Scalping Kryvos Gold

Kryvos Gold is a fully automated trading robot for XAUUSD built entirely on raw price action. It does not use any technical indicators. Every decision is derived directly from candle highs, lows, opens and closes, and from the swing structure they form on the chart.

The EA runs six independent breakout engines, each reading market structure in a different way: a conservative engine that requires dominant, well-confirmed swing levels, a standard engine for balanced structure, an aggressive engine for newer and less developed swings, a trend-continuation engine that only trades in the direction of confirmed higher-highs/higher-lows or lower-highs/lower-lows, a liquidity-sweep engine that looks for a wick through a prior swing followed by a close back inside it, and a structure-expansion engine that trades when the current swing range is wider than the previous one. Each engine places a stop order beyond the relevant structural level once it forms, and manages it independently.

Trade management is handled automatically once a position opens, using adaptive breakeven and trailing-stop logic tied to each engine's own risk profile, rather than a single fixed exit rule applied across every trade. Position sizing can be set to a fixed lot size or to a percentage of account balance, scaled per engine.

The EA can run on the H1 or M15 timeframe. It supports two operating modes: a single-slot mode where all engines compete for one trade at a time, and a concurrent mode where multiple engines may hold trades simultaneously up to a user-defined cap, with a built-in rule that prevents buy and sell exposure from being open at the same time. A spread filter, an optional trading-session filter, and pending-order expiry are included to control execution quality.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging-down techniques. It does not add to losing positions.

Trading involves risk, and no trading system can guarantee profit or a specific win rate. Past or backtested results do not guarantee future performance. Users should test the EA on a demo account and review all input parameters before using it on a live account, and should size positions according to their own risk tolerance.