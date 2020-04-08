Non repaint signal indicator

📊 MV Arrow– Professional Swing Signal Indicator

comment for set files and user manual.

MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system.
It focuses on market extremes, filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities.

This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than constant alerts.

🔍 Core Signal Logic

Signals are generated only when price forms a true swing extreme, confirmed by multiple technical conditions.

✅ Swing Point Detection

  • Identifies absolute swing highs and swing lows

  • Uses configurable left/right bar validation

  • Ensures the signal candle is the highest or lowest point in its range

This prevents repainting-style signals and random entries.

🧠 Multi-Indicator Confirmation Engine

Each signal is validated using a scoring system, where multiple conditions must align:

🔹 Trend & Momentum

  • Fast vs Slow EMA relationship

  • EMA slope direction (trend bias)

🔹 RSI Confirmation

  • Oversold / recovery behavior for BUY signals

  • Overbought / weakening behavior for SELL signals

🔹 Volatility & Price Position

  • Bollinger Bands interaction

  • Price location relative to BB midline and extremes

🔹 Market Pressure Analysis

  • Bulls Power & Bears Power strength comparison

  • Momentum strengthening in the signal direction

Only signals with sufficient confirmation strength are displayed.

⏱ Signal Spacing & Noise Filtering

To avoid overtrading and clutter:

  • Minimum bars enforced between consecutive signals

  • Time-based validation ensures signals are well spaced

  • Prevents multiple arrows in consolidation zones

This makes the indicator especially useful on M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes.

📈 Visual & Alert Features

  • Clear BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows

  • Non-repainting historical signals

  • Optional popup alerts on new confirmed signals

  • Lightweight and optimized for live trading

Arrows are plotted slightly above or below price for easy visibility.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

  • Moving Average periods

  • RSI period

  • Bollinger Band settings

  • Swing strength and signal spacing

  • Arrow colors and width

  • Alert on/off toggle

Adapt it easily to scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.

🎯 Best Use Cases

  • Swing trading entries and exits

  • Trend pullback confirmation

  • Market reversal spotting

  • Confirmation tool for manual strategies

  • Works well with price action, support & resistance, and structure-based trading

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This is a signal indicator, not an automated trading system

  • No martingale, grid, or repaint logic

  • Always use proper risk management

  • Recommended to confirm with higher timeframe bias


