Ultimate Gold Breakout

Ultimate Gold Breakout

Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor

Ultimate Gold Breakout is a systematic Expert Advisor designed to trade daily breakout movements on Gold (XAUUSD) using clearly defined price levels and structured risk management. It is built for ECN and prop trading environments where execution quality and capital protection are critical.

Strategy Overview

The EA identifies the previous day’s high and low and prepares trades for potential breakout moves from these levels.

Trades can be executed using:

  • Pending orders for precise breakout capture, or

  • Market orders for confirmation-based entries.

When one direction is triggered, the opposite setup is automatically canceled to avoid double exposure.

Core Trading Logic

  • Uses previous day (D1) high and low levels

  • Optional entry buffer and confirmation delay

  • Pending order or market execution modes

  • One-Cancels-the-Other (OCO) order handling

Risk Management

  • Fixed or risk-based position sizing

  • Broker-validated volume control

  • Fixed stop loss and take profit

  • Partial position close at predefined profit

  • Automatic breakeven and trailing stop

  • Daily loss, profit, and trade limits

Session and Time Filters

  • Asian, London, and New York sessions

  • Custom trading hours and weekdays

  • Automatic pending order cleanup

Additional Protections

  • Spread filter

  • Margin availability check

  • Order retry logic for execution stability

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD
Environment: ECN / Prop firms

Supports both conservative and aggressive risk configurations.

Key Characteristics

  • No repainting logic

  • Structured breakout methodology

  • Designed for real capital deployment

  • Suitable for retail and prop trading

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Initial release price: $200
Price increases by $100 after every 10 licenses sold.

Early adopters secure permanent access at the lowest price tier.


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is essential.


