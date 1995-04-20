



「New Release Special Offer」

Title

Ninja Shadow HUD

Description

Ninja Shadow HUD is a next-generation, all-in-one analytical workstation designed to redefine environmental awareness within the MetaTrader4 platform.

The modern trader often faces the challenge of "information overload." Charts cluttered with overlapping indicators can obscure price action and lead to analysis paralysis. The Ninja Shadow HUD solves this by consolidating Dow Theory, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis, Currency Strength, and proprietary Price Action logic into a single, sleek, and non-intrusive sidebar. It is a comprehensive "Cockpit" for your trading, designed to streamline decision-making with institutional-grade precision.

1. Proprietary Engine: Absolute Power Meter

At the core of the dashboard is the Absolute Power Meter. This is not a simple oscillator; it is a sophisticated calculation engine that integrates over 7 different technical factors in real-time.

Bullish/Bearish Sentiment: Analyzes market inertia across multiple layers to visualize the dominant force.

Neutral Zone Detection: Instantly identifies periods of low volatility or directionless ranges, providing the objective evidence needed to stay on the sidelines during hazardous market conditions.

2. Intelligent Analytical Modules

Through the interactive sidebar, traders can instantly project advanced analytical layers onto their charts:

Advanced Dow Theory Logic: Automatically tracks the breakout of recent highs and lows to visualize market structure. It dynamically calculates logical Stop-Loss levels based on structural shifts.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Synchronizer: Monitors trend alignment from M15 to Daily timeframes. It identifies the exact moment when lower-timeframe momentum converges with superior market structures.

Pattern Recognition Engine: Automatically detects structural formations such as N-waves, Double Tops/Bottoms, and Head & Shoulders patterns. It extracts high-probability shapes from complex price fluctuations.

Currency Strength Matrix: Scans correlations across major currencies to identify the strongest and weakest performers of the session, helping you select the most efficient currency pairs.

Standard Indicator Confluence: Conducts a background analysis of Moving Averages (Perfect Order), Ichimoku Clouds, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and MACD, aggregating the results into a single visual summary.

3. Professional Ergonomics & Design

Space-Efficient Sidebar: Unlike full-screen dashboards that hide the price action, our 330px slim design ensures maximum visibility of your charts. It is perfectly optimized for both high-resolution monitors and laptop screens.

Interactive UI Control: Every module can be toggled independently. Layers of information are added only when needed, keeping your workspace clean and focused.

Dynamic UI Scaling: Features a fully adjustable interface scale to ensure a perfect fit for any screen resolution or DPI setting.

4. Shadow Monitoring & Smart Alerts

Free yourself from the stress of constant screen monitoring. The Ninja Shadow HUD operates in the background and instantly notifies you of critical structural changes or pattern completions via:

Push Notifications to the MetaTrader 5 Mobile App.

Desktop Audio and Visual Alerts.

Direct Email Notifications.

5. Strategic Integration

The Ninja Shadow HUD is designed to be the foundational "Bias Filter" for any professional trading plan.

Trend Following: Synchronize your entry signals with the Power Meter to eliminate low-probability setups.

Reversal Trading: Combine Dow Theory trend shifts with the Pattern Recognition engine to capture the early stages of a market reversal with high risk-to-reward ratios.

Input Parameters

The interface is intuitive and fully customizable to fit your specific trading style: