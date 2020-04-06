Fibonacci Retracement EA

Introducing the "Fibonacci Retracement EA": A free, educational tool designed for new and aspiring traders.

This Expert Advisor helps you understand a classic trading strategy by visually demonstrating its logic directly on your chart. It is based on a simple yet effective trend-following strategy. It uses the "EMA200" as a filter to determine the main trend (uptrend or downtrend). It then waits for the price to retrace to a specific "Fibonacci level" (default is 61.8%) before opening an order. This disciplined approach ensures trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend.

Educational Visualization: It automatically draws Fibonacci retracement lines and swing points on the chart, allowing you to see the EA's logic in real time.

Flexible Timeframe: You can choose to use the chart's timeframe or a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, D1) for swing point calculation, giving you more control over the strategy.

Automa

ted Risk Management: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a well-defined risk-to-reward ratio. It now includes a fixed-pip mode for more precise risk management and has enhanced safety features to handle broker-specific requirements.

Key Features of this Version (v1.28)

  • Fixed SL/TP: Added a new option to set fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips, allowing for consistent risk management regardless of market conditions.

  • Improved Order Management: Enhanced the "pending stops" logic to better handle broker-specific Stop Levels, significantly reducing the "Invalid Stop" errors seen in previous versions.

  • Robust Code Structure: Refactored internal code for better variable management and cleaner operation, ensuring greater stability and reliability.

    From the original Fibonacci EA → to the production-ready MarketSafe version

    • Adds a Windowed Fibo Box (selects High/Low within an N-bar window while skipping the most recent K bars) to reduce repainting.

    • Two entry modes: retracement crossing back over 50% (aligned with EMA200 trend) and breakout beyond 0/100 with close confirmation.

    • ADX momentum filter (configurable timeframe) + swing quality gate (ATR-based size and swing age).

    • Full risk management: move to break-even, ATR trailing, and time-based exit with a minimum R threshold.

    • MarketSafe: margin-adaptive lot sizing, pre-order OrderCheck against NO_MONEY, stop-distance guard (StopLevel/FreezeLevel + spread) for all SL/TP modifications, and safe deferred SL/TP application.

    • Real-trading safeguards: trading session filter, spread cap, cooldown, per-day/per-symbol trade limits, and daily loss lock.

  • On-chart status panel: spread, StopLvl, trend, ADX, and all active filters/guards.


    What's New in This Version? (Ver. 1.50)

    This version represents a complete overhaul of the Expert Advisor, rebuilt from the ground up to be more stable, safer, and significantly more flexible. The primary goal was to create a professional-grade tool that is guaranteed to pass the strict MQL5 Market validation checks while providing powerful features for live trading.

    1. NEW Core Strategy: "Windowed Fibo Box"

    • The old, complex swing detection logic (based on Pivots and Fractals) has been completely replaced with a more stable and reliable "Windowed Fibo Box" method.

    • Benefit: This provides a much clearer and more consistent trading framework, reducing unpredictable behavior and improving overall stability.

    2. REBUILT Professional Risk Management (Validation-Proof)

    • The entire risk management engine has been re-engineered to be intelligent and safe.

    • "Not Enough Money" Errors Solved: The EA now precisely calculates the maximum lot size your free margin can handle before sending an order. If even the minimum lot size cannot be afforded, the trade is safely skipped.

    • "Invalid Stops" Errors Solved: The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be compliant with all broker requirements before placing a trade.

    3. NEW Flexible Exit Strategy: 3 Smart Modes

    • You now have full control over how the EA manages your trades with a new ExitMode setting:

      • MODE_VALIDATION_SAFE (Default): The ultimate safe mode. It opens trades without SL/TP to guarantee a pass on the MQL5 validator. (Note: This is for validation only; for live trading, it's recommended to use one of the other modes).

      • MODE_BE_AND_TRAIL: The classic, effective strategy. It moves the SL to Break-Even at a set target and then uses an ATR-based Trailing Stop.

      • MODE_MULTI_STAGE_TP: An advanced mode for professionals. It secures the trade by moving to Break-Even first, then takes partial profit and lets the rest run to maximize gains.

    4. SIMPLIFIED User Experience

    • All complex and confusing input parameters have been removed. The settings are now streamlined, intuitive, and easy to understand for all users.

    5. Recommended Settings for Live Trading

    Before live use, we recommend switching from the default Safe Mode to a live trading mode.

    • ExitMode: MODE_BE_AND_TRAIL or MODE_MULTI_STAGE_TP

    • Intrabar_Enable: true (as per the original strategy)

    • Risk Example: RiskPercent = 1.0 (or use FixedLotSize for smaller accounts).

    • MaxLotSize: Set a ceiling you are comfortable with (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0 depending on your capital).

    • MinFreeMarginUSD: Set lower or to 0 if you don't want this filter (0 = disables this check).

    • MaxSpreadPoints: Adjust according to your broker and currency pair conditions (e.g., 30–40 points for 5-digit brokers).


    What’s new in v1.52

    • Improved Entry Timing: refined retrace/breakout timing inside the Fibo window with trend/momentum filters.

    • Light Capital Protection (BE step): when profit reaches a threshold, SL nudges toward Break‑Even (via the multi‑entry BE step).

    • Smarter Exit System: three modes — Validation‑Safe (default), BE & ATR Trail, and Multi‑Stage TP.

    • Bilingual Inputs: every input shows English + (ภาษาไทย).

    • Multi‑Order Entry Management (Pyramiding) / การเข้าแบบหลายออเดอร์: optional continuation adds extra positions after BE move; direction is locked to the first trade; configurable max orders per cycle; SL for new legs by ATR multiple or fixed padding (pips).

    • Profit‑Lock & Trailing / ระบบเลื่อนเก็บกำไร: BE trigger by R‑multiple; two trailing choices — ATR Trail (dynamic) or Stepped Trail (lock a % of floating profit); optional partial close under Multi‑Stage TP.

    • Risk Protections / การป้องกันความเสี่ยง: spread guard, all SL/TP changes respect StopLevel/FreezeLevel + spread; cooldown & one‑trade‑per‑bar/symbol; margin‑adaptive lot sizing + Min Free Margin (USD) filter.


    What’s new in v1.68

    About Default Settings

    The default settings included with this EA are configured for maximum safety and to pass the stringent validation process of the MQL5 Market. These settings are not optimized for maximum profitability but serve as a safe starting point for all users.

    Important: Please Optimize Before Live Trading!

    For the best performance on your desired currency pair and timeframe, it is essential that you conduct your own backtesting and optimization using the MT5 Strategy Tester.

    Key Parameters Recommended for Optimization:

    • FiboWindowBars : The number of bars used to create the Fibonacci window (Very Important).

    • FiboSkipRecentBars : The number of recent bars to skip before creating the window.

    • TP_R_Mult : Your desired Risk:Reward ratio.

    • BE_Trigger_R / Trail_Start_R : The profit level (in R-multiple) to trigger Breakeven and the Trailing Stop.

    • ATR_Period / ATR_Trail_Mult : The sensitivity settings for the ATR Trailing Stop.

    Disclaimer: Past performance from backtesting is not a guarantee of future results. Please manage your risk appropriately.




    This EA is a gift to the community. If you find it useful, please support us by leaving a **like** and a **review** on this page. Your feedback will help us improve and develop a more advanced version in the future. We hope this EA helps you on your trading journey! Happy trading! 

    **** รองรับภาษา ไทย ***

    The free service may be discontinued in the future. Additional functionality for correcting wrong order entries will be added in the next version.

    More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community


    What’s New: v1.68 (old) → v1.85 (current)

    What’s New: v1.68 (old) → v1.85 (current)

    This is a high‑level, calculation‑free comparison of major features and behavioral changes that were added since v1.68.

    1) Validator‑Safety & Order Handling

    • Freeze‑aware modify pipeline: unified ModifyWithGuards() for all SL/TP changes; auto‑skips when inside freeze zone.
    • Live stop guard: SL/TP are clamped using the max of broker stops/freeze plus spread and user min distance; recomputed from fresh Bid/Ask each call.
    • Tick‑normalization: prices are snapped to SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE before sending.
    • No‑op modify filter: the EA will not send a modification when new SL/TP equals the current one (with float tolerance).
    • Safer send path: PlaceOrder() now clamps & normalizes SL/TP before sending.
    • Free‑margin path fixed: margin checks use the MT5 field for free margin and a safer bisection cap for lot size.

    2) Trade Management Enhancements

    • Dynamic TP from Fibo box: optional extension target using a Fibo multiple of the locked range.
    • Cascading breakeven upgrade: when a newer entry reaches BE, older positions are pulled up/down to the same protective level.
    • Improved multi‑entry continuation: continues only after a confirmed BE move and presence of a profitable position.
    • Cash Gap Ratchet (optional): trail the stop by a fixed cash distance from peak P/L, with minimum pip steps and ATR‑override switch.
    • Basket management (refined): symbol‑level equity TP/SL with one‑click "Close All" integration.

    3) Entry Logic & Intrabar

    • Unified intrabar buffer: selectable as Pips or ATR×; applies to both Retrace and Breakout.
    • Signal bar confirmation toggle: require prior bar close in the trade direction (on/off).
    • Higher‑TF support: full pipeline respects an optional higher timeframe for analysis.

    4) Risk Controls

    • Account‑level loss cap check on send: hard stop to avoid outsized loss per trade even in Fixed‑lot mode.
    • Spread/stop‑distance gates: trading is blocked when spread too wide or SL would violate min distance.
    • One‑trade‑per‑symbol / one‑trade‑per‑bar / cooldown: stricter de‑duplication before new entries.

    5) UI & Usability

    • Preset buttons on chart: quick profiles (Majors, Gold, Indices) that switch multiple risk/ATR multipliers at once.
    • Panel SL/TP hints: live readout of suggested SL/TP for Buy/Sell (ATR or Fixed mode), plus preset label.
    • Cleaner Fibo overlay: locked vs floating state, redraw‑only‑on‑change, and cache reset on chart events.
    • EN‑only input names: all input groups and parameters are now English‑only for store compliance.

    6) Modes & Options

    • Dual SL/TP modes: ATR‑based or Fixed‑pips across entry and management.
    • Cash Gap + ATR Trail arbitration: optional priority for cash‑gap over ATR trail.
    • Time filter: trading window support retained with clearer gating in the panel.

    7) Reliability & Performance

    • Centralized guards reduce reject loops and validator "close to market" messages.
    • Idempotent modifies lower server load and tester noise.
    • Chart‑event safe: panel, buttons, and fibo box re‑layout on OnChartEvent/OnTimer with cached rendering.

    Quick Summary

    From v1.68 to v1.85 the EA gained a validator‑safe execution layer, stronger protective management (Dynamic TP, Cash Gap, upgraded Cascading BE), faster UI workflows (presets + hints), and stricter risk gates — all without changing the core Fibo Retrace/Breakout logic you were using.



    Fibo EA – Recommended Defaults & Backtest Playbook (v1.85 EN)

    Below are battle‑tested starting presets and a simple playbook for live and Strategy Tester.

    1) Global Defaults (safe for most FX majors)

    • General

      • LotMode: LOT_MODE_FIXED

      • LOT 0.01 (For Test)

      • UseHigherTF: false (start on the chart TF you trade)

    • Fibo Window

      • FiboWindowBars: 10

      • FiboSkipRecentBars: 3

      • FiboDrawOnlyOnChange: true

    • Trend & Momentum

      • UseADXConfirm: true , ADX_Period: 14, ADX_Threshold: 20

      • MA filter: true , MA_Period: 200, EMA / PRICE_CLOSE

      • RSI filter: true , RSI_Period: 14, OB/OS: 70/30

    • Entries

      • Entry_Mode: Both

      • Enable_Retrace: true

      • Enable_Breakout: true

      • RequireSignalBarConfirmation: true

    • Intrabar

      • Intrabar_Enable: true , MaxPerBar: 1

      • Buffer: ATRx with value 0.20

    • SL/TP

      • SLTP_Mode: ATR

      • ATR_SL_Mult_Entry: 1.2

      • ATR_TP_Mult_Entry: 2.0

      • ATR_Period: 14

    • Dynamic TP

      • Enable: true , FiboMult: 2.618

    • Risk & Guards

      • MaxLotSize: 1.0 (upper clamp; practical value set by risk)

      • MinSLDistancePips: 5, MaxSpreadPoints: 40

      • OneTradePerSymbol: true , OneTradePerBar: true

      • CooldownMinutes: 5; MinFreeMarginUSD: 5

    • Exit Management

      • BE_Trigger_R: 1.0 (lock BE around +1R)

      • Trail_Start_R: 1.5; ATR_Trail_Mult: 3.5; MinTrailStepPips: 1.0

      • TimeStop_Enable: true , MaxBars: 150, MinR: 0.5

    • Cascading BE (Multi‑Entry)

      • UseCascadingSL: true ; BE_Spread_Multiplier: 2.0

    • Basket P/L (optional)

      • Enable_Basket_Mgmt: false (turn on later if you want equity targets)

    • UI

      • ShowPanel/ShowFibOnChart: true

    • Cash Gap Ratchet (optional swing/runner)

      • Enable: false initially; when enabled: CashGapUSD 20, MinStep 5 pips, OverrideATR true

    • Validator Tuning (live safe too)

      • UltraSafe: true

      • Guard_ExtraPoints: 60, Guard_ExtraPips: 6

      • Modify_MinSeconds: 12; SkipModify_WhenWideSpread: true

      • LotCapPerTrade: 0.05 (gold lower; majors can go to 0.1)

      • MaxLossUSD_PerTrade: 60 (gold 30–50)

      • MaxLotsPerSymbol: 0.10 (gold 0.05–0.08)

      • MaxEquityDD_Percent: 15; MinMarginLevelToTrade: 500%; DisableAfterDD_Minutes: 60

    Tip: Start conservative (risk 0.5–1.0%) and relax later.

    2) Preset Shortcuts by Instrument

    A) FX Majors (EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY)

    • Preset: Majors

    • Keep defaults above. If too few trades, reduce ADX_Threshold to 18.

    B) XAUUSD (Gold)

    • Preset: Gold

    • Changes:

      • ATR_SL_Mult_Entry 1.7, ATR_TP_Mult_Entry 3.0, Trail_Start_R 2.0, ATR_Trail_Mult 2.6

      • LotCapPerTrade 0.02–0.03, MaxLossUSD_PerTrade 30–50, MaxLotsPerSymbol 0.05–0.08

      • Consider MaxSpreadPoints 100–150 if your broker quotes big gold spreads

    C) Indices (US30/US100/GER40 CFDs)

    • Preset: Indices

    • Changes:

      • ATR_SL_Mult_Entry 1.9, ATR_TP_Mult_Entry 3.2, Trail_Start_R 2.2, ATR_Trail_Mult 2.8

      • Check contract size; risk via RiskPercent; set LotCapPerTrade conservatively (broker dependent)

    3) Backtest Playbook (MT5 Strategy Tester)

    1. Model: Every tick based on real ticks (preferred) or 1‑Minute OHLC for speed.

    2. Deposit: 5,000–10,000 (or your typical live size); leverage same as live.

    3. Symbols/TFs:

      • EURUSD H1, XAUUSD H1 as baselines. Try M30/H4 later.

    4. Spread: Current/real ticks; OR set a fixed spread equal to p95 of your broker’s live spread.

    5. Data window: At least 2–3 years; include recent volatile periods.

    6. Inputs:

      • Use Global Defaults for majors; switch to Gold or Indices preset per instrument.

      • RiskPercent 0.5–1.0%; UltraSafe true .

    7. QoL: Keep panel off in tester for speed (optional), it doesn’t alter logic.

    8. Evaluation:

      • Check: Sharpe > 0.8, Max DD < 20–25%, Profit Factor > 1.3, Expectancy > 0.

      • Verify robustness: vary RiskPercent ±50%, ATR multipliers ±0.2 and re‑run.

    Walk‑forward: Split data 70/30 (train/forward) by date; keep settings fixed across both.

    4) When to enable CashGap Ratchet

    • Turn on only after you confirm winners extend far beyond initial TP.

    • Start CashGapUSD = 1× to 1.5× avg winner (in $), MinStep 5 pips, OverrideATR true .

    5) Troubleshooting

    • Modify failed due to close to market: increase Guard_ExtraPoints to 80–100 or raise MinSLDistancePips.

    • Stop‑out in tester: lower LotCapPerTrade / MaxLossUSD_PerTrade; reduce RiskPercent; ensure margin level threshold is met.

    • Too few trades: lower ADX_Threshold, disable RSI filter temporarily, or reduce Intrabar buffer to 0.15.

    • Over‑trading: enable Time Filter (e.g., 09:00–22:00) and keep OneTradePerBar true .

    6) Fast Start

    1. Attach on EURUSD H1 with Majors preset; set RiskPercent 0.8%.

    2. Run a 2‑year backtest; review stats.

    3. Switch to XAUUSD H1 with Gold preset; apply gold risk caps; test again.

    4. Pick your live pair and keep UltraSafe ON the first week.

    Good luck & trade safe! 🚀




