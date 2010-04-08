Silent Oracle Reverb AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb
[Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe]
Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory," this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to capture the reversion back to the mean.
Trading Strategy The algorithm follows a strict 4-phase logic to ensure high-probability entries:
-
Trend Scan: Filters market direction using the 200 EMA. It avoids "catching a falling knife" by only buying dips in an uptrend and selling rallies in a downtrend.
-
Extension: Waits for price to pierce the Keltner Bands (Deviation 2.5), identifying an overextended zone.
-
The Trigger: Executes only when the rapid-response RSI (Period 2) hits extreme levels (<10 or >90), pinpointing the exact reversal moment.
-
Mean Reversion Exit: Secures profit immediately when the price reverts to the middle line (The Mean), significantly boosting the Win Rate.
Key Features
-
"Reverb Sniper" Technology: Utilizes a fast RSI(2) paired with Keltner Channels to identify local tops and bottoms with pinpoint accuracy.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Position Sizer. Simply input your risk in Dollars (e.g., Risk $50). The EA automatically calculates the precise lot size based on the Stop Loss distance.
-
Prop-Firm Compliant: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and a Dynamic Trailing Stop.
-
Stealth Dashboard: A minimalist, transparent on-chart panel displays the current Market Zone and Profit metrics without obstructing chart analysis.
Recommendations
-
Timeframe: M15 (Scalping) or H1 (Swing).
-
Symbols: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread recommended for best execution.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.
Input ParametersPlease check the following settings to customize the EA:
-
=== 1. SILENT RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseRiskUSD : Enable/Disable auto-lot calculation based on USD risk.
-
InpRiskUSD : Maximum monetary risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).
-
InpRewardRatio : Minimum Reward-to-Risk ratio.
-
-
=== 2. ORACLE STRATEGY CORE ===
-
InpTrendEMA : Period for the Trend Filter (Default: 200).
-
InpKeltnerPeriod : Period for the Keltner Channel (The Mean).
-
InpKeltnerMult : Deviation multiplier for the channel (The Zone).
-
InpRSI_Period : Period for the Oracle RSI (Default: 2).
-
InpRSI_High / InpRSI_Low : Overbought/Oversold trigger levels.
-
-
=== 3. SAFETY & EXIT ===
-
InpTargetMean : If true, trade closes automatically when price touches the middle Keltner line.
-
InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR volatility.
-
InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your MT5 Navigator and drag the EA onto the chart (e.g., EURUSD M15).
-
Check "Allow Algo Trading" in the settings.
-
Adjust InpRiskUSD according to your capital.