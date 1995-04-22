Capital Waves Pro Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5

Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

Product overview

Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength and trend confirmation before opening a position. Entries are not tied to a fixed hour in the default mode.

The default strategy combines RSI, Bears Power and ADX/DMI for entry confirmation. MACD provides the primary indicator-based exit. Every position also receives an initial Stop Loss and Take Profit, while additional protection and position-management tools can be enabled by the user.

Item Recommended configuration Platform MetaTrader 5 Product type Expert Advisor Symbol GBPUSD, including broker suffixes such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z Timeframe M30 Direction Long and short Account type Netting or hedging Trading style Indicator-confirmed intraday trend participation Position limit One EA position on the symbol at a time

How the default entry works

Signals are calculated from completed M30 candles. A trade is considered only when all enabled confirmations agree.

Indicator Role in the entry model Default RSI Confirms momentum through a fresh level crossing. Long signals use a cross above 55; short signals use the symmetrical cross below 45. Period 19, level 55 Bears Power Confirms whether bearish pressure is improving or deteriorating from the previous completed bar. Period 10, slope confirmation ADX and DMI ADX checks trend strength. A fresh +DI/-DI cross confirms the direction. Period 28, minimum ADX 20

No forced daily trade: the default signal mode waits for valid indicator confirmation. Some days may have no trade. The maximum-trades-per-day input is a limit, not a target.

How positions are closed

MACD reversal: the default indicator exit closes a long position after a bearish MACD main-line/signal-line cross and a short position after a bullish cross.

the default indicator exit closes a long position after a bearish MACD main-line/signal-line cross and a short position after a bullish cross. Initial Stop Loss: 60 pips by default.

60 pips by default. Initial Take Profit: 180 pips by default.

180 pips by default. Maximum holding time: 16 hours by default.

16 hours by default. Optional Bollinger Bands exit: available but disabled in the default setup.

available but disabled in the default setup. Optional management: break-even, one partial close, fixed-pip trailing and ATR trailing are available but disabled by default.

Default configuration

Parameter group Default behavior Entry mode Original Signals: indicator-only entry with no fixed entry hour Risk sizing 5.5% of equity per trade Maximum spread 3.0 pips Cooldown after exit 90 minutes Maximum entries 1 per broker-server day Daily equity-loss protection 6% Peak-equity drawdown protection 20% Trading days Monday through Friday News filter Available, disabled by default

Risk warning: 5.5% equity risk per trade is aggressive and was used for the supplied growth-oriented preset. A more conservative starting point is 1% to 2% on a demo account. Reducing risk changes both potential return and drawdown. The user remains responsible for selecting a risk level appropriate for the account.

Position sizing

Three position-sizing modes are available:

Fixed lot: uses the lot size selected by the user.

uses the lot size selected by the user. Percent of balance: calculates volume from balance, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

calculates volume from balance, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance. Percent of equity: calculates volume from current equity, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance. This is the default mode.

The EA uses the broker's tick value, volume step, minimum volume, maximum volume and symbol volume limit when calculating an order. If the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum and minimum-lot override is disabled, the trade is skipped rather than increasing risk automatically.

Execution and protection filters

Maximum spread filter

Quote freshness check

Optional new-bar price-gap filter

Broker trading-session check

Configurable weekday and server-time session window

Post-exit cooldown

Maximum number of entries per day

Optional consecutive-loss limit

Optional MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter

Order margin check, broker stop-distance validation and transient-error retries

The on-chart status panel explains why the EA is waiting or blocking an entry, including spread, session, cooldown, risk, daily limit and indicator-data conditions.

Installation and first use

Install the product from the MQL5 Market into MetaTrader 5. Open a GBPUSD M30 chart. A broker suffix is acceptable. Attach Capital Waves Pro to one chart. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5 and allow algorithmic trading in the EA settings. Keep the default indicator mode for the documented strategy. Select an appropriate risk level. New users should begin with 1% to 2% on demo. Confirm that the status panel reports that the EA is ready and waiting for a signal. Use a stable internet connection or a suitable VPS if continuous operation is required.

Historical Strategy Tester reference

Historical simulation only - not a live trading record and not a forecast.

Test item Result reported by MT5 Period 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2026 Symbol and timeframe GBPUSD-Z, M30 Model Every tick based on real ticks History quality 100% real ticks Initial deposit 5,000 USD Total net profit 5,322.05 USD as reported by the MT5 summary Profit Factor 2.85 Number of trades 56 Maximum equity drawdown 15.37%

The parameters and risk setting were selected using the same historical interval. The result is therefore in-sample and contains optimization bias. The sample contains only 56 trades. It should not be treated as proof of future profitability or stability. Different brokers, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, leverage, tick data and market conditions can materially change the result.

Frequently asked questions

Does the EA open a trade every day?

No. The default mode trades only when all enabled indicator conditions agree. The one-trade-per-day setting is a maximum limit, not a promise of daily activity.

Does it enter at a fixed time?

No, not in the default Original Signals mode. Daily entry hour and minute inputs remain available for optional legacy daily-entry modes. They are ignored by the documented default signal mode.

Can I use another symbol or timeframe?

The product is designed and tested for GBPUSD M30. It can warn about a different chart and can optionally reject it through Strict Chart mode. Using another symbol or timeframe is outside the documented configuration.

Does it support broker symbol suffixes?

Yes. Names containing GBPUSD, such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z, are accepted.

Does it use martingale, grid, arbitrage or recovery trading?

No. The EA does not multiply lot size after a loss, build a recovery grid or use arbitrage logic.

Can it hold several positions?

No. It permits one position managed by this EA on the symbol at a time.

Can I trade manually on the same symbol?

A manual position or a position with another magic number on the same symbol blocks new EA entries. This prevents the EA from mixing its trade management with unrelated positions. Manual trading on other symbols is not directly blocked.

Are daily loss and drawdown limits based only on this EA?

No. They are calculated from total account equity. Other EAs and manual positions can therefore affect these protection thresholds. When a threshold is reached, Capital Waves Pro closes its own positions and blocks new entries; it does not close unrelated positions.

What happens after MetaTrader or the VPS restarts?

On a live account, the daily-equity reference, peak-equity reference and partial-close state are stored using MetaTrader terminal Global Variables. The Reset Protection State input should be used only when the user intentionally wants to clear that saved protection state.

Is the news filter included in historical tests?

No. The optional news filter uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar during live operation and is disabled inside the Strategy Tester. Historical tests therefore do not simulate this optional filter.

Why might a valid-looking signal be skipped?

Possible reasons include spread above the configured limit, stale quote, closed broker session, cooldown, daily trade limit, account-protection limit, insufficient margin, volume below the broker minimum, an existing position, or indicator history not being ready. The status panel displays the current reason.

What is the required minimum deposit?

There is no universal minimum because contract size, leverage, tick value, minimum lot and margin requirements differ by broker. The position-size calculation may deliberately skip a trade when the selected risk is too small for the broker's minimum volume. Always test with the intended broker and account settings.

Will my results match the published test?

No identical result can be expected. Historical tests are simulations, and live execution includes changing spreads, commissions, swaps, latency and slippage. Future market conditions will also differ from the optimization interval.

Should I change the indicator parameters?

The published configuration should be tested before making changes. Parameter changes create a different strategy profile and should be validated independently. Avoid selecting parameters only because they improve one historical test.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages. When reporting a technical issue, include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, symbol name, timeframe, account type, relevant Experts and Journal messages, and the input set used. Do not post account passwords or other private credentials.

Trading foreign exchange involves risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use settings that are appropriate for your financial situation and risk tolerance.