Ultimate Gold Breakout

Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor

Ultimate Gold Breakout is a systematic Expert Advisor designed to trade daily breakout movements on Gold (XAUUSD) using clearly defined price levels and structured risk management. It is built for ECN and prop trading environments where execution quality and capital protection are critical.

Strategy Overview

The EA identifies the previous day’s high and low and prepares trades for potential breakout moves from these levels.

Trades can be executed using:

Pending orders for precise breakout capture, or

Market orders for confirmation-based entries.

When one direction is triggered, the opposite setup is automatically canceled to avoid double exposure.

Core Trading Logic

Uses previous day (D1) high and low levels

Optional entry buffer and confirmation delay

Pending order or market execution modes

One-Cancels-the-Other (OCO) order handling

Risk Management

Fixed or risk-based position sizing

Broker-validated volume control

Fixed stop loss and take profit

Partial position close at predefined profit

Automatic breakeven and trailing stop

Daily loss, profit, and trade limits

Session and Time Filters

Asian, London, and New York sessions

Custom trading hours and weekdays

Automatic pending order cleanup

Additional Protections

Spread filter

Margin availability check

Order retry logic for execution stability

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD

Environment: ECN / Prop firms

Supports both conservative and aggressive risk configurations.

Key Characteristics

No repainting logic

Structured breakout methodology

Designed for real capital deployment

Suitable for retail and prop trading

IMPORTANT NOTICE





Initial release price: $200

Price increases by $100 after every 10 licenses sold.





Early adopters secure permanent access at the lowest price tier.









Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is essential.