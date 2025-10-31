Gann Gold EA MT5

Live signal - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$, Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. 🎀✨🎀✨ After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) 🎀✨🎀✨ - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn.

The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold market by trading the GANN Pattern with many AI conditions to find best position trades powered by GPT-5 Open AI.

It Controls risk, finding trends and Breakout Top/Low levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities in the amazing Gold market.

Features:

Powerful XAUUSD pair

Fixed Take profit and small Stop Loss in per trade (Risk to Reward is 1:3)

Trading 5 days per week

Updates free

Clear Gann Pattern on chart

You do not need to set any settings

Information:

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframes: M15, M30

Minimum lots: 0.01

Minimum deposit: 100$

Recommended Brokers: All account types in well-known broker