Goldpapi

GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


Recommended Chart Settings

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Primary Timeframe: H1 for entries

  • Trend Filter: D1 (Daily) for higher-timeframe confirmation

Recommended Account Type

  • ECN / Raw Spread

  • Low-latency execution

  • 5-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-adjusts Pip & Point)

Recommended Specifications

  • Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 – $500

  • Recommended Fixed Lot Size:

    • 0.01 for $200

    • 0.02–0.05 for $500

    • 0.10 for $1,000+

Recommended Market Conditions

  • Works best in trend-driven sessions such as:

    • London Session

    • New York Session

  • Avoid manual interference; EA adapts dynamically to spread, volatility, and price structure.

Recommended Risk Management

  • Always use Stop Loss

  • Avoid running multiple Gold EAs on the same account

  • Adjust lot size based on equity growth

PapiSnr
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
SNR Break is a professional Expert Advisor designed to capture strong momentum when price breaks through key Support and Resistance levels. Equipped with an automatic zone-mapping algorithm, this EA reads market structure in real time, filters out false breakouts, and executes highly precise entries aligned with market momentum. This robot is ideal for traders who want to benefit from breakout opportunities without needing to monitor charts constantly. Automatic Support & Resistance Mapping The
