Gann Gold EA MT5

- Real price is 999$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$)It is 49$ for 24 hours. Price will be increased daily.

After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE)

- Lifetime update free

Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

The EA Has High safety, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold market by trading the GANN Pattern with many AI conditions to find best position trades powered by GPT-4 Open AI.

It Controls risk, finding trends and Top/Low levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities in the amazing cryptocurrency market.

Features:

  • Powerful XAUUSD pair
  • Fixed Take profit and small Stop Loss in per trade (Risk to Reward is 1:3)
  • Trading 5 days per week
  • News Filtering
  • Updates free
  • Clear Gann Pattern on chart
Parameters:
  • You do not need to set any settings

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD       (BTCUSD,...)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 200$
  • Recommended Brokers: All account types in well-known broker

