하며, 하루에 최대 1건 의 거래만 수행합니다. 헤징 없음 그리드 없음 마틴게일 없음 사양: 심볼: DE40, GER40, DAX 레버리지: 제한 없음 시간 프레임: 5분 시간 프레임에서 성능 테스트됨, 대부분의 시간 프레임에 적응 가능. 추천 브로커: IC Markets 최소 추천 예치금: $500 참고: 구매 후 EA 사용 설명서를 받기 위해 메시지를 보내주세요. 면책 조항 – 거래 위험 및 향후 수익성 금융
                  Nova RSW Trader
                  Anita Monus
                  Experts
                  Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
                  Stormer RSI 2
                  Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
                  Experts
                  This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
                  Ilan
                  Andrey Khatimlianskii
                  4.71 (7)
                  Experts
                  Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
                  Combo All In One MT5
                  Nguyen Nghiem Duy
                  Experts
                  Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
                  Open lock MT5
                  Sergey Likho
                  5 (4)
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
                  Prop Firm Killer EA
                  Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
                  Experts
                  Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control   Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital. Key Features Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart. Advanced Risk
                  Crush
                  Yvan Musatov
                  Experts
                  Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
                  LarryTrader
                  Paul Timothy Turculetu
                  Experts
                  LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
                  PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
                  Karlo Wilson Vendiola
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
                  이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
                  Quantum Queen MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.98 (385)
                  Experts
                  안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
                  AI Gold Sniper MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  4.83 (24)
                  Experts
                  실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
                  Nova Gold X
                  Hicham Chergui
                  4.8 (10)
                  Experts
                  중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
                  Aot
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.7 (43)
                  Experts
                  AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
                  NTRon 2OOO
                  Konstantin Freize
                  4.68 (19)
                  Experts
                  XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
                  Quantum King EA
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  5 (94)
                  Experts
                  Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
                  AI Gold Trading MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (11)
                  Experts
                  실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
                  X Fusion AI
                  Chen Jia Qi
                  5 (19)
                  Experts
                  X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
                  Zenox
                  PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                  4.63 (19)
                  Experts
                  라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
                  Golden Hen EA
                  Taner Altinsoy
                  5 (10)
                  Experts
                  개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
                  Mad Turtle
                  Gennady Sergienko
                  4.57 (76)
                  Experts
                  심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
                  CryonX EA MT5
                  Solomon Din
                  5 (7)
                  Experts
                  Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
                  Quantum Emperor MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.87 (496)
                  Experts
                  소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
                  Aura Ultimate EA
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.85 (88)
                  Experts
                  Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
                  ABS GoldGrid
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.1 (29)
                  Experts
                  특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
                  Pivot Killer
                  Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
                  4.62 (21)
                  Experts
                  장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
                  Ultimate Pulse
                  Clifton Creath
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
                  AI Forex Robot MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.44 (64)
                  Experts
                  AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
                  Aura Black Edition MT5
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.36 (50)
                  Experts
                  Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
                  The Gold Reaper MT5
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.47 (89)
                  Experts
                  소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
                  Goldwave EA MT5
                  Shengzu Zhong
                  5 (6)
                  Experts
                  실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
                  Golden Synapse
                  Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                  3.69 (52)
                  Experts
                  Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
                  Gold Atlas
                  Jimmy Peter Eriksson
                  Experts
                  먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
                  Vortex Gold EA
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  5 (28)
                  Experts
                  볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
                  XAU Master EA
                  Branislav Bridzik
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
                  SmartChoise
                  Gabriel Costin Floricel
                  4.22 (72)
                  Experts
                  SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
                  Golden Mirage mt5
                  Michela Russo
                  4.72 (32)
                  Experts
                  Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
                  The Techno Deity EA MT5
                  Solomon Din
                  Experts
                  The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
                  HTTP ea
                  Yury Orlov
                  5 (8)
                  Experts
                  How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
                  Cheat Engine
                  Connor Michael Woodson
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
                  제작자의 제품 더 보기
                  DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJ Scappingburg EA는 전자동 전문가 컨설턴트입니다. Burg 알고리즘 필터는 항목에 사용됩니다.컨설턴트는 헤지 및 ECN 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 주문 손실은 게임에 의해 보석되고 이윤이 될 것이다.주문 방향이 틀리면 언제든지 게임 정책을 비활성화할 수 있습니다. 일반적인 제안 추천 ECN 계좌,xauusd 포인트 차이는 8과 11 사이, 유로화 달러 포인트 차이는 1 최저 예금액은 200달러다. 제품 설명서에서 xauusd 및 EURUSD 설정 파일을 다운로드하십시오. Input Parameters [Burg] MinProfit                  =  160 -- Open positions if predicted profit >= MinProfit PastBars                   =  200     --   Number of past bars ModelOrder              =  0.37     --   Order of Bu
                  DYJ Trend analyst MT5
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
                  QuickClose
                  Daying Cao
                  유틸리티
                  QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
                  SoarSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
                  StrongCurrency
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  지표
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  PowerSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  지표
                  이 PowerSignal은 기술 지표의 ATR을 기반으로 하는 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 이 표시기는 분석된 모든 시간 프레임 및 통화 쌍에서 각 POWERTREND의 현재 상태를 기록합니다. PowerSignal은 이러한 데이터를 평가하여 추세 강도 및 진입점 신호 목록 디스플레이를 생성합니다. 한 쌍에 완전히 일치하는 경우 그러한 경우를 나타내는 경고가 나타납니다. 목록 데이터에는 Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry가 포함됩니다. LastEntry는 진입점(기간, 가격, 시간)을 보여줍니다. 추세 강도가 75%보다 크면 강력한 통화 쌍으로 간주됩니다. Inputs Value Periods = 14 - indicators Periods. Text color = White - Normal text color. Buy Signal color = LawnGreen - Long signal color. Sell signal co
                  DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
                  DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
                  DYJ NewsForexFactory
                  Daying Cao
                  유틸리티
                  DYJ 뉴스 외환공장은 달력 거래 도구와 거시경제 사건의 기본 시장 분석 지표이다. 여기서 미국과 유럽연합에서 오스트레일리아와 일본에 이르기까지 세계 최대 경제의 금융 뉴스와 지표를 찾을 수 있으며, 총 9 개 경제가 60 여 종의 통화 쌍을 포함하고 있다. 공공 출처에서 실시간으로 800 여 개의 거시경제 지표와 사건을 수집하다. 각 척도에는 과거, 현재 및 예측 값과 중요도 특성이 있습니다. 또한 이 서비스는 많은 양의 기록 데이터를 차트와 테이블로 저장합니다. 지표 오른쪽에 있는 동적 녹색 화살표는 이전 이벤트가 발생했음을 나타내며 해당 통화에 대한 데이터 분석 결과를 제공합니다. 결과에 따라 통화 쌍의 수와 공백을 판단할 수 있다. 표시기 왼쪽에 있는 노란색 별표는 다음에 발생할 이벤트를 나타냅니다. 표시기 시계열 열에는 각 시점의 이벤트 객체가 표시됩니다. 표시기에는 전자 메일 및 알림 푸시 기능이 있습니다. All currency pairs GBPUSD, EUR
                  DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
                  DYJ ThreeMACross
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
                  DYJ RiseTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
                  DYJ StochController
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  DYJ 주식 컨트롤러는 전체 통화 주식 거래 시스템입니다. M1 부터 MN 까지의 각 통화 쌍에 대한 임의 값을 표시할 수 있습니다 한 주기의 Stoch 값이 초과판매 구역과 초과구매 구역에 도달하면 색상 힌트가 있습니다. 너는 이 정보에 근거하여 정확한 거래를 할 수 있다 "DYJ 재고 컨트롤러" 라는 재고 지표 템플릿을 만들어 저장해 주세요. 마우스로 초과구매구역이나 초과구매구역을 클릭하면 해당 통화 대 주기도가 자동으로 열리고 Stoch 지표가 로드됩니다. INPUT InpPairs                      = "GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCHF,EURCHF";     Inp
                  DYJ SoarTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
                  DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
                  DYJ Sharp
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
                  DYJ TrendWave
                  Daying Cao
                  지표
                  DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
                  DYJ TrendWave EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
                  DYJ Scalping EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJ 되팔기는 전자동 전문가 컨설턴트다. 무작위 지표 필터는 항목에 사용됩니다.컨설턴트는 헤지 및 ECN 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 주문 손실은 게임에 의해 보석되고 이윤이 될 것이다.주문 방향이 틀리면 언제든지 게임 정책을 비활성화할 수 있습니다. 일반적인 제안 추천 ECN 계좌,xauusd 포인트 차이는 8과 11 사이, 유로화 달러 포인트 차이는 1 최저 예금액은 200달러다. Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product comments area 입력 매개변수 InpLotsRisk                = 0.002  -- Lots Risk x% risk 0.002% If the balance is $10000 and 500 leverage risk 0.1%  If the balance is $100 or $200 and 500 leverage rsik 0.008%, If the balance
                  DYJ T3ModeMA
                  Daying Cao
                  2 (1)
                  지표
                  DYJ T3ModeMA 는 T3 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. T3 알고리즘은 미국 잡지' TASC' 가 발표한 문장' 더 나은 모바일 평균선' 에 기술 분석 분야에 도입됐다. T3 은 가격 시퀀스를 매끄럽게 하는 동시에 추세 추적 시스템의 지연을 줄일 수 있습니다. 포인터의 기둥 크기에 따라 입장 신호가 결정되며, 기둥 크기가 0 에 가까울 때 추세의 전환점입니다. 이 지표는 모의 거래 기술을 사용합니다. 개판 신호와 파장 신호의 전반적인 수익성을 평가하는 지표를 제공합니다. 네가 어떤 평가 모델로 거래하든 모두 편리하다. 최대 이익 모델 평가 모델을 선택할 때, 추적 손실 방지 기능을 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 이렇게 하면 추세 이윤을 최대한 추적할 수 있다. 반대 신호를 선택하여 평가 모드를 끄면 맞은편 신호가 다시 평평해질 때까지 참을성 있게 기다리는 것이 좋습니다. 이것은 추세가 실제로 끝나고 이익을 얻을 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 지수 오픈 및 플랫 창고를 자동으로 따라야
                  DYJ Long term Strategy EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJ Long term Strategy EA는 장거리 거래 시스템입니다. 우리는 촛불에서 최저가격을 찾아 여러가지 추세로 시작하고 최고가격자리를 찾아 빈자리를 찾는 추세로 시작하며 가장 긴 시간동안 창고를 보유하고 가장 큰 리윤을 얻게 된다. 주문 방향이 틀렸을 때, 전략은 그것을 흑자로 전환시킬 수 있다. EA 는 하나의 통화 대 차트 주기에서만 실행됩니다. Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS InpRStrategyTimeFrame = 1 Day InpLotsRisk = 0.0002 -- Lots Risk x%,default 0.002% if blance is 10000$ InpLots = 0.01 -- fixed lot [0-->Auto] InpMaxSpread = 100 Maxtrades = 1 InpDirection = Both InpFristOrde
                  DYJ Bands EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
                  DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
                  DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  DYJ TrendPending EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
                  DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
                  DYJ Trend Analyst
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  지표
                  우리의 목표는 정보에 입각한 시기적절한 거래 결정을 위해 꼭 필요한 도구를 사용하여 접근 가능하고 양질의 서비스를 제공하고 시장 참가자, 거래자 및 분석가를 모두 가능하게 하는 것입니다. 가장 최적화되고 강력하며 사용하기 쉬운 DYJ 트렌드 분석 지표. DYJ Trend 분석가는 각 방향 압력 유형에 대해 하나씩 두 가지 개별 측정값을 사용하여 시장의 강세 및 약세 힘을 측정하려고 시도합니다. 지표의 BearsIndex는 더 낮은 가격에 대한 시장의 욕구를 측정하려고 시도합니다. 지표의 BullsIndex는 더 높은 가격에 대한 시장의 욕구를 측정하려고 시도합니다. DYJ Trend 분석가를 위한 Pivot Point Extra Indicator. 우리의 피벗 포인트 표시기는 피벗 포인트와 지지 및 저항 수준을 계산하는 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 미래의 중요한 가격 수준과 가능한 시장 반전에 대한 믿을 수 없을 정도로 정확한 예측. 모든 시장(forex, 상품
                  DYJ Trend Analyser EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
                  DYJ Market Challenges
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
                  필터:
                  리뷰 없음
                  리뷰 답변