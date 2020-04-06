RSI MultiTimeframe

Entry Conditions

RSI Analysis: Calculates RSI(14) across 4 customizable timeframes Signal Confirmation: Requires at least 3 timeframes to show: Buy Signal : RSI ≤ 20 (oversold condition)

Sell Signal: RSI ≥ 80 (overbought condition) Spread Check: Only trades when spread ≤ 20 points (adjustable)

Position Management

First Position: Opens with Lot1 (0.01) when signal confirms Positions: Adds new positions at 200-point intervals (adjustable) if price moves against initial position Progressive Lot Sizing: Increases lot size systematically through 10 possible positions

Exit Strategy

Profit Target: Closes all positions when total profit reaches $5 (adjustable) Clean Reset: Automatically resets direction and position count after closing

📊 Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

RSI Settings

RSI_Period : RSI calculation period (default: 14)

BuyLevel : Oversold level for buy signals (default: 20)

SellLevel : Overbought level for sell signals (default: 80)

Timeframe Configuration

TF1 to TF4 : 4 independent timeframes for analysis (default: M5, M15, M30, H1)

Position Management

Lot1 to Lot10 : Progressive lot sizes for 10 possible positions

DistancePoints : Distance between positions in points (default: 200)

ProfitTarget : Total profit target to close all positions (default: 5.0)

Risk Management

MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread (default: 20)

MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA positions

Verbose : Detailed logging for monitoring and optimization

🛠️ Easy Installation & Setup

Attach to Chart: Simply attach the EA to any M5 chart Configure Settings: Adjust parameters to match your risk tolerance Enable AutoTrading: Allow the EA to execute trades automatically Monitor Performance: Use verbose logging to track every decision

⚠️ Risk Management Notice

Important: This EA uses a martingale strategy which involves increasing position sizes after losses. While this can recover from drawdowns, it also increases risk. We recommend:

Start with Demo Testing : Test thoroughly on demo account first

Use Proper Lot Sizes : Ensure lots are appropriate for your account size

Monitor Performance : Regularly review EA performance and adjust parameters as needed

Understand the Strategy: Ensure you comprehend how the martingale system works

🔧 Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit : $500 recommended (varies based on lot sizes)

Account Type : Any, but ECN/RAW accounts recommended for lower spreads

Symbols : Best results on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation without interruption

📈 Why Choose Our EA?

✅ Proven Strategy : Combines reliable RSI signals with intelligent position management

✅ Multi-Timeframe Confidence : Higher probability trades through timeframe confirmation

✅ Fully Automated : Hands-free operation once configured

✅ Transparent Logic : Complete source code provided for verification

✅ Customizable : Every aspect can be tailored to your trading style

✅ Professional Support : Regular updates and customer support included

💰 Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Don't miss this opportunity to automate your trading with a professionally designed system that does the hard work for you. Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to add automation or a beginner wanting a proven system, this EA provides the tools for consistent performance.

Special Launch Price: Get this advanced trading system now and start automating your success!

Note

