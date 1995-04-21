Aklamavo Trading Sessions

This ForexTrading Sessions indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart with the Asian Mid-line.

1. Trading Session Visualization

  • Asian Session: 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color)

  • London Session: 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color)

  • New York Session: 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color)

2. Time Zone Adaptation

  • TimeZoneShift input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time

  • Example: If you're in EST (GMT-5), set  TimeZoneShift = -5

  • The indicator automatically handles day boundaries when sessions cross midnight

3. Visual Customization

  • FillSessions: Toggle colored backgrounds for sessions

  • FillOpacity: Control transparency of session fills (0-100%)

  • BorderOpacity: Control transparency of session borders

  • Custom colors for each session (AsiaColor, LondonColor, NYColor)

4. Asian Session Midline

  • DrawMidline: Toggle a horizontal midline for the Asian session

  • The midline extends across the entire current trading day

  • Uses the same color as the Asian session

  • Helps identify the Asian session's price range midpoint

5. Display Options

  • DaysToShow: Choose how many past days to display (1-∞)

  • Sessions are drawn as semi-transparent rectangles showing the price range

  • Object descriptions show both GMT and local times for reference

How It Helps Traders:

Session Overlap Identification

  • Visualizes when sessions overlap (London/NY overlap is particularly volatile)

  • Shows Asian/London overlap period

Time Zone Convenience

  • No mental calculations needed for session times

  • Perfect for traders in different time zones

Price Action Context

  • Shows historical price ranges during each session

  • Helps identify which sessions are most active for your instrument

Visual Reference

  • Colored backgrounds make it easy to spot session boundaries

  • Quick reference for session-based trading strategies

Typical Use Cases:

  1. Session-Based Trading: Identify optimal entry times based on session activity

  2. Volatility Awareness: Know when major sessions are active/overlapping

  3. Backtesting: Visual reference for session-based strategy performance

  4. Market Structure: See how price behaves during different sessions


The indicator is particularly useful for forex traders who follow session-based strategies, news traders wanting to avoid low-liquidity periods, and any trader wanting a quick visual reference of market session timings.

