Goldpapi

GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


Recommended Chart Settings

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Primary Timeframe: H1 for entries

  • Trend Filter: D1 (Daily) for higher-timeframe confirmation

Recommended Account Type

  • ECN / Raw Spread

  • Low-latency execution

  • 5-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-adjusts Pip & Point)

Recommended Specifications

  • Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 – $500

  • Recommended Fixed Lot Size:

    • 0.01 for $200

    • 0.02–0.05 for $500

    • 0.10 for $1,000+

Recommended Market Conditions

  • Works best in trend-driven sessions such as:

    • London Session

    • New York Session

  • Avoid manual interference; EA adapts dynamically to spread, volatility, and price structure.

Recommended Risk Management

  • Always use Stop Loss

  • Avoid running multiple Gold EAs on the same account

  • Adjust lot size based on equity growth

