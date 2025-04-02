Ict institutional zones

SMC VALID EA (MT5)

Version: 1.10

Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba

Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT concepts

🔹ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)

ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones.

This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PDL) and builds dynamic Supply & Demand zones, a central Decision Zone, and a real-time market strength dashboard, allowing traders to align entries with institutional price behavior — not indicators lag.

Built for discretionary traders, prop firm traders, and algorithmic analysts, this tool focuses on clarity, structure, and market context.

⚙️ Core Features

🟦 ICT Daily Supply & Demand Zones

Automatically calculates Daily High (PDH) and Daily Low (PDL)

Expands zones dynamically based on daily range

Displays Supply & Demand zones with adjustable opacity

Shows zone strength using historical price touches

Optional multiple zones with proximity filtering

⚫ Solid Decision Zone Line (Institutional Bias)

Central Decision Zone between PDH & PDL

Clean solid line for clarity

Instantly defines: Premium vs Discount Bullish vs Bearish bias

Used by ICT traders for directional filtering

🔴 PDH / 🔵 PDL Levels

Clearly marked Previous Day High & Low

Dotted institutional-style lines

Fully customizable colors, width, and labels

📈 Dynamic Current Price Line

Real-time price line that changes color based on direction 🔵 Blue → price moving up 🔴 Red → price moving down

Helps visualize momentum at key levels

🧠 Multi-Timeframe Strength Dashboard

Displays real-time strength for:

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

Each timeframe combines:

Price momentum

RSI bias

Trend strength percentage

Visual strength bars (█)

Perfect for top-down analysis and confirmation.

📊 ATR Volatility Panel

Displays ATR values across multiple timeframes

Helps with: Stop-loss sizing Take-profit expectations Volatility awareness



🎨 Professional Chart Styling

Optional auto chart theming

Clean institutional colors

Clear contrast for long trading sessions

Fully reversible on indicator removal

🔔 Smart Alerts & Interactivity

Optional alerts when price enters: Supply Zone Demand Zone

Click-to-toggle zones directly on the chart

Designed for manual precision trading, not signal spam

👤 Ideal For

✔ ICT & Smart Money traders

✔ Prop firm & evaluation traders

✔ Day traders & swing traders

✔ Traders who want context, not signals

✔ Anyone trading PDH / PDL / Premium & Discount

🧩 What This Indicator Is NOT

❌ Not a signal arrow system

❌ Not a repainting indicator

❌ Not a lagging MA-based tool

This indicator provides institutional context — you make the execution decision.