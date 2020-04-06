FVG Profile EA MT5

Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters.

Parameters:

MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped.

MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile.

MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips.

EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade.

Magic - magic number.

MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe.

FVGPeriod - higher timeframe to search for FVG.

TradePeriod - lower timeframe to enter trade (in testing) and calculate profile.

SL - stop loss in pips.

TP - take profit in pips.

Any questions or suggestion please in comments.

There is a telegram channel with signals to check the performance (can share settings for each instrument).

