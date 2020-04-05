Market State Intelligence OBV

MSI-OBV: Market State Intelligence with On-Balance Volume Engine

What is MSI-OBV?

MSI-OBV is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor that combines the power of On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with a flexible execution engine. It detects market regime shifts, volume momentum, and trend changes to generate high-probability entry and exit signals.

The EA works with the OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator (embedded) - a standalone indicator valued at $100 on the MQL5 Market. This indicator is included with the EA at no additional cost, providing you with professional-grade volume analysis and multi-timefram intelligence.

Key Features

Feature Description
Dual Entry Signals Choose from Momentum signals (buffers 2,3) and/or X-Cross signals (buffers 7,8) with OR/AND logic
Flexible Exit Signals Map any indicator buffer for exits OR use opposite entry signal
Divergence Detection OBV_MTF_I4EA includes bullish and bearish divergence detection (buffers 4,5) - usable for both entry and exit signals
HTF Directional Filter Single timeframe OR 2-of-3 consensus with REGIME or SLOPE columns
One-Direction Trading Set MaxBuyPositions or MaxSellPositions to 0 to trade only in the HTF direction - true trend following
Proximity Filter Enforces minimum distance between entries in same direction
Bar-Based Entries Signals processed once per bar (no repainting, no multiple entries)
Real-Time Exits Exit signals checked every tick for immediate response
Auto-Reversal Closes positions and opens opposite on signal
Broker Profiler Adapts slippage based on live execution feedback
Breakeven + Partial Close Lock in profits and reduce risk systematically
Trading Hours Control Set specific start and end hours for trading sessions
Session Detection Automatically identifies Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
Diagnostic Buffer Scan Prints active buffer mappings directly to terminal logs


One-Direction Trading: Trend is Your Friend

MSI-OBV includes a powerful trend-following capability that many traders overlook. By simply setting the maximum positions for one direction to zero, the EA will only trade in the direction of the HTF filter.

How It Works

Setting Value Result
MaxBuyPositions 0 EA will NEVER open BUY positions
MaxSellPositions 1 EA can open SELL positions
HTF Filter BEARISH Only SELL trades are allowed (aligns with trend)


Why This Matters

  • Eliminates counter-trend trades (reduces losses)

  • Forces discipline - only trades with the trend

  • Perfect for traders who believe "trend is your friend"

  • Simpler than setting up complex trend filters

  • Works seamlessly with the HTF directional filter

Included Indicator Value

The EA embeds the OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator which is valued at $100 as a standalone purchase. This indicator provides:

  • Multi-timeframe OBV analysis (M15, H1, H4)

  • Regime detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

  • Slope detection (Up/Down/Flat)

  • X-Cross signals (regime changes)

  • Bullish and Bearish Divergence detection

  • Distance gauge (ATR-based risk assessment)

You get all this functionality included with the EA at no extra cost.

Questions MSI-OBV Answers

Trader Question How MSI-OBV Answers It With What
"Is the trend bullish or bearish?" HTF Filter reads Regime column from selected timeframe(s) HTF_FILTER (SINGLE or CONSENSUS)
"How do I trade only with the trend?" Set one direction's max positions to 0 ONE-DIRECTION TRADING
"When should I enter?" Momentum signals detect acceleration; X-Cross detects regime changes DUAL ENTRY SIGNALS with OR/AND logic
"When should I exit?" Exit on opposite entry signal OR custom exit buffers FLEXIBLE EXIT SYSTEM
"Is there a divergence signal?" OBV_MTF_I4EA detects bullish and bearish divergences DIVERGENCE BUFFERS (4,5)
"Am I entering too close to my last trade?" Proximity Filter blocks entries within X points of previous same-direction entry PROXIMITY FILTER (user-defined points)
"Is the volume confirming the move?" OBV calculates volume delta; Regime and Slope columns show conviction OBV_MTF_I4EA ENGINE
"What do higher timeframes say?" HTF Consensus checks 2 of 3 timeframes for alignment MULTI-TF CONSENSUS
"Why was my trade blocked?" EA panel displays block reason (HTF, Spread, Proximity, Confidence) BLOCK REASON DISPLAY
"Is the EA configured correctly?" Diagnostic scan prints active signal buffers to terminal DIAGNOSTIC BUFFER SCAN
"How do I know which buffer to use for exits?" Buffer scan identifies which buffers have active signals TERMINAL LOG OUTPUT
"Will my broker's slippage affect performance?" Broker Profiler adapts slippage dynamically BROKER PROFILER
"How do I protect profits?" Breakeven and Partial Close handlers lock in gains RISK MANAGEMENT SUITE
"What time is it safe to trade?" Trading hours control restricts when trades can be placed TRADING START/END HOUR
"Which session is currently active?" Session detection identifies market session in real-time SESSION INFO DISPLAY


Versatility: Signal Entry and Exit

Entry Configuration

Setup Momentum Entry X-Cross Entry Divergence Entry Combine Mode Best For
Momentum Only ON OFF OFF (ignored) Trend followers
X-Cross Only OFF ON OFF (ignored) Regime changers
Divergence Only OFF OFF ON (ignored) Reversal traders
Both (OR) ON ON OFF OR Maximum opportunities
Both (AND) ON ON OFF AND High-conviction only
Full Suite ON ON ON OR All signal types

Exit Configuration

Setup Opposite Entry Custom Buffers Result
Signal Exit ON OFF Exit on opposite signal
X-Cross Exit OFF ExitBuy=8, ExitSell=7 Exit on regime change
Momentum Exit OFF ExitBuy=3, ExitSell=2 Exit on momentum shift
Divergence Exit OFF ExitBuy=5, ExitSell=4 Exit on divergence signal
No Exit Signals OFF OFF Use SL/TP only


HTF Filter: Two Independent Settings

Setting 1: HTF Source (WHICH timeframe)

Source Description
SINGLE Use one timeframe only (user selects which)
CONSENSUS Use 2 of 3 timeframes (user selects all 3)

Setting 2: HTF Column (WHAT to read)

Column Description
REGIME Bull/Bear/Neutral (based on OBV vs midpoint)
SLOPE Up/Down/Flat (based on OBV momentum)


EA has; Trading Time Restrictions (restrict window within which EA is active) and Session Info display (London, Newyork, Tokyo, Sydney & their overlap transition)

Semi-Automation Capabilities

MSI-OBV can be used in semi-automated mode, giving you manual control over trade decisions while the EA handles analysis and position management:

How Semi-Automation Works

Mode EA Role Trader Role Best For
Full Auto Everything Monitor only Hands-off trading
Signal-Only Shows signals and HTF direction Manual trade placement Traders who want analysis only
Entry Auto, Exit Manual Opens positions automatically Decides when to exit Taking profits manually
Entry Manual, Exit Auto Shows entry signals Opens trades manually Protecting profits automatically

Semi-Automation Setup

  1. Disable Entry Execution - Set MaxBuyPositions and MaxSellPositions to 0

  2. Enable Signal Display - Panel shows HTF direction and entry signals

  3. Manual Trade Placement - Use the signals as a guide, place trades manually

  4. Auto Position Management - Trailing stops, breakeven, and partial closes still work on manually opened trades (using the EA's Magic Number)

Why Use Semi-Automation?

  • Validation of signals before committing capital

  • Manual override of questionable signals

  • Learning the EA's behavior before full automation

  • Combining personal analysis with EA signals

Execution Safeguards

Safeguard Description
Broker Profiler Adapts slippage parameters based on live execution feedback
Breakeven Handler Moves SL to entry after profit target is reached (with buffer points)
Partial Close Closes portion of position at profit levels
Proximity Filter Blocks entries too close to previous same-direction entries
Margin Safety Reduces lot size if margin exceeds 80% of free margin
Retry Logic Retries failed orders with configurable attempts and delays
Spread Check Blocks trades if spread exceeds user-defined maximum


Included Files

  • MSI-OBV.mq5 - Main EA file

  • OBVIntelligence.mqh - OBV signal processing wrapper

  • OBV_MTF_I4EA.ex5 - Embedded volume indicator ($100 value, included at no extra cost)


Quick Start

  1. Drop MSI-OBV on any chart (M15-H1 recommended)

  2. Set your preferred entry signals (Momentum, X-Cross, Divergence, or combinations)

  3. Configure HTF filter (SINGLE or CONSENSUS)

  4. Set proximity filter distance (or disable with 0)

  5. Configure trading hours and session preferences

  6. Enable automated trading and watch the EA work


MSI-OBV is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who want volume-based market intelligence with complete control over signal sources, filters, and execution. The included OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator, valued at $100 separately, provides divergence detection, multi-timeframe analysis, and regime identification - all accessible within the EA. Whether you want to trade both directions or follow the trend by restricting to one direction, MSI-OBV gives you the flexibility to match your trading style.


















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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
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Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Chen Jia Qi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF (с градиентным импульсом) Этот индикатор выполняет мультитаймфреймовый анализ кумулятивной дельты объема (CVD) для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он рассчитывает чистую разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов, анализируя тиковые данные или реальный объем, что позволяет визуально оценить настроения потока ордеров. Логика и функции индикатора Индикатор использует математический подход к анализу объема: Источники данных: Поддержка как реального объема ( Real Volum
MTF Ichimoku
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
Multi Timeframe MFI
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
Hybrid FATL Fractal
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
Pro MTF Fisher Transform
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
Turtles Pro
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
Hybrid Hull LSMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
T3 MTF PureMaths
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
T3 MTF PureMaths : Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор Tillson T3 Торговая система с нулевым запаздыванием, логикой конфлюэнции и интерактивной панелью Преимущество мультитаймфреймовой торговли T3 MTF Pure PureMaths — это профессиональная торговая панель, которая агрегирует рыночную структуру сразу по 8 таймфреймам (от месячного до 5-минутного). Вы получаете мгновенные и точные данные без необходимости переключать графики или производить расчеты в уме. Построенный на чистой математической оптимизации
Fisher Transform Div
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
Эксперты
X-Hybrid Modular Z – Платформа интеллектуального исполнения сделок Превратите любой индикатор в полностью автоматизированную торговую систему X-Hybrid Modular Z — это модульный исполнительный механизм, который преобразует любой качественный пользовательский индикатор в полноценную систему автотрейдинга. Созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется исполнение профессионального уровня и строгий контроль рисков, он устраняет разрыв между генерацией сигналов и институциональным управлением сделками —
Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
ADX ClrDynamic
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
ADX ClrDynamic MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Оптимизированная логика трехцветных полос (Tri-Color Band Logic) приоритизирует видимость ценового действия, сохраняя при этом функцию обнаружения консолидации (Squeeze). 1. Переключатель философии: Торгуйте по-своему Настройка SignalMode позволяет выбрать, как индикатор интерпретирует касания полос. Это отражение вашего торгового стиля: Когда цена касается... Режим BREAKOUT (Трендовик) Режим BOUNCE (Охотник за разворотами) Режим AUTO (Универсал) Верхней полосы BUY – «Импульс ускоряется, вхо
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