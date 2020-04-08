Title: Ninja Shadow HUD - Professional Trend Dashboard & Signal Filter

Description: 🔥 LAUNCH CELEBRATION & YEAR-END SPECIAL OFFER! 🔥 Regular Price: $299 ➔ NOW ONLY $135! (Offer valid until December 31st. The price will return to $299 on January 1st, 2026.) Secure your professional trading environment at over 50% OFF today!

The only HUD you need. From Currency Strength to Pattern Analysis, master the market trend with Dow-based logic in one sleek side-panel.

Stop cluttering your charts. Experience professional-level market analysis in a single, compact cockpit.

Ninja Shadow HUD is an all-in-one market analysis dashboard designed for serious traders. It combines Dow Theory, Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Price Action Patterns, and Currency Strength into one sleek, space-saving side panel.

By choosing Ninja Shadow HUD, you aren't just buying an indicator—you are investing in a complete "Market Environment Recognition Suite" that replaces 10+ separate tools.

🔥 WHY DO YOU NEED THIS? Are you tired of blindly following "Arrow Signals"? Most traders lose money because they take signals against the dominant trend. Ninja Shadow HUD is the ultimate signal filter.

Your signal says BUY? Check the HUD first.

Power Meter is RED (Strong Sell)? -> IGNORE the signal.

Power Meter is GREEN (Strong Buy)? -> Trade with CONFIDENCE.

This simple workflow dramatically increases your win rate by filtering out "fake-outs" and low-probability setups.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

Compact Side-Bar Design Unlike other dashboards that cover your entire chart, this tool is optimized at a 330px width. It fits perfectly on laptops without obstructing your view of price action. Absolute Power Meter A visual strength meter based on 7+ technical elements:

Green Bars: Strong Bullish Pressure.

Red Bars: Strong Bearish Pressure.

Gray/No Bars: Neutral/Ranging Market (Avoid trading).

12+ Professional Analysis Modules Click any button on the panel to get instant analysis on your chart:

Dow Theory: Detects trends based on High/Low swings and visualizes key Stop Loss levels.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF): Monitor trends from M15 to D1 instantly.

Price Action: Auto-detection for N-waves, Double Tops/Bottoms, and Head & Shoulders.

Currency Strength: Identify the strongest and weakest pairs of the day.

Classic Indicators: Includes MA (Perfect Order), Ichimoku (Cloud Break), RSI, Bollinger Bands (2σ Break), and MACD.

"Shadow Mode" (Background Monitoring) No need to stare at the screen. Enable Shadow Mode and let the tool monitor the market for you.

Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your phone for trend reversals or pattern detection.

Desktop Alerts: Instant sound and popup notifications.

📊 HOW TO TRADE

Trend Following: Only take trades when the "Power Meter" aligns with your strategy.

Dow Reversal: Catch the beginning of a new trend with "Real-time Reversal" alerts.

Pattern Trading: Wait for H1 or H4 "Pattern Confirmation" (e.g., Double Bottom) for high-probability setups.

⚙️ PARAMETERS