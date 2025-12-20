RSI MultiTimeframe
- Experts
- Aref Barakat
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Entry Conditions
-
RSI Analysis: Calculates RSI(14) across 4 customizable timeframes
-
Signal Confirmation: Requires at least 3 timeframes to show:
-
Buy Signal: RSI ≤ 20 (oversold condition)
-
Sell Signal: RSI ≥ 80 (overbought condition)
-
-
Spread Check: Only trades when spread ≤ 20 points (adjustable)
Position Management
-
First Position: Opens with Lot1 (0.01) when signal confirms
- Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The martingale strategy can lead to significant losses if not properly managed.
Positions: Adds new positions at 200-point intervals (adjustable) if price moves against initial position
-
Progressive Lot Sizing: Increases lot size systematically through 10 possible positions
Exit Strategy
-
Profit Target: Closes all positions when total profit reaches $5 (adjustable)
-
Clean Reset: Automatically resets direction and position count after closing
📊 Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)
RSI Settings
-
RSI_Period : RSI calculation period (default: 14)
-
BuyLevel : Oversold level for buy signals (default: 20)
-
SellLevel : Overbought level for sell signals (default: 80)
Timeframe Configuration
-
TF1 to TF4 : 4 independent timeframes for analysis (default: M5, M15, M30, H1)
Position Management
-
Lot1 to Lot10 : Progressive lot sizes for 10 possible positions
-
DistancePoints : Distance between positions in points (default: 200)
-
ProfitTarget : Total profit target to close all positions (default: 5.0)
Risk Management
-
MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread (default: 20)
-
MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA positions
-
Verbose : Detailed logging for monitoring and optimization
🛠️ Easy Installation & Setup
-
Attach to Chart: Simply attach the EA to any M5 chart
-
Configure Settings: Adjust parameters to match your risk tolerance
-
Enable AutoTrading: Allow the EA to execute trades automatically
-
Monitor Performance: Use verbose logging to track every decision
⚠️ Risk Management Notice
Important: This EA uses a martingale strategy which involves increasing position sizes after losses. While this can recover from drawdowns, it also increases risk. We recommend:
-
Start with Demo Testing: Test thoroughly on demo account first
-
Use Proper Lot Sizes: Ensure lots are appropriate for your account size
-
Monitor Performance: Regularly review EA performance and adjust parameters as needed
-
Understand the Strategy: Ensure you comprehend how the martingale system works
🔧 Technical Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended (varies based on lot sizes)
-
Account Type: Any, but ECN/RAW accounts recommended for lower spreads
-
Symbols: Best results on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)
-
VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation without interruption
📈 Why Choose Our EA?
✅ Proven Strategy: Combines reliable RSI signals with intelligent position management
✅ Multi-Timeframe Confidence: Higher probability trades through timeframe confirmation
✅ Fully Automated: Hands-free operation once configured
✅ Transparent Logic: Complete source code provided for verification
✅ Customizable: Every aspect can be tailored to your trading style
✅ Professional Support: Regular updates and customer support included
💰 Take Your Trading to the Next Level
Don't miss this opportunity to automate your trading with a professionally designed system that does the hard work for you. Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to add automation or a beginner wanting a proven system, this EA provides the tools for consistent performance.
Special Launch Price: Get this advanced trading system now and start automating your success!Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The martingale strategy can lead to significant losses if not properly managed.