Gann Gold EA MT5

5

Live signal

- Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$, Price will be increased after this week.

Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss.

🎀✨🎀✨ After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) 🎀✨🎀✨

- Lifetime update free

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

I am focused on help my clients, not just earn.

The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold market by trading the GANN Pattern with many AI conditions to find best position trades powered by GPT-5 Open AI.

It Controls risk, finding trends and Breakout Top/Low levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities in the amazing Gold market.

Features:

  • Powerful XAUUSD pair
  • Fixed Take profit and small Stop Loss in per trade (Risk to Reward is 1:3)
  • Trading 5 days per week
  • Updates free
  • Clear Gann Pattern on chart
Parameters:
  • You do not need to set any settings

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: M15, M30
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 100$
  • Recommended Brokers: All account types in well-known broker
I just sell my products on Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

If you want to have lifetime update free, guide file and adding in Elif Trader Group, just buy from me.
Отзывы 5
Sumate Sujittawattana
432
Sumate Sujittawattana 2025.12.22 04:09 
 

Results were better than expected and appear promising for long-term use.

Average monthly return (Dec 2025): 15–20% at 0.1 lot size.

Recommended to test first on a demo or small account.

Elif is responsive and helpful.

bouledefeux
1500
bouledefeux 2025.12.03 04:15 
 

Bonjour à tous, J'ai pris le temps pour étudier, comprendre et apprendre à utiliser les outils proposés par Elif Kaya je peux témoigner maintenant que ses produits sont tout simplement excellents et qu'ils font parfaitement le job et que grace à eux mon capital grossit de jour en jour. Gann Gold EA MT5, verdict: Au Top! Gann Method Scan MT5, verdict: Au Top! M1 Scalper Pro MT5, verdict: Au Top! Merci Elif Kaya :-)))

kadir71kara
141
kadir71kara 2025.11.10 03:16 
 

Gann Gold EA very very good...

