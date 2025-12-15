Smc trading AI

SMC VALID EA (MT5)

Version: 1.10
Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba
Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT Hybrid – Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor

Overview

SMC VALID EA is a professional-grade, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading bot built around Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT market structure principles, with a strong focus on capital protection, margin safety, and prop-firm compliance.

The EA is designed for swing trading by default, with optional controlled scalping logic. Every trade is validated through strict structure rules, risk controls, and margin-aware position sizing to ensure stability across retail and prop firm environments.

Core Trading Logic (How It Works)

1. Market Structure & Bias Detection

The EA continuously analyzes higher timeframes (default H4) to determine the directional bias:

  • Bullish Bias: Higher highs & higher lows

  • Bearish Bias: Lower highs & lower lows

  • Neutral: No valid structure alignment

Trades are only allowed in the direction of the confirmed bias.

2. Smart Money Concept Detection

SMC VALID automatically identifies and tracks key institutional structures:

🔹 Order Blocks (OB)

  • Detected after consolidation followed by a valid range break

  • Classified as bullish or bearish

  • Used as high-probability reaction zones

🔹 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Detected using ICT 3-candle imbalance logic

  • Acts as premium/discount re-entry zones

🔹 Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Confirms trend continuation

  • Optional BOS alerts via MT5 & Telegram

All structures are drawn automatically on the chart for full transparency.

3. Trade Entry Logic

A trade is triggered only when:

  • Market bias is confirmed

  • Price reacts inside a valid Order Block or Fair Value Gap

  • Distance filters prevent late or overextended entries

  • Broker stop-level rules are respected

The EA supports:

  • Swing Trades (default)

  • Optional Scalping on M5/M15/M30 (ATR + MA filtered)

Risk & Money Management (Safety-First Design)

✅ Auto Lot Size (Mandatory for Backtests)

  • Risk-based position sizing (% per trade)

  • Margin-aware calculation

  • Broker min/max lot enforcement

  • Maximum margin usage cap (default 30%)

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit Modes

  • Fixed pips (default & safest)

  • ATR-based

  • Structure-based (OB/FVG)

✅ Advanced Trade Protection

  • Trailing Stop (optional)

  • Breakeven logic (optional)

  • Max open positions limit

  • Total exposure cap

Prop Firm Mode (One of the EA’s Strongest Features)

When PropFirmMode = ON, the EA enforces:

  • Max daily loss (%)

  • Max overall drawdown (%)

  • Profit target auto-shutdown

  • Automatic trade closure on rule violation

  • Martingale fully disabled

If any rule is breached, the EA:

  1. Closes all positions

  2. Sends alerts

  3. Removes itself from the chart

This makes SMC VALID prop-firm safe by design.

Alerts, Logs & Monitoring

  • MT5 alerts

  • Telegram alerts (multi-chat support)

  • CSV trade logs

  • Skipped-trade logging with cooldowns

  • On-chart dashboard showing current bias

AI Module (Currently Disabled for Safety)

An experimental logistic regression AI framework is included:

  • Feature logging supported

  • Probability thresholds defined

  • Fully disabled by default to preserve deterministic behavior

This allows future AI upgrades without rewriting the EA core.

Ideal Use Case

✔ Swing traders using SMC / ICT concepts
✔ Prop firm challenges (FTMO-style rules)
✔ Traders who prioritize capital protection over overtrading
✔ Accounts from small retail to six-figure prop equity

Summary

SMC VALID EA is not a gamble bot. It is a rule-based, structure-driven, risk-controlled trading system engineered to behave like a disciplined professional trader — with strict margin control, institutional logic, and zero emotional interference.

Trade smart. Trade structured. Trade validated.


