RSI MultiTimeframe

Entry Conditions

  1. RSI Analysis: Calculates RSI(14) across 4 customizable timeframes

  2. Signal Confirmation: Requires at least 3 timeframes to show:

    • Buy Signal: RSI ≤ 20 (oversold condition)

    • Sell Signal: RSI ≥ 80 (overbought condition)

  3. Spread Check: Only trades when spread ≤ 20 points (adjustable)

Position Management

  1. First Position: Opens with Lot1 (0.01) when signal confirms

  2. Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The martingale strategy can lead to significant losses if not properly managed.

    Positions: Adds new positions at 200-point intervals (adjustable) if price moves against initial position

  3. Progressive Lot Sizing: Increases lot size systematically through 10 possible positions

Exit Strategy

  1. Profit Target: Closes all positions when total profit reaches $5 (adjustable)

  2. Clean Reset: Automatically resets direction and position count after closing

📊 Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

RSI Settings

  • RSI_Period : RSI calculation period (default: 14)

  • BuyLevel : Oversold level for buy signals (default: 20)

  • SellLevel : Overbought level for sell signals (default: 80)

Timeframe Configuration

  • TF1  to  TF4 : 4 independent timeframes for analysis (default: M5, M15, M30, H1)

Position Management

  • Lot1  to  Lot10 : Progressive lot sizes for 10 possible positions

  • DistancePoints : Distance between positions in points (default: 200)

  • ProfitTarget : Total profit target to close all positions (default: 5.0)

Risk Management

  • MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread (default: 20)

  • MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA positions

  • Verbose : Detailed logging for monitoring and optimization

🛠️ Easy Installation & Setup

  1. Attach to Chart: Simply attach the EA to any M5 chart

  2. Configure Settings: Adjust parameters to match your risk tolerance

  3. Enable AutoTrading: Allow the EA to execute trades automatically

  4. Monitor Performance: Use verbose logging to track every decision

⚠️ Risk Management Notice

Important: This EA uses a martingale strategy which involves increasing position sizes after losses. While this can recover from drawdowns, it also increases risk. We recommend:

  • Start with Demo Testing: Test thoroughly on demo account first

  • Use Proper Lot Sizes: Ensure lots are appropriate for your account size

  • Monitor Performance: Regularly review EA performance and adjust parameters as needed

  • Understand the Strategy: Ensure you comprehend how the martingale system works

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended (varies based on lot sizes)

  • Account Type: Any, but ECN/RAW accounts recommended for lower spreads

  • Symbols: Best results on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation without interruption

📈 Why Choose Our EA?

 Proven Strategy: Combines reliable RSI signals with intelligent position management

 Multi-Timeframe Confidence: Higher probability trades through timeframe confirmation

 Fully Automated: Hands-free operation once configured

 Transparent Logic: Complete source code provided for verification

 Customizable: Every aspect can be tailored to your trading style

 Professional Support: Regular updates and customer support included

💰 Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Don't miss this opportunity to automate your trading with a professionally designed system that does the hard work for you. Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to add automation or a beginner wanting a proven system, this EA provides the tools for consistent performance.

Special Launch Price: Get this advanced trading system now and start automating your success!

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The martingale strategy can lead to significant losses if not properly managed.



