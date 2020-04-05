MidasPro

🏆 — MIDAS PRO is a fully-automated recovery EA built for XAUUSD (Gold) and metals. It works one disciplined recovery basket to a single profit target — with a live news filter, a hard equity-stop, and margin protection so it never fires a leg your account can't afford.
No per-order stop-loss spaghetti: one basket, one target, one clean exit — then it starts fresh.
✅ Free demo included — test it in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's Gold feed before you commit a cent.
⚙️ Why traders choose MIDAS PRO
📰 News-Aware Engine — Pauses opening new cycles around High/Medium-impact events (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY). Live ForexFactory feed with automatic fallback to the built-in MQL5 Calendar, so it keeps protecting you even in the Strategy Tester. Open baskets keep hedging through news by design — you're never left naked in the volatility.
🎯 Basket-Target Exit — Set your target in money or % of balance. The EA manages the whole basket to that goal and books it. Optional basket loss-cutoff for a hard line in the sand.
🛡️ Real Risk Caps — Max legs per cycle, max lot per leg, max spread filter, daily cycle limit, and an equity-stop that flattens and halts on drawdown. Now with built-in margin protection: MIDAS never fires a leg your account can't afford.
📊 Live Gold Dashboard — Floating P/L, realised today/total, basket size, worst drawdown, and the exact next news event — on-chart, in real time.
🔒 Robust by Design — Reconciles its own orders every tick, so it survives restarts, manual interference, and two fills on one tick. News I/O runs off the trading path and never stalls a tick.
💡 Best for
Traders who want a hands-off, rules-based recovery system on Gold, full transparency over every parameter, and a news filter that actually works out of the box.

🖥️ Recommended setup
Symbol: XAUUSD (also runs on metals & FX)
Timeframe: any (M5–H1 typical)
Account: ECN/low-spread, hedging or netting
Minimum capital: size the account to the ladder — more margin = more room to recover. Start conservative.
🎁 What you get
Lifetime updates · Fast support · A settings guide to match the ladder to your account size and risk appetite.

Try it free first. Download the demo and run it in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's Gold feed before you commit a cent.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure — please read before buying
MIDAS PRO uses a recovery / grid-based methodology. These systems can produce long strings of steady gains — but by their nature they can also accumulate a large floating drawdown, and in a strong sustained trend against the basket they can lose a significant portion of, or your entire, account.

Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. No EA, including this one, can promise profit.
Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Do not use rent, savings you depend on, or borrowed funds.
Recovery/martingale-style position sizing means risk grows as the ladder grows. Use the built-in risk caps (max legs, equity stop, loss cutoff) and size your lots to your capital.
Always test on a demo account and forward-test before going live. Trading leveraged products (Forex, CFDs, metals) carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.
You alone are responsible for your trading decisions and risk management. By purchasing, you acknowledge these risks.
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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