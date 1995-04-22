Capital Waves Pro

Capital Waves Pro

Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5

Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

Product overview

Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength and trend confirmation before opening a position. Entries are not tied to a fixed hour in the default mode.

The default strategy combines RSI, Bears Power and ADX/DMI for entry confirmation. MACD provides the primary indicator-based exit. Every position also receives an initial Stop Loss and Take Profit, while additional protection and position-management tools can be enabled by the user.

Item Recommended configuration
Platform MetaTrader 5
Product type Expert Advisor
Symbol GBPUSD, including broker suffixes such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z
Timeframe M30
Direction Long and short
Account type Netting or hedging
Trading style Indicator-confirmed intraday trend participation
Position limit One EA position on the symbol at a time

How the default entry works

Signals are calculated from completed M30 candles. A trade is considered only when all enabled confirmations agree.

Indicator Role in the entry model Default
RSI Confirms momentum through a fresh level crossing. Long signals use a cross above 55; short signals use the symmetrical cross below 45. Period 19, level 55
Bears Power Confirms whether bearish pressure is improving or deteriorating from the previous completed bar. Period 10, slope confirmation
ADX and DMI ADX checks trend strength. A fresh +DI/-DI cross confirms the direction. Period 28, minimum ADX 20
No forced daily trade: the default signal mode waits for valid indicator confirmation. Some days may have no trade. The maximum-trades-per-day input is a limit, not a target.

How positions are closed

  • MACD reversal: the default indicator exit closes a long position after a bearish MACD main-line/signal-line cross and a short position after a bullish cross.
  • Initial Stop Loss: 60 pips by default.
  • Initial Take Profit: 180 pips by default.
  • Maximum holding time: 16 hours by default.
  • Optional Bollinger Bands exit: available but disabled in the default setup.
  • Optional management: break-even, one partial close, fixed-pip trailing and ATR trailing are available but disabled by default.

Default configuration

Parameter group Default behavior
Entry mode Original Signals: indicator-only entry with no fixed entry hour
Risk sizing 5.5% of equity per trade
Maximum spread 3.0 pips
Cooldown after exit 90 minutes
Maximum entries 1 per broker-server day
Daily equity-loss protection 6%
Peak-equity drawdown protection 20%
Trading days Monday through Friday
News filter Available, disabled by default
Risk warning: 5.5% equity risk per trade is aggressive and was used for the supplied growth-oriented preset. A more conservative starting point is 1% to 2% on a demo account. Reducing risk changes both potential return and drawdown. The user remains responsible for selecting a risk level appropriate for the account.

Position sizing

Three position-sizing modes are available:

  • Fixed lot: uses the lot size selected by the user.
  • Percent of balance: calculates volume from balance, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  • Percent of equity: calculates volume from current equity, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance. This is the default mode.

The EA uses the broker's tick value, volume step, minimum volume, maximum volume and symbol volume limit when calculating an order. If the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum and minimum-lot override is disabled, the trade is skipped rather than increasing risk automatically.

Execution and protection filters

  • Maximum spread filter
  • Quote freshness check
  • Optional new-bar price-gap filter
  • Broker trading-session check
  • Configurable weekday and server-time session window
  • Post-exit cooldown
  • Maximum number of entries per day
  • Optional consecutive-loss limit
  • Optional MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter
  • Order margin check, broker stop-distance validation and transient-error retries

The on-chart status panel explains why the EA is waiting or blocking an entry, including spread, session, cooldown, risk, daily limit and indicator-data conditions.

Installation and first use

  1. Install the product from the MQL5 Market into MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open a GBPUSD M30 chart. A broker suffix is acceptable.
  3. Attach Capital Waves Pro to one chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5 and allow algorithmic trading in the EA settings.
  5. Keep the default indicator mode for the documented strategy.
  6. Select an appropriate risk level. New users should begin with 1% to 2% on demo.
  7. Confirm that the status panel reports that the EA is ready and waiting for a signal.
  8. Use a stable internet connection or a suitable VPS if continuous operation is required.

Historical Strategy Tester reference

Historical simulation only - not a live trading record and not a forecast.
Test item Result reported by MT5
Period 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2026
Symbol and timeframe GBPUSD-Z, M30
Model Every tick based on real ticks
History quality 100% real ticks
Initial deposit 5,000 USD
Total net profit 5,322.05 USD as reported by the MT5 summary
Profit Factor 2.85
Number of trades 56
Maximum equity drawdown 15.37%

The parameters and risk setting were selected using the same historical interval. The result is therefore in-sample and contains optimization bias. The sample contains only 56 trades. It should not be treated as proof of future profitability or stability. Different brokers, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, leverage, tick data and market conditions can materially change the result.

Frequently asked questions

Does the EA open a trade every day?

No. The default mode trades only when all enabled indicator conditions agree. The one-trade-per-day setting is a maximum limit, not a promise of daily activity.

Does it enter at a fixed time?

No, not in the default Original Signals mode. Daily entry hour and minute inputs remain available for optional legacy daily-entry modes. They are ignored by the documented default signal mode.

Can I use another symbol or timeframe?

The product is designed and tested for GBPUSD M30. It can warn about a different chart and can optionally reject it through Strict Chart mode. Using another symbol or timeframe is outside the documented configuration.

Does it support broker symbol suffixes?

Yes. Names containing GBPUSD, such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z, are accepted.

Does it use martingale, grid, arbitrage or recovery trading?

No. The EA does not multiply lot size after a loss, build a recovery grid or use arbitrage logic.

Can it hold several positions?

No. It permits one position managed by this EA on the symbol at a time.

Can I trade manually on the same symbol?

A manual position or a position with another magic number on the same symbol blocks new EA entries. This prevents the EA from mixing its trade management with unrelated positions. Manual trading on other symbols is not directly blocked.

Are daily loss and drawdown limits based only on this EA?

No. They are calculated from total account equity. Other EAs and manual positions can therefore affect these protection thresholds. When a threshold is reached, Capital Waves Pro closes its own positions and blocks new entries; it does not close unrelated positions.

What happens after MetaTrader or the VPS restarts?

On a live account, the daily-equity reference, peak-equity reference and partial-close state are stored using MetaTrader terminal Global Variables. The Reset Protection State input should be used only when the user intentionally wants to clear that saved protection state.

Is the news filter included in historical tests?

No. The optional news filter uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar during live operation and is disabled inside the Strategy Tester. Historical tests therefore do not simulate this optional filter.

Why might a valid-looking signal be skipped?

Possible reasons include spread above the configured limit, stale quote, closed broker session, cooldown, daily trade limit, account-protection limit, insufficient margin, volume below the broker minimum, an existing position, or indicator history not being ready. The status panel displays the current reason.

What is the required minimum deposit?

There is no universal minimum because contract size, leverage, tick value, minimum lot and margin requirements differ by broker. The position-size calculation may deliberately skip a trade when the selected risk is too small for the broker's minimum volume. Always test with the intended broker and account settings.

Will my results match the published test?

No identical result can be expected. Historical tests are simulations, and live execution includes changing spreads, commissions, swaps, latency and slippage. Future market conditions will also differ from the optimization interval.

Should I change the indicator parameters?

The published configuration should be tested before making changes. Parameter changes create a different strategy profile and should be validated independently. Avoid selecting parameters only because they improve one historical test.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages. When reporting a technical issue, include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, symbol name, timeframe, account type, relevant Experts and Journal messages, and the input set used. Do not post account passwords or other private credentials.

Trading foreign exchange involves risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use settings that are appropriate for your financial situation and risk tolerance.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
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5 (46)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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3 (2)
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Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Готовы ускорить свою торговую игру? Bullish Wave — это полностью автоматизированное программное обеспечение для торговли, которое дает вам преимущество, необходимое для того, чтобы стать прибыльным трейдером. Благодаря мощной аналитике, рыночным данным в режиме реального времени и интуитивно понятным инструментам. С Bullish Wave вы сможете легко торговать на рынке форекс, как профессионал. Наш полностью автоматизированный советник работает с двумя ведущими в отрасли индикаторами: индикатором B
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Благодаря интеллектуальному алгоритму и экспертным заказам вы всегда будете впереди игры. Получайте прибыль от подъемов и спадов рынков, легко предсказывайте тенденции и оставайтесь на вершине своего инвестиционного портфеля — с Bollinger Blitz все это возможно! С Bollinger Blitz вы сможете легко торговать на рынке форекс, как профессионал. Наш полностью автоматизированный советник работает с двумя ведущими в отрасли индикаторами: Commodity Channel Index и Bollinger Bands. Открывайте позиции б
FREE
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Moving Average Trader — профессиональный торговый робот, которому не нужно настраивать параметры. Вам нужно только определить размер участка, который вы будете использовать. Робот полностью автоматизирован и не требует вмешательства человека. Он торгует на основе скользящих средних и может торговать всеми валютными парами. Он имеет умный алгоритм, который определяет тренд. Эксперт создает ордера по направлению тренда. Входные и выходные ордера задаются комбинацией двух индикаторов, которые мо
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Вы хотите вывести торговлю акциями на новый уровень? Благодаря интеллектуальному алгоритму и экспертным заказам вы всегда будете впереди игры. Получайте прибыль от роста и падения рынков, легко предсказывайте тенденции и оставайтесь на вершине своего инвестиционного портфеля — с Stock Flow все это возможно! Входные и выходные заказы задаются комбинацией двух индикаторов, которые можно найти на любой платформе MT4: сигнал MACD, индикатор импульса и индикатор индекса денежного потока. Индикато
FREE
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Discret Trader — торговый робот, предназначенный для получения ежедневной прибыли на валютном рынке. Discret Trader идеально подходит для тех, кто хочет начать с небольших денег и заниматься автоматической торговлей. С минимальными потерями и высокой точностью более 95% Discret Trader был специально разработан как автоматическая торговая платформа с минимальным риском и высокими возможностями получения прибыли. Discret Trader — полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот, разработ
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Serious Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 timeframe. EA   does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output order
FREE
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Торговец идеями (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader — полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот. Разработан специально для валютного рынка EURUSD M30. Этот советник не нуждается в настройке параметров. Готов работать на EURUSD M30. Вам нужно только определиться с выбором лота. Этот советник имеет умный алгоритм, который определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум. Эксперт создает ордера по направлению тренда. Входные и выходные заказы задаются комбинацией четырех индикаторов, которы
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
Эксперты
Strong Trader — это полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для валютного рынка GBPUSD H1. Он специально разработан для тех, кто хочет начать с небольшими деньгами в автоматической торговле. Конечно с минимальной партией. Для других достаточно увеличения риска. Этот советник не нуждается в настройке параметров. Готов работать на GBPUSD H1. Вам нужно только определиться с выбором лота. Этот советник имеет умный алгоритм, который определяет тренд, В
Velora FX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Velora FX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. Technical profile: Symbol: EURUSD Recommended timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor type: Trend, Level trading Lot mode: Fixed lot by default Default lot: 0.30 Default maximum lot: 0.30 Spread filter: maximum 3.0 pips Main execution style: rule-based technical trading Recommended testing mode: Every tick Recommended initial test deposit: 5000 USD Recommended account type: ECN or low-spread
Pound Yen Reversion Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Technical overview Product type: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Recommended symbol: Pound Yen / GBPJPY Recommended timeframe: M15 Trading style: short-term mean reversion / scalping Main indicators: Bollinger Bands, RSI, EMA trend anchor Default Stop Loss: 20 pips Default Take Profit: 30 pips Default maximum trade duration: 5 M15 candles Default lot logic: dynamic lots enabled, capped at 0.30 lots for buy and sell positions Grid: no Martingale: no Hedging logic: no News trading: no Multicurre
Silent Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (1)
Эксперты
Тихий трейдер   Полностью автоматизированный советник Silent Trader EA открывает позиции после получения сигнала от 4 индикаторов: Money Flow Index, Force Index, Alligator и Standard Deviation. Он также содержит стоп-лосс и тейк-профит.   GBPJPY M30 Входные лоты: минимум 0,1 Стоп-лосс: 162 пункта. Тейк-профит: 197 пунктов. Минимальный счет: 500 - 1000 $ Максимальный разброс: 20 пунктов Кредитное плечо - от 1: 500. Терминал - MetaTrader5   Рекомендация:   ü MaxLotSize - максимально
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
SmartTrend EA – точная торговля с использованием передовых технических индикаторов. Если вы когда-либо торговали на рынке Форекс, вы знаете, что эмоции могут влиять на решения. Иногда вы слишком рано выходите из прибыльной сделки или слишком долго остаетесь в убыточной. Советник устраняет этот эмоциональный фактор, реализуя стратегии, основанные исключительно на логике и технических индикаторах. MetaTrader 5 — одна из самых популярных торговых платформ, и этот советник специально разработан д
Bears Graph Pro
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Bears Graph Pro Bears Graph Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe . It combines several native MetaTrader indicators into one configurable trading system: RSI, Bears Power, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ADX, EMA trend filtering and ATR volatility filtering. The idea of the EA is simple: it looks for directional movement, confirms the signal with momentum and market structure, then manages the trade with fixed stops, take profit, breakeven and optional volatility-
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