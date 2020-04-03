DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is a fully automated trading system based on Market Structure Break (BoS) logic combined with a Deep Game (loss-repair) mechanism.
It is designed to work on any trading instrument and any timeframe, integrating trend recognition, structured entries, and systematic risk control into one unified strategy.

Core Trading Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is built around the proprietary DYJ BoS market structure algorithm, which automatically identifies and marks ascending structure lines (UP) and descending structure lines (DN).

When price decisively breaks a previous structural high or low, the system detects a Break of Structure (BoS) and generates corresponding BUY or SELL entries.
Such structural breaks typically indicate trend continuation or the emergence of a new trend.

The EA supports trend-aligned entries, counter-trend entries, or both, and can optionally apply higher-timeframe trend filtering to improve signal reliability.

Trade Management & Exit Logic

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA uses structure-based trade management rather than relying solely on fixed stop-loss or take-profit levels.

Positions can be closed automatically under the following conditions:

  • A new BoS appears in the same direction

  • A BoS appears in the opposite direction

  • Both UP and DN structures are completed within the same structural cycle

This approach avoids premature exits during structured market moves and allows trades to develop naturally with market structure.

Stop Loss & Take Profit (Optional)

For traders with sufficient experience, fixed SL/TP settings can be enabled. A risk-to-reward ratio approach is recommended:

Forex symbols (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3500 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Volatility 75 Index (POINTS):

  • Take Profit: 500,000 (≈ $5 per minimum lot)

  • Stop Loss: 3,500,000 (≈ $35 per minimum lot)

Boom 1000 Index:

  • Take Profit: $30 per minimum lot

  • Stop Loss: $30 per minimum lot

Deep Game (Loss-Repair) System

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA integrates a Deep Game mechanism designed to manage and repair floating losses once a defined loss threshold is reached.

The system dynamically adjusts position size, distance, and profit targets based on structured calculations, aiming to recover losses within controlled risk boundaries.
A maximum game round limit is enforced to prevent unlimited exposure, and lot sizes can be influenced by realized game profits.

Key Features

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

  • Automatic BoS market structure detection and visualization

  • BUY, SELL, or dual-direction trading

  • Forward, reverse, or combined BoS entry modes

  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering

  • Grid, recursive, hedging, and game-based trading modes

  • Structure-based and group-based exit logic

  • Dynamic profit trailing and global profit caps

  • Maximum game round protection

  • Designed for systematic and rule-based execution

Target Users

DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA is suitable for traders who prefer market-structure-driven trading with advanced capital and risk management.
It can be used for fully automated trading, structured strategy deployment, or long-term systematic execution across multiple instruments.

Parameters

[GENERAL]
  • Use Language | Default: English

Select the display language for EA interface messages and logs.

  • Magic Number | Default: 1234

Unique magic number used to identify and isolate EA orders.

  • EA Comment | Default: DYJBoS

Comment attached to all orders opened by this EA.

  • Clear Objects If Day > LimitDays | Default: 4
Automatically removes chart objects older than the specified number of days.
[INDICATORS]
  • Display History Bars | Default: 2000

Number of historical bars used for structure detection and calculations.

  • Market Open Time Offset | Default: 5

Time offset to align broker server time with actual market time.

  • Scan BoS Bars | Default: 20

Number of recent bars used to detect Break of Structure (BoS).

  • Use Big Trend Filter | Default: true

Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for trade direction.

  • Big Trend TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_D1

Timeframe used to determine the primary market trend.

  • BoS Entry TimeFrame | Default: PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used for BoS entry confirmation.

  • Search Bars for Swing StopLoss | Default: 10000

Maximum bars to search for swing highs/lows when calculating structure-based stop loss.

  • Display BoS Break | Default: true

Show BoS breakout levels and markers on the chart.

  • BoS Price Source | Default: BY_PRICE_OF_BROKER_AND_CLOSE

Defines which price source is used to detect BoS (broker price + close price).

[TRADE GENERAL]
  • Trade Direction | Default: Both

Allowed trading direction: Buy, Sell, Both, or Disabled.

  • BoS Entry Mode | Default: ENTERIES_1_OF_BoS

Entry logic after BoS breakout: trend-following (positive breakout).

  • Allow First Midway Entry | Default: false

Allow first entry even if price has moved away from the breakout point.

  • Profit Unit Mode | Default: BY_PROFIT

Profit calculation unit based on minimum lot profit.

  • Initial Volume | Default: 0.001

Initial trading volume (lot size).

  • Maximum Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of trades allowed.

  • Maximum Grid Trades | Default: 1000

Maximum number of grid orders allowed.

[SLTP]
  • Auto Stop Loss Mode | Default: false
    false: Game-based dynamic stop los
      true: Initial forced stop loss
        • Buy StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Buy stop loss placement.

        • Sell StopLoss Bar Index | Default: 2

        Structure bar index used for Sell stop loss placement.

        • BoS StopLoss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier used for forced BoS stop loss.

        • Take Profit ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed take profit per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed TP.

        • Stop Loss ($ / MinLot) | Default: 0

        Fixed stop loss per minimum lot. 0 disables fixed SL.

        [GRID MODE]
        • Grid Mode | Default: STOP_MODE

        Defines grid order type and behavior (Stop, Limit, Trend-following, or mixed).

        • Bull Trend Up Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of upward grid orders during bullish trend.

        • Bear Trend Down Grid Count | Default: 5

        Number of downward grid orders during bearish trend.

        [UP GRID]
        • Up Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders above the breakout level.

        • Up First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first upward grid order.

        • Up Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between upward grid orders.

        • Up Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1
        Take profit multiplier for upper grid orders.
        • Up Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for upper grid orders.

        [DOWN GRID]
        • Down Grid Count | Default: 0

        Number of grid orders below the breakout level.

        • Down First Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance for the first downward grid order.

        • Down Order Step ($) | Default: 1

        Distance between downward grid orders.

        • Down Take Profit Multiple | Default: 1

        Take profit multiplier for lower grid orders.

        • Down Stop Loss Multiple | Default: 1

        Stop loss multiplier for lower grid orders.

        [TRAILING PROFITS]
        • Maximum Total Profit ($) | Default: 30

        Maximum allowed total profit before closing positions.

        • Group Trail Profit ($) | Default: 3

        Trailing profit threshold for grouped orders.

        • Symbol Trailing Buy Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Buy orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Sell Profit ($) | Default: 0

        Trailing profit for Sell orders per symbol.

        • Symbol Trailing Profit ($) | Default: 1000

        Maximum trailing profit per symbol.

        • Trailing Percentage | Default: 0.7

        Dynamic trailing target as a percentage of peak profit.

        • Target Increase Coefficient | Default: 0.5

        Coefficient used to increase dynamic profit targets.

        • Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 100

        Trailing stop profit per minimum lot.

        • BoS Trailing Stop ($ / MinLot) | Default: 10

        Trailing stop applied specifically to BoS trades.

        • Only Use Max BoS Profit Trailing | Default: true

        Trailing stop based only on the maximum achieved BoS profit.

        [CLOSE]
        • Previous Break Close Mode | Default: PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE

        Controls whether previous breakout positions are closed.

        • Break Profit Threshold ($) | Default: 0

        Profit threshold required to close previous breakout orders.

        • Force Close Opposite Positions | Default: true

        Automatically close opposite direction positions.

        • Maximum Group Rounds | Default: 0

        Maximum allowed group rounds before forced closure.

        • Group Take Profit ($) | Default: 0.001

        Group-level take profit threshold.

        • Signal Close Mode | Default: CloseSignalDisabe

        Defines how opposite signals trigger position closures.

        • Maximum Allowed Lots | Default: 10000

        Maximum total lot size allowed during Game mode.

        [GAME]
        • Maximum Game Rounds | Default: 100

        Maximum number of Game recovery rounds allowed.

        • Allow Zero Main TP & Group SL | Default: true

        Allows main TP and group SL to be zero during Game mode.

        • Minimum Loss to Trigger Game ($) | Default: 6

        Minimum floating loss required to activate Game recovery.

        • Repair Loss Error Percentage | Default: 1.6

        Core Game correction coefficient:

          Recommended 1.6 for 2-split recovery
            Recommended 0.053005 for ≥3-split recovery
              • Game Distance Coefficient | Default: 0

              ≤0 disables Game mode; >0 enables distance-based Game logic.

              • Increase Lots by Game Profit | Default: 1

              Adjusts lot size dynamically based on Game profits.


              DYJ BoS GameFlow Engine EA

              • A market-structure-based automated trading system that combines trend recognition with deep game mechanics, designed for multi-symbol and multi-timeframe trading environments.

                  Önerilen ürünler
                  Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
                  Percival David
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
                  MSC Line EA MT5
                  Bui Huy Dat
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
                  Ksm mt5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  5 (1)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
                  Cordoba mt5
                  Mikhail Mitin
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
                  Investopedia FIVE
                  Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
                  Manus Pro
                  Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
                  MIISC PullBack
                  Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
                  Hamster Scalping mt5
                  Ramil Minniakhmetov
                  4.71 (235)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
                  Aurum Rex
                  Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
                  Gridingale MT5
                  Arthur Hatchiguian
                  4.67 (9)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
                  FREE
                  TrendFollowMT
                  King Lok Leung
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
                  Crow Scalper
                  Ringga Ardiantoro
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
                  EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  5 (1)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
                  Blue CARA MT5
                  Duc Anh Le
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
                  Commision AI
                  Phung Van Linh
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  ===============Features================= Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital Switch between lot trading and profit trading Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial Option to close individual orders or based on total profit Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell order
                  Fractal Trend Master
                  Marcus Vinicius
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
                  Rex MT5
                  Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
                  Magic EA MT5
                  Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
                  Forex Mentors Bot5
                  Andriy Sydoruk
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
                  EA Legendary Scalper MT5
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5
                  Juvenille Emperor Limited
                  5 (7)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığ
                  Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
                  Hans Robert Nyberg
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Bu Expert Advisor (EA), DE40 endeksi (broker'a bağlı olarak DAX, GER40 vb. olarak adlandırılabilir) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. EA, piyasadaki işlem fırsatlarını otomatik olarak belirler ve pozisyonları risk odaklı bir yaklaşımla yönetir. İki işlem modu sunar: Temkinli – Daha yavaş ve istikrarlı bir yaklaşım. Agresif – Piyasanın büyük hareketlerinden yararlanmak için tasarlanmış, daha hızlı bir strateji (daha yüksek risk içerir). Bu strateji, önceden tanımlanmış bir zaman dilimin
                  Nova RSW Trader
                  Anita Monus
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
                  Stormer RSI 2
                  Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
                  Ilan
                  Andrey Khatimlianskii
                  4.71 (7)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
                  Open lock MT5
                  Sergey Likho
                  5 (4)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
                  Prop Firm Killer EA
                  Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
                  Crush
                  Yvan Musatov
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
                  LarryTrader
                  Paul Timothy Turculetu
                  5 (2)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
                  FREE
                  PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
                  Karlo Wilson Vendiola
                  5 (3)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
                  Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
                  Quantum Queen MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.98 (380)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
                  AI Gold Sniper MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (23)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
                  Aot
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.68 (40)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
                  Zenox
                  PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                  4.63 (19)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
                  NTRon 2OOO
                  Konstantin Freize
                  5 (17)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
                  Quantum King EA
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  5 (89)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
                  Nova Gold X
                  Hicham Chergui
                  5 (6)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
                  AI Gold Trading MT5
                  Ho Tuan Thang
                  5 (11)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
                  Mad Turtle
                  Gennady Sergienko
                  4.56 (75)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
                  Aura Ultimate EA
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.85 (84)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
                  X Fusion AI
                  Chen Jia Qi
                  5 (11)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
                  ABS GoldGrid
                  Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                  4.3 (20)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
                  Quantum Emperor MT5
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.87 (496)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
                  Pivot Killer
                  Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
                  4.6 (20)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
                  CryonX EA MT5
                  Solomon Din
                  5 (5)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
                  AI Forex Robot MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.44 (64)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
                  Syna
                  William Brandon Autry
                  5 (17)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
                  Golden Hen EA
                  Taner Altinsoy
                  5 (8)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimleri (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) tarafından tetiklenen sekiz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan
                  Big Forex Players MT5
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.74 (129)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
                  Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
                  Anton Zverev
                  3.5 (6)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Altın ve Bitcoin arasında halka açık ilk arbitraj algoritması! Kampanyalar her gün açık! Canlı Sinyal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Zaman içinde önerilen aracı kurumlar şunlardır:   IC Markets İşlem gören pariteler:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Bağlantı sembolü:   XAUUSD H1 İşlem gören döviz çiftlerinin   Piyasa İzleme   penceresine eklendiğinden emin olun! Hesap Türü: ECN/Ham Spread Önek Ayarları: Eğer aracı kurumunuzun sembol ön ekiyle başlayan bir döviz çifti varsa, örneğin - XAUUSD  
                  Argos Rage
                  Aleksandar Prutkin
                  4.42 (26)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
                  Ultimate Pulse
                  Clifton Creath
                  5 (2)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
                  The Gold Reaper MT5
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.47 (88)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
                  Remstone
                  Remstone
                  5 (8)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
                  Autorithm AI
                  Zaha Feiz
                  4.64 (11)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
                  Ultimate Breakout System
                  Profalgo Limited
                  5 (29)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
                  The ORB Master
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.88 (24)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
                  Quantum StarMan
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.86 (103)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
                  Golden Synapse
                  Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                  3.75 (51)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
                  Golden Mirage mt5
                  Michela Russo
                  4.69 (29)
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
                  Yazarın diğer ürünleri
                  DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  DYJ ScalpingBurg EA tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Tavsiyeti. Burg algoritmi filtrü giriş için kullanılır. Tavsiye bir hedging ve ECN hesap tipine ihtiyacı var. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit.  Eğer emir yöntemi yanlış olursa. Oyun stratejisini her zaman kapatabilirsiniz. General Recommendations ECN hesaplarını tavsiye et, xauusd 8 ile 11 arasında yayılır, EURUSD 1 yayılır. En az depozit 200 dolar. Lütfen xauusd ve EURUSD ayarlar dosyasını ürün yorum alanında indirin
                  DYJ Trend analyst MT5
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
                  QuickClose
                  Daying Cao
                  Yardımcı programlar
                  QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
                  SoarSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
                  StrongCurrency
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Göstergeler
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  PowerSignal
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Göstergeler
                  Bu PowerSignal, teknik göstergelerin ATR'sine dayanan eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu göstergeler, her bir GÜÇTREND'in mevcut durumunu, analiz edilen her zaman diliminde ve döviz çiftinde kaydeder. PowerSignal, bu verileri değerlendirerek bir trend gücü ve giriş noktası sinyal listesi görüntüsü oluşturur. Herhangi bir çiftte tam bir çakışma varsa, bu durumu belirten bir uyarı açılır. Liste verileri Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry'yi içerir. LastEntry, giriş noktalarını (d
                  DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
                  DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
                  DYJ NewsForexFactory
                  Daying Cao
                  Yardımcı programlar
                  DYJ Haber Dışı Aktarım Fabrikası, takvim işlemleri araçları ve makroekonomik olaylar için temel pazar analizi göstergesidir Burada dünyanın en büyük ekonomisinin finansal haberlerini ve göstergelerini bulabilirsiniz: ABD ve Avrupa Birliği'nden Avustralya ve Japonya'ya kadar halka açık kaynaklardan gerçek zamanlı olarak 800'den fazla makroekonomik gösterge ve olay toplamak Her işaretçinin geçmişi, geçerli ve tahmini değerleri ve önemli özellikleri vardır Buna ek olarak, bu hizmet büyük miktarda
                  DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
                  DYJ ThreeMACross
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
                  DYJ RiseTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
                  DYJ StochController
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  DYJ hisse senedi denetleyicisi tam bir para birimi sistemidir M1 ile MN arasındaki her para birimi çiftinin rastgele değerlerini gösterir Bir döngü için Stoch değeri aşırı satış bölgelerine ve aşırı satış bölgelerine ulaştığında renk ipuçlar Bu bilgiye dayanarak doğru ticareti yapabilirsiniz Lütfen DYJ envanter denetleyicisi adında bir envanter göstergesi şablonu oluşturun ve böcekleri kaydedin Satın almak veya satın almak için fareyi tıklattığınızda, karşıl30 INPUT InpPairs                   
                  DYJ SoarTrading
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
                  DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
                  DYJ Sharp
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
                  DYJ TrendWave
                  Daying Cao
                  Göstergeler
                  DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
                  DYJ TrendWave EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
                  DYJ Scalping EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  DYJ Scalping tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Advisor. Stochastic indikator filtrü giriş için kullanılır. Tavsiye bir hedging ve ECN hesap tipine ihtiyacı var. Emir kaybı oyun tarafından kaçırıldı ve bir zarar oluyor. Eğer emir yöntemi yanlış olursa. You can disable the game strategy at any time. General Recommendations ECN hesaplarını tavsiye et, xauusd 8 ile 11 arasında yayılır, EURUSD 1 yayılır. En az depozit 200 dolar. Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product comments ar
                  DYJ T3ModeMA
                  Daying Cao
                  2 (1)
                  Göstergeler
                  DYJ T3ModeMA, T-3 algoritmasına dayalıdır T3 algoritması, Amerikan dergisinde" Daha iyi Mobil Ortalama" yayınlanan bir makaledir T3, eğilim izleme sisteminin gecikmelerini azaltarak fiyat sırasını düzgünleştirir İşaretçinin sütun çizgisinin boyutu giriş sinyalini belirler; sütun çizgisinin boyutu sıfıra yaklaştığında eğilimin köşe noktası İşaretçi analog ticaret teknolojisini kullanıyor Açık ve kapalı sinyalleri değerlendirmek için Ne tür bir değerlendirme modeli kullandığınızı biliyorsunuz En b
                  DYJ Long term Strategy EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  DYJ Uzun zamanlı Strateji EA uzun zamanlı bir ticaret sistemidir. Mumlardaki en düşük fiyatı uzun bir trende ararak başlarız ve kısa bir trende en yüksek fiyatı ararak başlarız. En uzun zamandır pozisyonu tutacağız ve maksimum fiyatı alacağız. Emir yanlış yönde olduğunda, strateji kaybı kazara dönüştürebilir. EA yalnızca tek bir para birimi üzerinde grafiğin herhangi bir döngüsünü çalıştırır Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS InpRStrategyTime
                  DYJ Bands EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
                  DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
                  DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
                  DYJ TrendPending EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
                  DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
                  DYJ Trend Analyst
                  Daying Cao
                  5 (1)
                  Göstergeler
                  Amacımız erişilebilir ve kaliteli hizmet sunmak, piyasa katılımcılarına, tüccarlara ve analistlere bilgili, zamanında alım satım kararları için çok ihtiyaç duyulan araçlarla olanak sağlamaktır. En optimize edilmiş, son derece sağlam ve kullanımı kolay DYJ Trend analist göstergesi. DYJ Trend analisti, her bir yönlü basınç için bir tane olmak üzere iki ayrı ölçü kullanarak piyasadaki yükseliş ve düşüş kuvvetlerini ölçmeye çalışır. Göstergenin BearsIndex'i, piyasanın daha düşük fiyatlara yöneli
                  DYJ Trend Analyser EA
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
                  DYJ Market Challenges
                  Daying Cao
                  Uzman Danışmanlar
                  This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
                  Filtrele:
                  İnceleme yok
                  İncelemeye yanıt