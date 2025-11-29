FVG Profile EA MT5
- Experts
- Aleksey Usachev
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 5
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters.
Parameters:
MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped.
MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile.
MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips.
EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade.
Magic - magic number.
MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe.
FVGPeriod - higher timeframe to search for FVG.
TradePeriod - lower timeframe to enter trade (in testing) and calculate profile.
SL - stop loss in pips.
TP - take profit in pips.
Any questions or suggestion please in comments.
There is a telegram channel with signals to check the performance (can share settings for each instrument).