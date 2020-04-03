DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is a fully automated trading system based on Market Structure Break (BoS) logic combined with a Deep Game (loss-repair) mechanism.

It is designed to work on any trading instrument and any timeframe, integrating trend recognition, structured entries, and systematic risk control into one unified strategy.

Core Trading Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is built around the proprietary DYJ BoS market structure algorithm, which automatically identifies and marks ascending structure lines (UP) and descending structure lines (DN).

When price decisively breaks a previous structural high or low, the system detects a Break of Structure (BoS) and generates corresponding BUY or SELL entries.

Such structural breaks typically indicate trend continuation or the emergence of a new trend.

The EA supports trend-aligned entries, counter-trend entries, or both, and can optionally apply higher-timeframe trend filtering to improve signal reliability.

Trade Management & Exit Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA uses structure-based trade management rather than relying solely on fixed stop-loss or take-profit levels.

Positions can be closed automatically under the following conditions:

A new BoS appears in the same direction

A BoS appears in the opposite direction

Both UP and DN structures are completed within the same structural cycle

This approach avoids premature exits during structured market moves and allows trades to develop naturally with market structure.

Stop Loss & Take Profit (Optional)

For traders with sufficient experience, fixed SL/TP settings can be enabled. A risk-to-reward ratio approach is recommended:

Forex symbols (POINTS):

Take Profit: 500 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

Stop Loss: 3500 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Volatility 75 Index (POINTS):

Take Profit: 500,000 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

Stop Loss: 3,500,000 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Boom 1000 Index:

Take Profit: $30 per minimum lot

Stop Loss: $30 per minimum lot

Deep Game (Loss-Repair) System

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA integrates a Deep Game mechanism designed to manage and repair floating losses once a defined loss threshold is reached.

The system dynamically adjusts position size, distance, and profit targets based on structured calculations, aiming to recover losses within controlled risk boundaries.

A maximum game round limit is enforced to prevent unlimited exposure, and lot sizes can be influenced by realized game profits.

Key Features

Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Automatic BoS market structure detection and visualization

BUY, SELL, or dual-direction trading

Forward, reverse, or combined BoS entry modes

Multi-timeframe trend filtering

Grid, recursive, hedging, and game-based trading modes

Structure-based and group-based exit logic

Dynamic profit trailing and global profit caps

Maximum game round protection

Designed for systematic and rule-based execution

Target Users

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is suitable for traders who prefer market-structure-driven trading with advanced capital and risk management.

It can be used for fully automated trading, structured strategy deployment, or long-term systematic execution across multiple instruments.

Parameters



Use Language | Default: English

Select the display language for EA interface messages and logs.

Magic Number | Default: 1234

Unique magic number used to identify and isolate EA orders.

EA Comment | Default: DYJBoS

Comment attached to all orders opened by this EA.

Clear Objects If Day > LimitDays | Default: 4

Automatically removes chart objects older than the specified number of days.



Display History Bars | Default: 2000

Number of historical bars used for structure detection and calculations.

Market Open Time Offset | Default: 5

Time offset to align broker server time with actual market time.

Scan BoS Bars | Default: 20

Number of recent bars used to detect Break of Structure (BoS).

Use Big Trend Filter | Default: true

Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for trade direction.

Big Trend TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_D1

Timeframe used to determine the primary market trend.

BoS Entry TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used for BoS entry confirmation.

Search Bars for Swing StopLoss | Default: 10000

Maximum bars to search for swing highs/lows when calculating structure-based stop loss.

Display BoS Break | Default: true

Show BoS breakout levels and markers on the chart.

BoS Price Source | Default: BY_PRICE_OF_BROKER_AND_CLOSE

Defines which price source is used to detect BoS (broker price + close price).

Trade Direction | Default: Both

Allowed trading direction: Buy, Sell, Both, or Disabled.

BoS Entry Mode | Default: ENTERIES_1_OF_BoS

Entry logic after BoS breakout: trend-following (positive breakout).

Allow First Midway Entry | Default: false

Allow first entry even if price has moved away from the breakout point.

Profit Unit Mode | Default: BY_PROFIT

Profit calculation unit based on minimum lot profit.

Initial Volume | Default: 0.001

Initial trading volume (lot size).

Maximum Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of trades allowed.

Maximum Grid Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of grid orders allowed.

Auto Stop Loss Mode | Default: false

false: Game-based dynamic stop los

true: Initial forced stop loss



Buy StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

Structure bar index used for Buy stop loss placement.

Sell StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

Structure bar index used for Sell stop loss placement.

BoS StopLoss Multiple | Default: 1

Stop loss multiplier used for forced BoS stop loss.

Take Profit ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

Fixed take profit per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed TP.

Stop Loss ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

Fixed stop loss per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed SL.

Grid Mode | Default: STOP_MODE

Defines grid order type and behavior (Stop, Limit, Trend-following, or mixed).

Bull Trend Up Grid Count | Default: 5

Number of upward grid orders during bullish trend.

Bear Trend Down Grid Count | Default: 5

Number of downward grid orders during bearish trend.

Up Grid Count | Default: 0

Number of grid orders above the breakout level.

Up First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

Distance for the first upward grid order.

Up Order Step ($) | Default: 1

Distance between upward grid orders.

Up Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1

Take profit multiplier for upper grid orders.

Up Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

Stop loss multiplier for upper grid orders.

Down Grid Count | Default: 0

Number of grid orders below the breakout level.

Down First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

Distance for the first downward grid order.

Down Order Step ($) | Default: 1

Distance between downward grid orders.

Down Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1

Take profit multiplier for lower grid orders.

Down Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

Stop loss multiplier for lower grid orders.

Maximum Total Profit ($) | Default: 30

Maximum allowed total profit before closing positions.

Group Trail Profit ($) | Default: 3

Trailing profit threshold for grouped orders.

Symbol Trailing Buy Profit ($) | Default: 0

Trailing profit for Buy orders per symbol.

Symbol Trailing Sell Profit ($) | Default: 0

Trailing profit for Sell orders per symbol.

Symbol Trailing Profit ($) | Default: 1000

Maximum trailing profit per symbol.

Trailing Percentage | Default: 0.7

Dynamic trailing target as a percentage of peak profit.

Target Increase Coefficient | Default: 0.5

Coefficient used to increase dynamic profit targets.

Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 100

Trailing stop profit per minimum lot.

BoS Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 10

Trailing stop applied specifically to BoS trades.

Only Use Max BoS Profit Trailing | Default: true

Trailing stop based only on the maximum achieved BoS profit.

Previous Break Close Mode | Default: PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE

Controls whether previous breakout positions are closed.

Break Profit Threshold ($) | Default: 0

Profit threshold required to close previous breakout orders.

Force Close Opposite Positions | Default: true

Automatically close opposite direction positions.

Maximum Group Rounds | Default: 0

Maximum allowed group rounds before forced closure.

Group Take Profit ($) | Default: 0.001

Group-level take profit threshold.

Signal Close Mode | Default: CloseSignalDisabe

Defines how opposite signals trigger position closures.

Maximum Allowed Lots | Default: 10000

Maximum total lot size allowed during Game mode.

Maximum Game Rounds | Default: 100

Maximum number of Game recovery rounds allowed.

Allow Zero Main TP & Group SL | Default: true

Allows main TP and group SL to be zero during Game mode.

Minimum Loss to Trigger Game ($) | Default: 6

Minimum floating loss required to activate Game recovery.

Repair Loss Error Percentage | Default: 1.6

Core Game correction coefficient:

Recommended 1.6 for 2-split recovery



Recommended 0.053005 for ≥3-split recovery



Game Distance Coefficient | Default: 0

≤0 disables Game mode; >0 enables distance-based Game logic.

Increase Lots by Game Profit | Default: 1

Adjusts lot size dynamically based on Game profits.

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA