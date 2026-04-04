MT5 Trade Manager Pro

Trade Manager Pro is a MetaTrader 5 tool designed to assist with trade execution, position management, risk control, and account monitoring from a single on-chart interface. It is built to work alongside manual trading or automated systems and does not interfere with external Expert Advisors.

The tool is intended for traders who require direct control over order execution and position management while maintaining consistent risk rules across different market conditions.

Core Function

The indicator provides a central control panel for managing trading activity on MetaTrader 5. It allows users to place trades, manage open positions, monitor account metrics, and apply risk management rules without switching between multiple terminal windows.

It supports both discretionary trading and systematic trading workflows.

Trade Execution

Trade execution is performed through a dedicated panel where users can define order parameters before placing a trade.

The tool supports market orders and pending orders, including buy stop, sell stop, buy limit, and sell limit types. Each trade can be configured with lot size, stop loss, take profit, and optional comments.

A risk-based lot calculation option is available. When enabled, position size is calculated automatically based on account equity and predefined risk percentage.

A confirmation step is included before order execution to reduce accidental trades.

Position Management

Open positions are displayed in real time within the panel. Each position includes ticket information, profit or loss display, and basic control options.

Positions can be closed individually, partially closed, or closed in full. All open positions can also be closed at once from a single control option.

The tool continuously updates position data based on market price changes.

Risk Management

Trade Manager Pro includes several built-in risk control features.

A trailing stop function can be enabled to adjust stop loss levels automatically as price moves in favor of the trade. The activation distance and step size are configurable.

A break-even function moves the stop loss to the entry price once a defined profit level is reached, reducing exposure on winning trades.

A daily loss limit can be set to restrict further trading activity once a specified loss threshold is reached.

A spread filter can prevent trade execution when market spread exceeds a defined maximum value.

A maximum number of open positions can also be configured to limit total exposure.

Each feature can be enabled or disabled individually.

Market Monitoring

The tool includes a watchlist that allows monitoring of multiple symbols at the same time. It displays live bid and ask prices and spread values for each instrument.

Users can switch charts directly from the watchlist interface.

Account Information

A dashboard section provides real-time account information including balance, equity, free margin, floating profit or loss, total number of trades, and win rate.

Session-based performance tracking is included for Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This allows users to observe performance differences across market periods.

Trading Schedule

Trade Manager Pro includes optional time-based restrictions.

Trading can be limited to specific hours of the day or specific weekdays. Outside of the defined schedule, trade execution can be blocked automatically.

Interface and Settings

The panel is fully interactive and can be moved on the chart. It includes multiple display themes that change the visual appearance of the interface.

All settings are saved locally using MetaTrader terminal storage, allowing configurations to persist after terminal restart.

Parameters

The indicator includes configurable inputs for trade settings, risk controls, and interface behavior. These include default lot size, stop loss, take profit, slippage, risk percentage per trade, trailing stop settings, break-even settings, daily loss limit, spread limit, and maximum open positions.

Additional settings control panel position, appearance, and default behavior on startup.

All settings can also be adjusted from within the interface during runtime.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 terminal is required to run Trade Manager Pro.

The tool requires an active broker connection for trade execution and real-time price updates.

Disclaimer