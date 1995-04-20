MACD Price Divergence

This indicator represents classic approach to MACD vs price chart divergence with some visual utility and alerts. It can draw lines to define the divergence on both chart or separate window. All is adjustable.

The parameters are as follows.

MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA and SignalSMA.

Additional: DrawIndicatorLines (to show values on separate window), DrawPriceLines (to show it on chart itself) and DoAlerts (to allow indicator to alert when signal comes).

Рекомендуем также
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Индикаторы
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике гармоничный паттерн Акула согласно схеме, приведенной на скриншоте. Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Индикатор выделяет не только завершенную фигуру, но и момент ее формирования. На этапе формирования фигура отображает
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает гармонические паттерны на графике без перерисовки с минимально возможным запаздыванием. В основе поиска вершин индикатора заложен волновой принцип анализа цен. Расширенные настройки позволяют подобрать параметры для своего стиля торговли. На открытии свечи (бара) при образовании новой фигуры фиксируется стрелка вероятного направления хода цены, которая остается неизменной. Индикатор распознает следующие фигуры и их разновидности: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Индикаторы
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Индикаторы
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Индикаторы
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Откройте для себя Wolf Waves - ваш идеальный инструмент для торговли! Вы ищете мощный инструмент для легкой идентификации Wolf Waves на любом временном интервале? Дальше смотреть не надо! Наш индикатор Wolf Waves делает это легко. Вот почему он идеально подходит именно вам: Основные характеристики: Автоматическое обнаружение: Наш индикатор Wolf Waves
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Индикаторы
Об индикаторе Lyne Lyne-это индикатор Metatrader 4 (MT4), суть которого заключается в преобразовании накопленных исторических данных. Индикатор Lyne дает возможность обнаружить различные особенности и паттерны в динамике цены, невидимые невооруженным глазом. Основываясь на этой информации, трейдеры могут предполагать дальнейшее движение цены и соответствующим образом корректировать свою стратегию. Данный индикатор хорошо зарекомендовал себя в стратегии скальпинг. Индикатор работает без перекраск
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Индикаторы
Это объединение нескольких осцилляторов в единую систему дивергенции, что создает впечатление более надежного индикатора дивергенции. Он основан на нескольких валютах и ​​лучше всего работает на таймфрейме 15 минут и выше. Каждый раз, когда генерируется сигнал, он показывает предупреждение пользователю. Он более идеален в сочетании с другими индикаторами ценового действия или торговыми системами.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Индикаторы
Monster Harmonics - индикатор гармонических моделей (harmonic patterns). Он распознает следующие модели: Гартли (Gartley), Летучая мышь (Bat), Краб (Crab), Бабочка (Butterfly), Монограмма (Cypher), Черный лебедь (Black Swan), Белый лебедь (White Swan), Акула (Shark) и AB=CD. Незаконченные модели также распознаются. Monster даже показывает потенциальную зону разворота (Potential Reversal Zone, PRZ). Пользователи могут добавлять свои паттерны. Кроме текущей модели, Monster также показывает все мод
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Индикаторы
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Индикаторы
Осциллятор MACD с расширенной фильтрацией тренда и индикацией предупреждений. Он определяет тренд, отфильтровываются слабые тренды и указывается новая сила тренда. Осциллятор MACD работает на любых таймфреймах и на всех инструментах (валюты, индексы, нефть, металлы, акции, опционы, офлайн-графики ренко) 1. Пользователь может изменить значение MACD, 2. Фильтр минимального уровня MACD, 3. Значение деления отфильтрует соотношение мощностей, при котором требуется индикация изменения тренда на любом
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
RVI with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "RVI и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4. Не перерисовывается. - Индекс относительной силы (RVI) сам по себе является техническим индикатором импульса, который очень полезен на трендовых рынках. - Индикатор "RVI и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет видеть быструю и медленную скользящие средние осциллятора RVI. - Индикатор отлично подходит для торговли по импульсу, особенно на больших таймфреймах: D1, H4, H1, M30. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить с помощью параметров, его
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Развитие идей, заложенных в популярный индикатор MACD: Находит и наглядно отображает классические и обратные дивергенции (три способа обнаружения дивергенций). Выделяет на индикаторе разными цветами тренд вверх, вниз. Два метода определения тренда: а) MACD пересекает уровень 0 (классический сигнал); б) MACD пересекает свою среднюю (ранний сигнал). Индикатор мультитаймфреймовый - может показывать данные MACD других таймфреймов. Два способа отрисовки индикатора: классическая гистограмма и линия. З
StochDiver PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Индикаторы
StochDiver PRO – Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Overview: StochDiver PRO is an advanced divergence detection indicator that identifies both regular and hidden divergences between price action and the Stochastic oscillator . It's especially useful for traders applying DCA (dynamic cost averaging) or reversal strategies. ️ Key Features: Detects bullish and bearish divergences (regular & hidden) Draws price trendlines and indicator trendlines Optional real-time alert notifications
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Индикаторы
Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Индикаторы
Индикатор RTrends делает две вещи: во-первых, производит автоматическую (на лету) разметку графика цены путем нанесения линий трендов и, во-вторых, дает медвежьи и бычьи сигналы. Разметка отражает фрактальную природу рынка. На график одновременно наносятся тренды с разных временных горизонтов. Таким образом, трейдер, имея перед глазами только один график, может видеть линии трендов со старших таймфреймов. Линии, в зависимости от горизонта, различаются по цвету и толщине: чем старше горизонт, тем
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Индикаторы
Доступна версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ в V.I.P группу: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Мощный индикатор для выявления разворотов и пробоев на MT4 Универсальная система без перерисовки для выявления разворотов рынка и пробоев — подходит как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам. Индикатор BlueDigi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Индикаторы
СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Другие продукты этого автора
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
ZigZag with not repainting MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep. Useful for visual analyze of the chart and cut strategies based on repainting peaks.
FREE
Range Cycle Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
FREE
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
FREE
Cycle Signals
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. MT5 version comes soon (but with some small price).
FREE
ZigZag with no repaining
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
FREE
Moving Average Zones Signals
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Some short but nice algo giving signals and some ideas for stops. Five moving averages are used to find cross overs and create a zone. All periods and methods are adjustable but default values are optimized already. If you have lags on long history you can reduce MaxBars to make it work faster. Please comment if need to explain the parameters. Also any improvement ideas are welcome.
FREE
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile MT4
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars t
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
Universal Harmonic Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
FVG Profile EA
Aleksey Usachev
Эксперты
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars to
Cycle Signals MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. Any suggestions please comment.
Range Cycle Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
Universal Harmonic Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
Magic Curves MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
FVG Profile EA MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Эксперты
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв