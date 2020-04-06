Smc trading AI
- Эксперты
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- Версия: 1.10
- Активации: 15
Version: 1.10
Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba
Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT Hybrid – Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor
Overview
SMC VALID EA is a professional-grade, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading bot built around Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT market structure principles, with a strong focus on capital protection, margin safety, and prop-firm compliance.
The EA is designed for swing trading by default, with optional controlled scalping logic. Every trade is validated through strict structure rules, risk controls, and margin-aware position sizing to ensure stability across retail and prop firm environments.
Core Trading Logic (How It Works)
1. Market Structure & Bias Detection
The EA continuously analyzes higher timeframes (default H4) to determine the directional bias:
-
Bullish Bias: Higher highs & higher lows
-
Bearish Bias: Lower highs & lower lows
-
Neutral: No valid structure alignment
Trades are only allowed in the direction of the confirmed bias.
2. Smart Money Concept Detection
SMC VALID automatically identifies and tracks key institutional structures:
🔹 Order Blocks (OB)
-
Detected after consolidation followed by a valid range break
-
Classified as bullish or bearish
-
Used as high-probability reaction zones
🔹 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
-
Detected using ICT 3-candle imbalance logic
-
Acts as premium/discount re-entry zones
🔹 Break of Structure (BOS)
-
Confirms trend continuation
-
Optional BOS alerts via MT5 & Telegram
All structures are drawn automatically on the chart for full transparency.
3. Trade Entry Logic
A trade is triggered only when:
-
Market bias is confirmed
-
Price reacts inside a valid Order Block or Fair Value Gap
-
Distance filters prevent late or overextended entries
-
Broker stop-level rules are respected
The EA supports:
-
Swing Trades (default)
-
Optional Scalping on M5/M15/M30 (ATR + MA filtered)
Risk & Money Management (Safety-First Design)
✅ Auto Lot Size (Mandatory for Backtests)
-
Risk-based position sizing (% per trade)
-
Margin-aware calculation
-
Broker min/max lot enforcement
-
Maximum margin usage cap (default 30%)
✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit Modes
-
Fixed pips (default & safest)
-
ATR-based
-
Structure-based (OB/FVG)
✅ Advanced Trade Protection
-
Trailing Stop (optional)
-
Breakeven logic (optional)
-
Max open positions limit
-
Total exposure cap
Prop Firm Mode (One of the EA’s Strongest Features)
When PropFirmMode = ON, the EA enforces:
-
Max daily loss (%)
-
Max overall drawdown (%)
-
Profit target auto-shutdown
-
Automatic trade closure on rule violation
-
Martingale fully disabled
If any rule is breached, the EA:
-
Closes all positions
-
Sends alerts
-
Removes itself from the chart
This makes SMC VALID prop-firm safe by design.
Alerts, Logs & Monitoring
-
MT5 alerts
-
Telegram alerts (multi-chat support)
-
CSV trade logs
-
Skipped-trade logging with cooldowns
-
On-chart dashboard showing current bias
AI Module (Currently Disabled for Safety)
An experimental logistic regression AI framework is included:
-
Feature logging supported
-
Probability thresholds defined
-
Fully disabled by default to preserve deterministic behavior
This allows future AI upgrades without rewriting the EA core.
Ideal Use Case
✔ Swing traders using SMC / ICT concepts
✔ Prop firm challenges (FTMO-style rules)
✔ Traders who prioritize capital protection over overtrading
✔ Accounts from small retail to six-figure prop equity
Summary
SMC VALID EA is not a gamble bot. It is a rule-based, structure-driven, risk-controlled trading system engineered to behave like a disciplined professional trader — with strict margin control, institutional logic, and zero emotional interference.
Trade smart. Trade structured. Trade validated.