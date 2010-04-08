Smc trading AI

SMC VALID EA (MT5)

Version: 1.10
Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba
Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT Hybrid – Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor

Overview

SMC VALID EA is a professional-grade, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading bot built around Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT market structure principles, with a strong focus on capital protection, margin safety, and prop-firm compliance.

The EA is designed for swing trading by default, with optional controlled scalping logic. Every trade is validated through strict structure rules, risk controls, and margin-aware position sizing to ensure stability across retail and prop firm environments.

Core Trading Logic (How It Works)

1. Market Structure & Bias Detection

The EA continuously analyzes higher timeframes (default H4) to determine the directional bias:

  • Bullish Bias: Higher highs & higher lows

  • Bearish Bias: Lower highs & lower lows

  • Neutral: No valid structure alignment

Trades are only allowed in the direction of the confirmed bias.

2. Smart Money Concept Detection

SMC VALID automatically identifies and tracks key institutional structures:

🔹 Order Blocks (OB)

  • Detected after consolidation followed by a valid range break

  • Classified as bullish or bearish

  • Used as high-probability reaction zones

🔹 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Detected using ICT 3-candle imbalance logic

  • Acts as premium/discount re-entry zones

🔹 Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Confirms trend continuation

  • Optional BOS alerts via MT5 & Telegram

All structures are drawn automatically on the chart for full transparency.

3. Trade Entry Logic

A trade is triggered only when:

  • Market bias is confirmed

  • Price reacts inside a valid Order Block or Fair Value Gap

  • Distance filters prevent late or overextended entries

  • Broker stop-level rules are respected

The EA supports:

  • Swing Trades (default)

  • Optional Scalping on M5/M15/M30 (ATR + MA filtered)

Risk & Money Management (Safety-First Design)

✅ Auto Lot Size (Mandatory for Backtests)

  • Risk-based position sizing (% per trade)

  • Margin-aware calculation

  • Broker min/max lot enforcement

  • Maximum margin usage cap (default 30%)

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit Modes

  • Fixed pips (default & safest)

  • ATR-based

  • Structure-based (OB/FVG)

✅ Advanced Trade Protection

  • Trailing Stop (optional)

  • Breakeven logic (optional)

  • Max open positions limit

  • Total exposure cap

Prop Firm Mode (One of the EA’s Strongest Features)

When PropFirmMode = ON, the EA enforces:

  • Max daily loss (%)

  • Max overall drawdown (%)

  • Profit target auto-shutdown

  • Automatic trade closure on rule violation

  • Martingale fully disabled

If any rule is breached, the EA:

  1. Closes all positions

  2. Sends alerts

  3. Removes itself from the chart

This makes SMC VALID prop-firm safe by design.

Alerts, Logs & Monitoring

  • MT5 alerts

  • Telegram alerts (multi-chat support)

  • CSV trade logs

  • Skipped-trade logging with cooldowns

  • On-chart dashboard showing current bias

AI Module (Currently Disabled for Safety)

An experimental logistic regression AI framework is included:

  • Feature logging supported

  • Probability thresholds defined

  • Fully disabled by default to preserve deterministic behavior

This allows future AI upgrades without rewriting the EA core.

Ideal Use Case

✔ Swing traders using SMC / ICT concepts
✔ Prop firm challenges (FTMO-style rules)
✔ Traders who prioritize capital protection over overtrading
✔ Accounts from small retail to six-figure prop equity

Summary

SMC VALID EA is not a gamble bot. It is a rule-based, structure-driven, risk-controlled trading system engineered to behave like a disciplined professional trader — with strict margin control, institutional logic, and zero emotional interference.

Trade smart. Trade structured. Trade validated.


추천 제품
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Gbp Rsi Buy Milker
Jaume Sancho Serra
Experts
Double RSI Buy – Expert Advisor for GBP/USD (M1) Double RSI Buy is an expert advisor designed to trade the GBP/USD pair on the 1-minute time frame. Its logic is based on a combination of two RSI indicators, which identify entry opportunities in oversold conditions and manage exits in overbought zones. Main Features: Strategy based on double RSI (Relative Strength Index) logic. Optimized timeframe: M1 (1 minute). Instrument: GBP/USD. Trades are executed at candle open, with no order duplication.
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Experts
The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez. Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The original strategy seeks long
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Ichimoku Ninja BR EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** NOVIDADE: Takeprofit e Stoploss com valores fixos em pontos *** *** Comece a negociar na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O Ichimoku Ninja EA é um robô de negociação para Mini-Índice (WIN) e Mini-Dólar (WDO) , negociados na bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Ainda, os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme valores fixos ou a  Banda de Bollinger , de acordo com o pe
BreakZone
Loungvilat Seehalat
Experts
How This EA Works: 1.  Detect Support and Resistance The EA identifies: Resistance as the recent highest price (based on the last X candles) Support as the recent lowest price 2.  Buy Signal (Bullish Breakout) If price breaks above the resistance , the EA assumes a bullish trend is starting. The EA may enter a Buy trade either immediately or after a candle closes above resistance to confirm the breakout. 3.  Sell Signal (Bearish Breakout) If price breaks below the support , it suggests a bearish
Bollinger and RSI
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
Experts
A trending strategy using a combination of two popular indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI provides reliable signals. The logic of the advisor Entering a short position is carried out when the price touches the upper Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the overbought zone, i.e. above level 70. Entering a long position is carried out when the price touches the lower Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the oversold zone, ie below level 30. It is possible to tran
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Unbeatable hunter for xaueur
Fahd Hammoune
Experts
XAUEUR에 특화된 궁극의 거래 로봇 XAUEUR를 위한 무적의 Hunter를 만나보세요. 자본을 보존하면서 이익을 극대화할 수 있는 완벽한 솔루션을 찾고 있다면 더 이상 찾지 마십시오.  많은 사람들이 포지션을 여는 로봇에 대해 이야기하지만 시장 반전 중에 자본을 보호하기 위한 건전한 전략에 대해 이야기하는 사람은 거의 없습니다. XAUEUR의 무적의 헌터가 돋보이는 곳입니다. 지지선과 저항선에 기반한 동적 손절매 기능을 갖춘 이 로봇은 가격이 이러한 주요 수준에서 반등하면 테이크 이익을 +1%로 지능적으로 조정합니다. 이 새로운 접근 방식을 통해 수입과 자본을 보호하면서 시장을 따를 수 있는 자신감을 얻을 수 있습니다.  타의 추종을 불허하는 XAUEUR 헌터는 20핍 스윙에서 스캘핑에 탁월하지만 개인 목표에 따라 레버리지를 조정해야 합니다. 귀하의 거래 스타일에 적응하는 유연한 솔루션입니다.  당신은 단지 우리의 말을 받아들일 필요가 없습니다. 지난 몇 주 동안 로봇을
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
AstraX EA
Michael Stanic
Experts
AstraX EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who value performance, reliability, and strategic logic. Designed to operate seamlessly on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1) , AstraX combines trend-following principles with adaptive money management to help capture high-probability trade setups. The algorithm uses a 200-period moving average to detect prevailing market direction, filtering out noise and entering trades with calculated precision. Its built-in risk control system ensur
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - 당신이 놓칠 수 없는 트레이딩 로봇 금융 시장에서 수익을 극대화할 수 있도록 개발된 GoldRushX를 소개합니다. 견고한 알고리즘을 기반으로 개발되고 Pine Script에서 직접 변환된 GoldRushX는 효율성, 정밀성, 고급 리스크 관리 기능을 원하는 트레이더에게 완벽한 솔루션입니다. 주요 기능: 볼린저 밴드 및 이동 평균선: 정확한 볼린저 밴드 계산을 통해 이 로봇은 시장 변동성을 기반으로 매수 및 매도 기회를 식별하며, 조정 가능한 이동 평균선 (SMA 또는 EMA)을 통해 트레이드에 더 명확성을 제공합니다. 리스크 관리 통합: 계좌 잔액의 일정 비율을 기반으로 한 거래당 리스크를 쉽게 설정할 수 있습니다. GoldRushX는 이상적인 거래량을 자동으로 계산하고 브로커가 허용하는 범위 내에서 거래가 이루어지도록 보장합니다. 자동 매수 및 매도 거래: 이 로봇은 엄격한 기술 분석에 기반하여 매수 및 매도 주문을 자동으로 실행합니다. 사용자 전략에 따라
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
RoyalTrade Pro
Milton Giovanny Jaramillo Herrera
Experts
RoyalProfit EA Pro - Automated London/New York Breakout System Leverage the strategy used by institutional traders: Identify key levels during the London session and execute precise breakouts when New York opens. 100% automated. What Does This EA Do? RoyalProfit EA Pro implements a proven institutional strategy: during the London trading session, the EA automatically marks the maximum and minimum price range levels. When New Y
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
세계 최초의 금과 비트코인 간 공개 차익거래 알고리즘! 매일 진행되는 특가 행사! 라이브 시그널 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 추천 브로커 (지속적으로):   IC Markets 거래쌍:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD 첨부 파일 기호:   XAUUSD H1 거래되는 통화쌍이   시장 감시   창에 추가되었는지 꼭 확인하세요! 계좌 유형: ECN/로우 스프레드 접두사 설정: 브로커에   XAUUSD_i   와 같이 심볼 접두사가 있는 통화쌍이 있는 경우 그런 다음 설정에서 접두사   "   _i   "   를 입력하세요. 금 vs 비트코인 차익거래: 이 전략은 일반적으로 직접 거래되는 쌍이라기보다는 서로 경쟁하는 "안전 자산"으로 작용하는 이러한 자산 간의 가격 차이를 이용하는 데 기반을 두고 있습니다. 트레이더들은 시장 불확실성이나 추세 반전 시기에 금 가격이 비트코인 대비 저평가되거나(또는 그 반대로) 가격이 비트코인 대
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
지표
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
Non repaint signal indicator
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
지표
MV Arrow– Professional Swing Signal Indicator comment for set files and user manual. MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system. It focuses on market extremes , filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities . This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than co
Price action Ai trader
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8) PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns , strict risk management , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems. The EA focuses on clean market structure , entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.
Gold mine Ai
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Experts
Gold Mine AI EA (v1.07) Dual-Mode XAUUSD Trading System – Scalping & Swing Precision Gold Mine AI EA is a robust, risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines high-speed intraday scalping with trend-following swing trading , allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to different market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection. This EA is fully NETTING account compatible and includes advanced margin checking , making it suitable for m
Ict quaterly levels
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
지표
END OF YEAR OFFER: TILL 3RD OF AUGUST LEAVE COMMENT AND REVIEW FOR ICT EA ICT Core Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts , designed to give traders a clear, structured view of the market using market structure, key price levels, trading sessions, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — all in one clean, highly customizable tool. This indicator automatically maps out the most important institutional reference points , helping traders align with smar
Reversal regression indicator
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
지표
Multi Kernel Regression Indicator MT5 Professional Non-Repainting Trend Following System with 17 Advanced Kernel Functions Overview The Multi Kernel Regression indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that applies advanced statistical kernel regression methods to price data, offering traders a powerful edge in identifying trends and potential reversal points. Unlike traditional moving averages, kernel regression provides adaptive smoothing that responds intelligently to market dynam
ICT quaterly time zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
지표
FIRST 10 TO PURCHASE OR RENT AFTER 3RD LEAVE COMMENT FOR FREE HYBRID ICT TRADING EA  Advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5 Key Features Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Multi-timeframe FVG detection (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) Customizable colors per timeframe with independent opacity control Automatic invalidation tracking - removes filled/tested gaps Adjustable display limits and minimum gap size filtering Smart labeling system with position control Silver Bullet Zones AM
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변