THV Mtf FVGs MT5
- Indicatori
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 10
Hi Traders,
MTF FVGs (Extend) – Smart Supply & Demand Zones.
This indicator automatically identifies bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) FVG zones on your chart using multi-timeframe analysis. Zones are displayed as rectangles with optional midlines, helping you visualize key support and resistance levels more clearly.
Key Features:
-
Multi-timeframe support: detect zones on the current or higher timeframe
-
Adjustable lookback period and minimum zone size
-
Limit the number of visible bullish and bearish zones
-
Optional Show / Hide zones and zones' midlines for clearer structure
-
Adjustable extension of zones to the right of current candle in additional bars
Notes:
-
The midline of a zone above the current price acts as a moderate resistance level, while the upper half represents a stronger resistance area
-
The midline of a zone below the current price acts as a moderate support level, while the lower half represents a stronger support area
Easy to use — attach the indicator to your chart and adjust only a few inputs to match your trading style.
Happy Trading!