# 📌 MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.0

- Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)

- Designed for Professional M15 Trading

The MGH SuperTrend_Scan Module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines built-in SuperTrend detection, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a powerful Strategy Scanner Engine to deliver stable long-term performance with adaptive institutional-grade risk control.

Backtest results as shown in the image below, use the following file set. SETFileM15 This EA, if you have a small capital, run it month to month, controlling news and capital to be appropriate for lot size and risk percentage to be balanced. The names M-G-H represent:

• M – Mutelu: Confidence, Discipline, and Positive Energy

• G – Gold: A Safe Market with High Liquidity

• H – Hybrid StopLoss: Multiple stop-loss systems in a single system with multi-phase tracking designed to preserve capital and maximize profits





# 🔥 Why is the MGH SuperTrend Scan Module EA the right choice for traders? Because we have key tools that make this system different.

1. 🧠 Built-in SuperTrend Tool (Enhanced Version)

• Detects true directional bias through smoothed volatility

• Identifies trend changes faster than typical MA filters

• Avoids false breakouts and volatile zones

• Works seamlessly with multiple timeframes (H1/D1)

• SuperTrends will only work when they are moving. If they are flat, no orders will be placed. Wait until the chart or candlestick is triggered.





2. 🎯 Strategy Scanner Engine has 3 levels and 3 timeframes. This EA is a multi-timeframe scanner that can detect different market behaviors.

2.1 First Timeframe – Consecutive breakouts of the M1 line

2.2 Second Timeframe – Consecutive pullbacks of the M5 line

2.3 Third Timeframe – Micro-Reversals → Trend Reversals

• Detects Exhaustion Wick, Engulfing, and Hammer patterns

• Volume-verified reversals

• Ideal for reunions with strong trends

The scanner will only work when the SuperTrend + EMA Trend + Momentum + Structure are aligned, reducing noise and significantly increasing the win rate.





3. 📌 Trend Confirmation with Multiple EMAs (M15 + H1 + D1)

Trades will be executed only when the price moves across different timeframes, providing institutional-level directional filtering.





4. ⚡ Momentum Filter Layer (RSI + ADX)

Before entering a position, momentum must meet:

• RSI Directional Bias

• ADX Trend Strength Criteria

• Candlestick/Volume Confirmation from the Internal Scanner

This method helps eliminate weak or fading trends.





5. 📊 ATR - Adaptive Risk Control**

Gold is highly volatile — fixed stop-loss/retracement (SL/TP) is ineffective.

This EA uses dynamic ATR sizing:

• ATR StopLoss

• ATR TakeProfit

• ATR Trailing

• ATR Break-Even System

• Multi-Level Hybrid Trailing Stop (customizer)

This intelligently adjusts your stop-loss and TP to the current volatility environment.





6. 🛡 Hybrid StopLoss Engine

Multi-stage institutional-grade system:

• Break-even with offset

• ATR soft-trailing

• Step-Trailing

• Multi-level RR locking system

• Safety SL

• Cooldown correction system (Prevents excessive corrections during noise)

Result → Protect profits by not cutting the trend too early





7. 📘 Overview of the main trading logic

The MGH SuperTrend Scan Module will only enter trades when:

1. SuperTrend Direction = Confirms Trend Bias

2. EMA (H1, D1) is confirmed to cross the TF trend line

3. Momentum (RSI + ADX) is confirmed

4. Structure is confirmed by the Strategy Scanner

This "4-Layer Confirmation System" ensures that the EA uses only high-quality, trend-aligned settings.





# **✨ Key Features**

• Fully Automated Trading System

• Built-in SuperTrend Detection System

• Multi-Timeframe Trend Adjustment (M15/H1/D1)

• Advanced Strategy Scanning System with 3 Strategies

• Momentum Filtering System (RSI + ADX)

• ATR-Adapted SL, TP, Trailing, and Break-Even System

• Hybrid Trailing Stop System (Multi-Phase)

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• No averages

• Low system resource usage

• Designed for XAUUSD (Gold), M15

• Suitable for Prop-firm trading and long-term accounts





# 🔧 Backtesting Recommendations

For a single $1,000 test order, the Min Lot = 0.01, Max Lot = 0.01

Conforms to the risk model used in the screenshot.





# 👨‍💻 About the Developer

Developed by a computer science engineer with over 10 years of programming experience and extensive experience in the Forex, Gold, and Crypto markets.

This system is built on the philosophy that "Discipline, Structure, and Automation" outperform human emotions — let the algorithm do the work for you and you'll have time freedom.