DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is a fully automated trading system based on Market Structure Break (BoS) logic combined with a Deep Game (loss-repair) mechanism.
It is designed to work on any trading instrument and any timeframe, integrating trend recognition, structured entries, and systematic risk control into one unified strategy.

Core Trading Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is built around the proprietary DYJ BoS market structure algorithm, which automatically identifies and marks ascending structure lines (UP) and descending structure lines (DN).

When price decisively breaks a previous structural high or low, the system detects a Break of Structure (BoS) and generates corresponding BUY or SELL entries.
Such structural breaks typically indicate trend continuation or the emergence of a new trend.

The EA supports trend-aligned entries, counter-trend entries, or both, and can optionally apply higher-timeframe trend filtering to improve signal reliability.

Trade Management & Exit Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA uses structure-based trade management rather than relying solely on fixed stop-loss or take-profit levels.

Positions can be closed automatically under the following conditions:

  • A new BoS appears in the same direction

  • A BoS appears in the opposite direction

  • Both UP and DN structures are completed within the same structural cycle

This approach avoids premature exits during structured market moves and allows trades to develop naturally with market structure.

Stop Loss & Take Profit (Optional)

For traders with sufficient experience, fixed SL/TP settings can be enabled. A risk-to-reward ratio approach is recommended:

Forex symbols (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3500 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Volatility 75 Index (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500,000 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3,500,000 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Boom 1000 Index:

  • Take Profit: $30 per minimum lot

  • Stop Loss: $30 per minimum lot

Deep Game (Loss-Repair) System

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA integrates a Deep Game mechanism designed to manage and repair floating losses once a defined loss threshold is reached.

The system dynamically adjusts position size, distance, and profit targets based on structured calculations, aiming to recover losses within controlled risk boundaries.
A maximum game round limit is enforced to prevent unlimited exposure, and lot sizes can be influenced by realized game profits.

Key Features

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

  • Automatic BoS market structure detection and visualization

  • BUY, SELL, or dual-direction trading

  • Forward, reverse, or combined BoS entry modes

  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering

  • Grid, recursive, hedging, and game-based trading modes

  • Structure-based and group-based exit logic

  • Dynamic profit trailing and global profit caps

  • Maximum game round protection

  • Designed for systematic and rule-based execution

Target Users

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is suitable for traders who prefer market-structure-driven trading with advanced capital and risk management.
It can be used for fully automated trading, structured strategy deployment, or long-term systematic execution across multiple instruments.

Parameters

[GENERAL]
  • Use Language | Default: English

Select the display language for EA interface messages and logs.

  • Magic Number | Default: 1234

Unique magic number used to identify and isolate EA orders.

  • EA Comment | Default: DYJBoS

Comment attached to all orders opened by this EA.

  • Clear Objects If Day > LimitDays | Default: 4
Automatically removes chart objects older than the specified number of days.
[INDICATORS]
  • Display History Bars | Default: 2000

Number of historical bars used for structure detection and calculations.

  • Market Open Time Offset | Default: 5

Time offset to align broker server time with actual market time.

  • Scan BoS Bars | Default: 20

Number of recent bars used to detect Break of Structure (BoS).

  • Use Big Trend Filter | Default: true

Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for trade direction.

  • Big Trend TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_D1

Timeframe used to determine the primary market trend.

  • BoS Entry TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used for BoS entry confirmation.

  • Search Bars for Swing StopLoss | Default: 10000

Maximum bars to search for swing highs/lows when calculating structure-based stop loss.

  • Display BoS Break | Default: true

Show BoS breakout levels and markers on the chart.

  • BoS Price Source | Default: BY_PRICE_OF_BROKER_AND_CLOSE

Defines which price source is used to detect BoS (broker price + close price).

[TRADE GENERAL]
  • Trade Direction | Default: Both

Allowed trading direction: Buy, Sell, Both, or Disabled.

  • BoS Entry Mode | Default: ENTERIES_1_OF_BoS

Entry logic after BoS breakout: trend-following (positive breakout).

  • Allow First Midway Entry | Default: false

Allow first entry even if price has moved away from the breakout point.

  • Profit Unit Mode | Default: BY_PROFIT

Profit calculation unit based on minimum lot profit.

  • Initial Volume | Default: 0.001

Initial trading volume (lot size).

  • Maximum Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of trades allowed.

  • Maximum Grid Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of grid orders allowed.

[SLTP]
  • Auto Stop Loss Mode | Default: false
    false: Game-based dynamic stop los
      true: Initial forced stop loss
        • Buy StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Buy stop loss placement.

        • Sell StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Sell stop loss placement.

        • BoS StopLoss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier used for forced BoS stop loss.

        • Take Profit ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed take profit per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed TP.

        • Stop Loss ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed stop loss per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed SL.

        [GRID MODE]
        • Grid Mode | Default: STOP_MODE

        Defines grid order type and behavior (Stop, Limit, Trend-following, or mixed).

        • Bull Trend Up Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of upward grid orders during bullish trend.

        • Bear Trend Down Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of downward grid orders during bearish trend.

        [UP GRID]
        • Up Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders above the breakout level.

        • Up First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first upward grid order.

        • Up Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between upward grid orders.

        • Up Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1
        Take profit multiplier for upper grid orders.
        • Up Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for upper grid orders.

        [DOWN GRID]
        • Down Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders below the breakout level.

        • Down First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first downward grid order.

        • Down Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between downward grid orders.

        • Down Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1

        Take profit multiplier for lower grid orders.

        • Down Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for lower grid orders.

        [TRAILING PROFITS]
        • Maximum Total Profit ($) | Default: 30

        Maximum allowed total profit before closing positions.

        • Group Trail Profit ($) | Default: 3

        Trailing profit threshold for grouped orders.

        • Symbol Trailing Buy Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Buy orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Sell Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Sell orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Profit ($) | Default: 1000

        Maximum trailing profit per symbol.

        • Trailing Percentage | Default: 0.7

        Dynamic trailing target as a percentage of peak profit.

        • Target Increase Coefficient | Default: 0.5

        Coefficient used to increase dynamic profit targets.

        • Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 100

        Trailing stop profit per minimum lot.

        • BoS Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 10

        Trailing stop applied specifically to BoS trades.

        • Only Use Max BoS Profit Trailing | Default: true

        Trailing stop based only on the maximum achieved BoS profit.

        [CLOSE]
        • Previous Break Close Mode | Default: PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE

        Controls whether previous breakout positions are closed.

        • Break Profit Threshold ($) | Default: 0

        Profit threshold required to close previous breakout orders.

        • Force Close Opposite Positions | Default: true

        Automatically close opposite direction positions.

        • Maximum Group Rounds | Default: 0

        Maximum allowed group rounds before forced closure.

        • Group Take Profit ($) | Default: 0.001

        Group-level take profit threshold.

        • Signal Close Mode | Default: CloseSignalDisabe

        Defines how opposite signals trigger position closures.

        • Maximum Allowed Lots | Default: 10000

        Maximum total lot size allowed during Game mode.

        [GAME]
        • Maximum Game Rounds | Default: 100

        Maximum number of Game recovery rounds allowed.

        • Allow Zero Main TP & Group SL | Default: true

        Allows main TP and group SL to be zero during Game mode.

        • Minimum Loss to Trigger Game ($) | Default: 6

        Minimum floating loss required to activate Game recovery.

        • Repair Loss Error Percentage | Default: 1.6

        Core Game correction coefficient:

          Recommended 1.6 for 2-split recovery
            Recommended 0.053005 for ≥3-split recovery
              • Game Distance Coefficient | Default: 0

              ≤0 disables Game mode; >0 enables distance-based Game logic.

              • Increase Lots by Game Profit | Default: 1

              Adjusts lot size dynamically based on Game profits.


              DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

              • A market-structure-based automated trading system that combines trend recognition with deep game mechanics, designed for multi-symbol and multi-timeframe trading environments.

                  Produits recommandés
                  Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
                  Percival David
                  Experts
                  Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
                  MSC Line EA MT5
                  Bui Huy Dat
                  Experts
                  Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
                  Ksm mt5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
                  Cordoba mt5
                  Mikhail Mitin
                  Experts
                  Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
                  Investopedia FIVE
                  Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
                  Experts
                  Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
                  Manus Pro
                  Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
                  Experts
                  MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
                  MIISC PullBack
                  Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
                  Experts
                  MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
                  Hamster Scalping mt5
                  Ramil Minniakhmetov
                  4.71 (235)
                  Experts
                  Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
                  Aurum Rex
                  Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
                  Experts
                  Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
                  Gridingale MT5
                  Arthur Hatchiguian
                  4.67 (9)
                  Experts
                  Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
                  FREE
                  TrendFollowMT
                  King Lok Leung
                  Experts
                  TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
                  Crow Scalper
                  Ringga Ardiantoro
                  Experts
                  Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
                  EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
                  Blue CARA MT5
                  Duc Anh Le
                  Experts
                  | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
                  Commision AI
                  Phung Van Linh
                  Experts
                  ===============Features================= Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital Switch between lot trading and profit trading Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial Option to close individual orders or based on total profit Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell order
                  Fractal Trend Master
                  Marcus Vinicius
                  Experts
                  The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
                  Rex MT5
                  Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
                  Experts
                  User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
                  Magic EA MT5
                  Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
                  Experts
                  Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
                  Forex Mentors Bot5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  Experts
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
                  EA Legendary Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  Experts
                  Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5
                  Juvenille Emperor Limited
                  5 (7)
                  Experts
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
                  Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
                  Hans Robert Nyberg
                  Experts
                  Cet Expert Advisor (EA) est conçu pour trader l’indice DE40 (souvent désigné sous le nom de DAX, GER40, etc., selon le courtier). L'EA identifie automatiquement les opportunités de trading sur le marché et gère les positions en adoptant une approche basée sur le risque. Il vous offre deux modes de trading : Conservateur – Une approche plus lente et plus stable. Agressif – Une stratégie plus rapide conçue pour tirer parti des grands mouvements du marché (avec un risque plus élevé). Cette stratégi
                  Nova RSW Trader
                  Anita Monus
                  Experts
                  Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
                  Stormer RSI 2
                  Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
                  Experts
                  This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
                  Ilan
                  Andrey Khatimlianskii
                  4.71 (7)
                  Experts
                  Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
                  Open lock MT5
                  Sergey Likho
                  5 (4)
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
                  Prop Firm Killer EA
                  Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
                  Experts
                  Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
                  Crush
                  Yvan Musatov
                  Experts
                  Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
                  LarryTrader
                  Paul Timothy Turculetu
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
                  FREE
                  PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
                  Karlo Wilson Vendiola
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
                  Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
                  Quantum Queen MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.98 (380)
                  Experts
                  Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
                  AI Gold Sniper MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (23)
                  Experts
                  SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
                  Aot
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.68 (40)
                  Experts
                  AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
                  Zenox
                  PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                  4.63 (19)
                  Experts
                  Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
                  NTRon 2OOO
                  Konstantin Freize
                  5 (17)
                  Experts
                  Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
                  Quantum King EA
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  5 (89)
                  Experts
                  Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
                  Nova Gold X
                  Hicham Chergui
                  5 (6)
                  Experts
                  Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
                  AI Gold Trading MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (11)
                  Experts
                  SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
                  Mad Turtle
                  Gennady Sergienko
                  4.56 (75)
                  Experts
                  Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
                  Aura Ultimate EA
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.85 (84)
                  Experts
                  Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
                  X Fusion AI
                  Chen Jia Qi
                  5 (11)
                  Experts
                  X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise limitée dans le temps. Plus que 7 sur 20 disponibles — presque épuisé. Le prix promotionnel actuel est de 149 USD et reviendra bientôt à 999 USD. Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les paramètres recommandés, les instructions, les précautions, les conseils d’utilisation et d’autres informations. Merci beaucoup pour votre soutien. 1
                  ABS GoldGrid
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.3 (20)
                  Experts
                  P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
                  Quantum Emperor MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.87 (496)
                  Experts
                  Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
                  Pivot Killer
                  Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
                  4.6 (20)
                  Experts
                  Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
                  CryonX EA MT5
                  Solomon Din
                  5 (5)
                  Experts
                  Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
                  AI Forex Robot MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.44 (64)
                  Experts
                  AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
                  Syna
                  William Brandon Autry
                  5 (17)
                  Experts
                  BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
                  Golden Hen EA
                  Taner Altinsoy
                  5 (8)
                  Experts
                  Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps différentes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenn
                  Big Forex Players MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.74 (129)
                  Experts
                  We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
                  Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
                  Anton Zverev
                  3.5 (6)
                  Experts
                  Le premier algorithme d'arbitrage public au monde entre l'or et le Bitcoin ! Offres valables tous les jours ! Signal en direct -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA : Courtiers recommandés au fil du temps :   IC Markets Paires négociées :   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbole de pièce jointe :   XAUUSD H1 Assurez-vous de vérifier que   les paires de devises négociées sont bien ajoutées   à la fenêtre   Observateur de marché  ! Type de compte : ECN/Raw Spread Paramètres du préfixe : Si votre court
                  Argos Rage
                  Aleksandar Prutkin
                  4.42 (26)
                  Experts
                  Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
                  Ultimate Pulse
                  Clifton Creath
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
                  The Gold Reaper MT5
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.47 (88)
                  Experts
                  PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
                  Remstone
                  Remstone
                  5 (8)
                  Experts
                  Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. R
                  Autorithm AI
                  Zaha Feiz
                  4.64 (11)
                  Experts
                  Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
                  Ultimate Breakout System
                  Profalgo Limited
                  5 (29)
                  Experts
                  IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
                  The ORB Master
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.88 (24)
                  Experts
                  PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
                  Quantum StarMan
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.86 (103)
                  Experts
                  Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
                  Golden Synapse
                  Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                  3.75 (51)
                  Experts
                  Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
                  Golden Mirage mt5
                  Michela Russo
                  4.69 (29)
                  Experts
                  Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
                  Plus de l'auteur
                  DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  Dyj scappingburg ea est un expert - Conseil entièrement automatisé. Le filtre de l'algorithme de bureau est utilisé pour les entrées. Les conseillers ont besoin de types de comptes de couverture et de rec. La perte de commande sera libérée sous caution par le jeu et deviendra un profit. Si la commande est dans la mauvaise direction. Vous pouvez désactiver la stratégie de jeu à tout moment. Recommandations générales Comptes ECN recommandés, écart xauusd entre 8 et 11 points ou moins, écart EUR /
                  DYJ Trend analyst MT5
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
                  QuickClose
                  Daying Cao
                  Utilitaires
                  QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
                  SoarSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
                  StrongCurrency
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Indicateurs
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  PowerSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Indicateurs
                  Ce PowerSignal est un système de trading complet basé sur l'ATR d'indicateurs techniques. Ces indicateurs enregistreront l'état actuel de chaque POWERTREND dans chaque période et paire de devises analysées. Le PowerSignal crée un affichage de la force de tendance et de la liste des points d'entrée en évaluant ces données. S'il y a une coïncidence totale sur une paire, une alerte apparaîtra indiquant un tel cas. Les données de liste incluent Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. Le
                  DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
                  DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
                  DYJ NewsForexFactory
                  Daying Cao
                  Utilitaires
                  DYJ news foreign exchange factory est l'indicateur de base de l'analyse du marché pour les outils de transaction de calendrier et les événements macroéconomiques. Ici, vous pouvez trouver les nouvelles financières et les indicateurs des plus grandes économies du monde - des États-Unis et de l'union européenne à l'Australie et au Japon, il y a neuf économies impliquant plus de 60 paires de devises. Plus de 800 indicateurs et événements macroéconomiques ont été recueillis en temps réel auprès de
                  DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
                  DYJ ThreeMACross
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
                  DYJ RiseTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
                  DYJ StochController
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  DYJ stock controller est un système de bourse en monnaie unique Il peut afficher des valeurs aléatoires pour chaque paire de devises de M1 à MN Lorsque la valeur Stoch d'une période atteint la zone de dépassement et la zone de dépassement, il y a une invite de couleur. Vous pouvez faire la bonne transaction en fonction de ces informations. Créez un modèle d'indicateur de stock appelé « DYJ inventory control » et enregistrez-le. Lorsque vous cliquez à l'aide de la souris sur une zone d'achat ex
                  DYJ SoarTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
                  DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
                  DYJ Sharp
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
                  DYJ TrendWave
                  Daying Cao
                  Indicateurs
                  DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
                  DYJ TrendWave EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
                  DYJ Scalping EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  Dyj Reversal est un consultant expert entièrement automatisé. Un filtre métrique aléatoire est utilisé pour les entrées. Les conseillers ont besoin de types de comptes de couverture et de rec. La perte de commande sera libérée sous caution par le jeu et deviendra un profit. Si la commande est dans la mauvaise direction. Vous pouvez désactiver la stratégie de jeu à tout moment. Recommandations générales Comptes ECN recommandés, écart xauusd entre 8 et 11 points ou moins, écart EUR / USD 1 Le dép
                  DYJ T3ModeMA
                  Daying Cao
                  2 (1)
                  Indicateurs
                  DYJ T3ModeMA est basé sur l'algorithme T3. L’algorithme T3 a été introduit dans le domaine de l’analyse technique dans un article intitulé « Better Moving Averages » publié par le magazine américain TASC. T3 peut lisser les séries de prix tout en réduisant le retard du système de suivi des tendances. La taille de la colonne de l'indicateur détermine le signal d'entrée et lorsque la taille de la colonne est proche de 0, c'est le point de basculement de la tendance. L'indicateur utilise des techni
                  DYJ Long term Strategy EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  Dyj Long Term Strategy ea is a long - line Trading System Nous commençons par chercher le prix le plus bas dans la bougie comme tendance à long terme, et nous commençons à chercher le prix le plus élevé comme tendance à court terme, et nous garderons la position la plus longue possible et ferons le plus grand profit. Lorsqu'une commande est mal dirigée, la stratégie peut la transformer en gain. EA s'exécute sur n'importe quelle période d'un graphique à une seule devise Signal URL INPUT InpMagi
                  DYJ Bands EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
                  DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
                  DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  DYJ TrendPending EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
                  DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
                  DYJ Trend Analyst
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Indicateurs
                  Notre objectif est de fournir un service accessible et de qualité, de fournir aux participants du marché, aux traders et aux analystes, des outils indispensables pour des décisions de trading informées et opportunes. L'indicateur d'analyste DYJ Trend le plus optimisé, le plus robuste et le plus facile à utiliser. L'analyste de DYJ Trend tente d'évaluer les forces haussières et baissières du marché en utilisant deux mesures distinctes, une pour chaque type de pression directionnelle. Le Bears
                  DYJ Trend Analyser EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
                  DYJ Market Challenges
                  Daying Cao
                  Experts
                  This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
                  Filtrer:
                  Aucun avis
                  Répondre à l'avis