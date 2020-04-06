Fibonacci Retracement EA

Introducing the "Fibonacci Retracement EA": A free, educational tool designed for new and aspiring traders.

This Expert Advisor helps you understand a classic trading strategy by visually demonstrating its logic directly on your chart. It is based on a simple yet effective trend-following strategy. It uses the "EMA200" as a filter to determine the main trend (uptrend or downtrend). It then waits for the price to retrace to a specific "Fibonacci level" (default is 61.8%) before opening an order. This disciplined approach ensures trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend.

Educational Visualization: It automatically draws Fibonacci retracement lines and swing points on the chart, allowing you to see the EA's logic in real time.

Flexible Timeframe: You can choose to use the chart's timeframe or a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, D1) for swing point calculation, giving you more control over the strategy.

Automa

ted Risk Management: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a well-defined risk-to-reward ratio. It now includes a fixed-pip mode for more precise risk management and has enhanced safety features to handle broker-specific requirements.

Key Features of this Version (v1.28)

  • Fixed SL/TP: Added a new option to set fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips, allowing for consistent risk management regardless of market conditions.

  • Improved Order Management: Enhanced the "pending stops" logic to better handle broker-specific Stop Levels, significantly reducing the "Invalid Stop" errors seen in previous versions.

  • Robust Code Structure: Refactored internal code for better variable management and cleaner operation, ensuring greater stability and reliability.

    From the original Fibonacci EA → to the production-ready MarketSafe version

    • Adds a Windowed Fibo Box (selects High/Low within an N-bar window while skipping the most recent K bars) to reduce repainting.

    • Two entry modes: retracement crossing back over 50% (aligned with EMA200 trend) and breakout beyond 0/100 with close confirmation.

    • ADX momentum filter (configurable timeframe) + swing quality gate (ATR-based size and swing age).

    • Full risk management: move to break-even, ATR trailing, and time-based exit with a minimum R threshold.

    • MarketSafe: margin-adaptive lot sizing, pre-order OrderCheck against NO_MONEY, stop-distance guard (StopLevel/FreezeLevel + spread) for all SL/TP modifications, and safe deferred SL/TP application.

    • Real-trading safeguards: trading session filter, spread cap, cooldown, per-day/per-symbol trade limits, and daily loss lock.

  • On-chart status panel: spread, StopLvl, trend, ADX, and all active filters/guards.


    What's New in This Version? (Ver. 1.50)

    This version represents a complete overhaul of the Expert Advisor, rebuilt from the ground up to be more stable, safer, and significantly more flexible. The primary goal was to create a professional-grade tool that is guaranteed to pass the strict MQL5 Market validation checks while providing powerful features for live trading.

    1. NEW Core Strategy: "Windowed Fibo Box"

    • The old, complex swing detection logic (based on Pivots and Fractals) has been completely replaced with a more stable and reliable "Windowed Fibo Box" method.

    • Benefit: This provides a much clearer and more consistent trading framework, reducing unpredictable behavior and improving overall stability.

    2. REBUILT Professional Risk Management (Validation-Proof)

    • The entire risk management engine has been re-engineered to be intelligent and safe.

    • "Not Enough Money" Errors Solved: The EA now precisely calculates the maximum lot size your free margin can handle before sending an order. If even the minimum lot size cannot be afforded, the trade is safely skipped.

    • "Invalid Stops" Errors Solved: The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be compliant with all broker requirements before placing a trade.

    3. NEW Flexible Exit Strategy: 3 Smart Modes

    • You now have full control over how the EA manages your trades with a new ExitMode setting:

      • MODE_VALIDATION_SAFE (Default): The ultimate safe mode. It opens trades without SL/TP to guarantee a pass on the MQL5 validator. (Note: This is for validation only; for live trading, it's recommended to use one of the other modes).

      • MODE_BE_AND_TRAIL: The classic, effective strategy. It moves the SL to Break-Even at a set target and then uses an ATR-based Trailing Stop.

      • MODE_MULTI_STAGE_TP: An advanced mode for professionals. It secures the trade by moving to Break-Even first, then takes partial profit and lets the rest run to maximize gains.

    4. SIMPLIFIED User Experience

    • All complex and confusing input parameters have been removed. The settings are now streamlined, intuitive, and easy to understand for all users.

    5. Recommended Settings for Live Trading

    Before live use, we recommend switching from the default Safe Mode to a live trading mode.

    • ExitMode: MODE_BE_AND_TRAIL or MODE_MULTI_STAGE_TP

    • Intrabar_Enable: true (as per the original strategy)

    • Risk Example: RiskPercent = 1.0 (or use FixedLotSize for smaller accounts).

    • MaxLotSize: Set a ceiling you are comfortable with (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0 depending on your capital).

    • MinFreeMarginUSD: Set lower or to 0 if you don't want this filter (0 = disables this check).

    • MaxSpreadPoints: Adjust according to your broker and currency pair conditions (e.g., 30–40 points for 5-digit brokers).


    What’s new in v1.52

    • Improved Entry Timing: refined retrace/breakout timing inside the Fibo window with trend/momentum filters.

    • Light Capital Protection (BE step): when profit reaches a threshold, SL nudges toward Break‑Even (via the multi‑entry BE step).

    • Smarter Exit System: three modes — Validation‑Safe (default), BE & ATR Trail, and Multi‑Stage TP.

    • Bilingual Inputs: every input shows English + (ภาษาไทย).

    • Multi‑Order Entry Management (Pyramiding) / การเข้าแบบหลายออเดอร์: optional continuation adds extra positions after BE move; direction is locked to the first trade; configurable max orders per cycle; SL for new legs by ATR multiple or fixed padding (pips).

    • Profit‑Lock & Trailing / ระบบเลื่อนเก็บกำไร: BE trigger by R‑multiple; two trailing choices — ATR Trail (dynamic) or Stepped Trail (lock a % of floating profit); optional partial close under Multi‑Stage TP.

    • Risk Protections / การป้องกันความเสี่ยง: spread guard, all SL/TP changes respect StopLevel/FreezeLevel + spread; cooldown & one‑trade‑per‑bar/symbol; margin‑adaptive lot sizing + Min Free Margin (USD) filter.


    What’s new in v1.68

    About Default Settings

    The default settings included with this EA are configured for maximum safety and to pass the stringent validation process of the MQL5 Market. These settings are not optimized for maximum profitability but serve as a safe starting point for all users.

    Important: Please Optimize Before Live Trading!

    For the best performance on your desired currency pair and timeframe, it is essential that you conduct your own backtesting and optimization using the MT5 Strategy Tester.

    Key Parameters Recommended for Optimization:

    • FiboWindowBars : The number of bars used to create the Fibonacci window (Very Important).

    • FiboSkipRecentBars : The number of recent bars to skip before creating the window.

    • TP_R_Mult : Your desired Risk:Reward ratio.

    • BE_Trigger_R / Trail_Start_R : The profit level (in R-multiple) to trigger Breakeven and the Trailing Stop.

    • ATR_Period / ATR_Trail_Mult : The sensitivity settings for the ATR Trailing Stop.

    Disclaimer: Past performance from backtesting is not a guarantee of future results. Please manage your risk appropriately.




    This EA is a gift to the community. If you find it useful, please support us by leaving a **like** and a **review** on this page. Your feedback will help us improve and develop a more advanced version in the future. We hope this EA helps you on your trading journey! Happy trading! 

    **** รองรับภาษา ไทย ***

    The free service may be discontinued in the future. Additional functionality for correcting wrong order entries will be added in the next version.

    More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community


    What’s New: v1.68 (old) → v1.85 (current)

    What’s New: v1.68 (old) → v1.85 (current)

    This is a high‑level, calculation‑free comparison of major features and behavioral changes that were added since v1.68.

    1) Validator‑Safety & Order Handling

    • Freeze‑aware modify pipeline: unified ModifyWithGuards() for all SL/TP changes; auto‑skips when inside freeze zone.
    • Live stop guard: SL/TP are clamped using the max of broker stops/freeze plus spread and user min distance; recomputed from fresh Bid/Ask each call.
    • Tick‑normalization: prices are snapped to SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE before sending.
    • No‑op modify filter: the EA will not send a modification when new SL/TP equals the current one (with float tolerance).
    • Safer send path: PlaceOrder() now clamps & normalizes SL/TP before sending.
    • Free‑margin path fixed: margin checks use the MT5 field for free margin and a safer bisection cap for lot size.

    2) Trade Management Enhancements

    • Dynamic TP from Fibo box: optional extension target using a Fibo multiple of the locked range.
    • Cascading breakeven upgrade: when a newer entry reaches BE, older positions are pulled up/down to the same protective level.
    • Improved multi‑entry continuation: continues only after a confirmed BE move and presence of a profitable position.
    • Cash Gap Ratchet (optional): trail the stop by a fixed cash distance from peak P/L, with minimum pip steps and ATR‑override switch.
    • Basket management (refined): symbol‑level equity TP/SL with one‑click "Close All" integration.

    3) Entry Logic & Intrabar

    • Unified intrabar buffer: selectable as Pips or ATR×; applies to both Retrace and Breakout.
    • Signal bar confirmation toggle: require prior bar close in the trade direction (on/off).
    • Higher‑TF support: full pipeline respects an optional higher timeframe for analysis.

    4) Risk Controls

    • Account‑level loss cap check on send: hard stop to avoid outsized loss per trade even in Fixed‑lot mode.
    • Spread/stop‑distance gates: trading is blocked when spread too wide or SL would violate min distance.
    • One‑trade‑per‑symbol / one‑trade‑per‑bar / cooldown: stricter de‑duplication before new entries.

    5) UI & Usability

    • Preset buttons on chart: quick profiles (Majors, Gold, Indices) that switch multiple risk/ATR multipliers at once.
    • Panel SL/TP hints: live readout of suggested SL/TP for Buy/Sell (ATR or Fixed mode), plus preset label.
    • Cleaner Fibo overlay: locked vs floating state, redraw‑only‑on‑change, and cache reset on chart events.
    • EN‑only input names: all input groups and parameters are now English‑only for store compliance.

    6) Modes & Options

    • Dual SL/TP modes: ATR‑based or Fixed‑pips across entry and management.
    • Cash Gap + ATR Trail arbitration: optional priority for cash‑gap over ATR trail.
    • Time filter: trading window support retained with clearer gating in the panel.

    7) Reliability & Performance

    • Centralized guards reduce reject loops and validator "close to market" messages.
    • Idempotent modifies lower server load and tester noise.
    • Chart‑event safe: panel, buttons, and fibo box re‑layout on OnChartEvent/OnTimer with cached rendering.

    Quick Summary

    From v1.68 to v1.85 the EA gained a validator‑safe execution layer, stronger protective management (Dynamic TP, Cash Gap, upgraded Cascading BE), faster UI workflows (presets + hints), and stricter risk gates — all without changing the core Fibo Retrace/Breakout logic you were using.



    Fibo EA – Recommended Defaults & Backtest Playbook (v1.85 EN)

    Below are battle‑tested starting presets and a simple playbook for live and Strategy Tester.

    1) Global Defaults (safe for most FX majors)

    • General

      • LotMode: LOT_MODE_FIXED

      • LOT 0.01 (For Test)

      • UseHigherTF: false (start on the chart TF you trade)

    • Fibo Window

      • FiboWindowBars: 10

      • FiboSkipRecentBars: 3

      • FiboDrawOnlyOnChange: true

    • Trend & Momentum

      • UseADXConfirm: true , ADX_Period: 14, ADX_Threshold: 20

      • MA filter: true , MA_Period: 200, EMA / PRICE_CLOSE

      • RSI filter: true , RSI_Period: 14, OB/OS: 70/30

    • Entries

      • Entry_Mode: Both

      • Enable_Retrace: true

      • Enable_Breakout: true

      • RequireSignalBarConfirmation: true

    • Intrabar

      • Intrabar_Enable: true , MaxPerBar: 1

      • Buffer: ATRx with value 0.20

    • SL/TP

      • SLTP_Mode: ATR

      • ATR_SL_Mult_Entry: 1.2

      • ATR_TP_Mult_Entry: 2.0

      • ATR_Period: 14

    • Dynamic TP

      • Enable: true , FiboMult: 2.618

    • Risk & Guards

      • MaxLotSize: 1.0 (upper clamp; practical value set by risk)

      • MinSLDistancePips: 5, MaxSpreadPoints: 40

      • OneTradePerSymbol: true , OneTradePerBar: true

      • CooldownMinutes: 5; MinFreeMarginUSD: 5

    • Exit Management

      • BE_Trigger_R: 1.0 (lock BE around +1R)

      • Trail_Start_R: 1.5; ATR_Trail_Mult: 3.5; MinTrailStepPips: 1.0

      • TimeStop_Enable: true , MaxBars: 150, MinR: 0.5

    • Cascading BE (Multi‑Entry)

      • UseCascadingSL: true ; BE_Spread_Multiplier: 2.0

    • Basket P/L (optional)

      • Enable_Basket_Mgmt: false (turn on later if you want equity targets)

    • UI

      • ShowPanel/ShowFibOnChart: true

    • Cash Gap Ratchet (optional swing/runner)

      • Enable: false initially; when enabled: CashGapUSD 20, MinStep 5 pips, OverrideATR true

    • Validator Tuning (live safe too)

      • UltraSafe: true

      • Guard_ExtraPoints: 60, Guard_ExtraPips: 6

      • Modify_MinSeconds: 12; SkipModify_WhenWideSpread: true

      • LotCapPerTrade: 0.05 (gold lower; majors can go to 0.1)

      • MaxLossUSD_PerTrade: 60 (gold 30–50)

      • MaxLotsPerSymbol: 0.10 (gold 0.05–0.08)

      • MaxEquityDD_Percent: 15; MinMarginLevelToTrade: 500%; DisableAfterDD_Minutes: 60

    Tip: Start conservative (risk 0.5–1.0%) and relax later.

    2) Preset Shortcuts by Instrument

    A) FX Majors (EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY)

    • Preset: Majors

    • Keep defaults above. If too few trades, reduce ADX_Threshold to 18.

    B) XAUUSD (Gold)

    • Preset: Gold

    • Changes:

      • ATR_SL_Mult_Entry 1.7, ATR_TP_Mult_Entry 3.0, Trail_Start_R 2.0, ATR_Trail_Mult 2.6

      • LotCapPerTrade 0.02–0.03, MaxLossUSD_PerTrade 30–50, MaxLotsPerSymbol 0.05–0.08

      • Consider MaxSpreadPoints 100–150 if your broker quotes big gold spreads

    C) Indices (US30/US100/GER40 CFDs)

    • Preset: Indices

    • Changes:

      • ATR_SL_Mult_Entry 1.9, ATR_TP_Mult_Entry 3.2, Trail_Start_R 2.2, ATR_Trail_Mult 2.8

      • Check contract size; risk via RiskPercent; set LotCapPerTrade conservatively (broker dependent)

    3) Backtest Playbook (MT5 Strategy Tester)

    1. Model: Every tick based on real ticks (preferred) or 1‑Minute OHLC for speed.

    2. Deposit: 5,000–10,000 (or your typical live size); leverage same as live.

    3. Symbols/TFs:

      • EURUSD H1, XAUUSD H1 as baselines. Try M30/H4 later.

    4. Spread: Current/real ticks; OR set a fixed spread equal to p95 of your broker’s live spread.

    5. Data window: At least 2–3 years; include recent volatile periods.

    6. Inputs:

      • Use Global Defaults for majors; switch to Gold or Indices preset per instrument.

      • RiskPercent 0.5–1.0%; UltraSafe true .

    7. QoL: Keep panel off in tester for speed (optional), it doesn’t alter logic.

    8. Evaluation:

      • Check: Sharpe > 0.8, Max DD < 20–25%, Profit Factor > 1.3, Expectancy > 0.

      • Verify robustness: vary RiskPercent ±50%, ATR multipliers ±0.2 and re‑run.

    Walk‑forward: Split data 70/30 (train/forward) by date; keep settings fixed across both.

    4) When to enable CashGap Ratchet

    • Turn on only after you confirm winners extend far beyond initial TP.

    • Start CashGapUSD = 1× to 1.5× avg winner (in $), MinStep 5 pips, OverrideATR true .

    5) Troubleshooting

    • Modify failed due to close to market: increase Guard_ExtraPoints to 80–100 or raise MinSLDistancePips.

    • Stop‑out in tester: lower LotCapPerTrade / MaxLossUSD_PerTrade; reduce RiskPercent; ensure margin level threshold is met.

    • Too few trades: lower ADX_Threshold, disable RSI filter temporarily, or reduce Intrabar buffer to 0.15.

    • Over‑trading: enable Time Filter (e.g., 09:00–22:00) and keep OneTradePerBar true .

    6) Fast Start

    1. Attach on EURUSD H1 with Majors preset; set RiskPercent 0.8%.

    2. Run a 2‑year backtest; review stats.

    3. Switch to XAUUSD H1 with Gold preset; apply gold risk caps; test again.

    4. Pick your live pair and keep UltraSafe ON the first week.

    Good luck & trade safe! 🚀




    おすすめのプロダクト
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    エキスパート
    Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
    GoldenEagle
    Chantal Thys
    エキスパート
    GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    エキスパート
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    SecUnit B22
    Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
    エキスパート
    SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
    FREE
    Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    エキスパート
    Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
    FREE
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    エキスパート
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    エキスパート
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
    MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
    Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
    エキスパート
    No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    エキスパート
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
    John Muguimi Njue
    エキスパート
    HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced：FOREXおよびXAUUSD向け精密マルチストラテジーマスター HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced の全ポテンシャルを解き放ち、FOREXおよびXAUUSD市場を外科的精度で制覇する最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。エリートトレーダー、ヘッジファンド、機関投資家向けに設計されたこのAI搭載EAは、ブレイクアウト、平均回帰、トレンドフォロー、スキャルピング、アジアセッションを含む高度なハイブリッド戦略を、洗練されたタイミングメカニズム、流動性スイープ検出、動的リスク管理と組み合わせています。たこのEAは、市場のモメンタムを活用し、操作を回避するための究極のツールです。 SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE : 次の10販売のみ$89.00、次は$399.00、急げ！ HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhancedを選ぶ理由 市場の罠に陥ったり、マーチンゲールのようなリスクの高い戦略に依存する従来のEAとは異な
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    エキスパート
    SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
    FxWorldGodfathermq5
    Afjal Hussain Swapan
    エキスパート
    roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
    News Trading Ultimate Robot
    FXRaid UK Ltd
    エキスパート
    Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
    News Advisor MT5 Pro
    Zakaria Rachid
    エキスパート
    This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
    Nova FRC Trader
    Anita Monus
    エキスパート
    Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
    GoldGuardian
    Andres Costa Aniorte
    エキスパート
    GoldGuardian - プロップファーム対応｜GoldCoreシリーズの第一弾 GoldGuardianは単なるエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 金ベースの自動売買システムのエリートコレクションであるGoldCoreシリーズの最初のリリースであり、規律正しく、現実的で、堅牢な取引ロジックによってXAUUSDを支配するように設計されたEA群です。 AI、データサイエンス、アルゴリズムトレーディングの深いバックグラウンドを持つエンジニアチームによって開発されたGoldGuardianは、リアルマーケットのストラテジーデザインと厳格な定量的検証を組み合わせています。長年の経験、厳格なテスト、そしてハイレベルなアルゴリズム取引を誰でも利用できるようにするというビジョンの賜物です。 主な特徴 プロップファーム対応 - 厳格なチャレンジルールに準拠するよう構築 マーチンゲールなし、グリッドなし - 本物の戦略、本物のロジック 検証済みのライブ・パフォーマンス - 実際のマーケットでフォワードテスト済み 先進ツールを使用して構築 - StrategyQuant X、Q
    Its Volatility is your Opportunity
    Marta Gonzalez
    エキスパート
    Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
    Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    エキスパート
    Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
    AI Swing Gold
    Tran Vinh Vu
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    AI Swing Gold – Smarter Way to Trade Gold Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder. Features - Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required - Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits - 3-Daily AI Model Updates – A
    Blind Trading
    Abdelaziz Omar Abdelaziz Nader
    エキスパート
    Automatic Grid Trading Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in both directions with a defined step size. TP Flip Logic When a trade hits Take Profit, a flip trade is opened in the opposite direction at the same level with a larger lot size — great for catching trend continuation. SL Retry System ( Optional) If a trade hits Stop Loss, a retry order is placed at the same level to re- engage the opportunity. Live Stats Panel Displays live account , trade , risk , and market stats in
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    エキスパート
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    RSI Grid MT5
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    エキスパート
    他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!! RSIグリッドはRSIの買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎの条件に基づいており、取引が市場の負け側にあるときにグリッドを開きます。 RSIはテクニカルトレーダーに強気と弱気の価格の勢いに関するシグナルを提供し、多くの場合、資産の価格のグラフの下にプロットされます。資産は通常、RSIが70％を超えると買われ過ぎと見なされ、30％を下回ると売られ過ぎと見なされます。 パラメーター： タイムフィルター 月曜日 火曜日 水曜日 木曜日 金曜日 土曜日 日曜日 始まる時間 終了時間 RSI設定 RSI期間 買われ過ぎ 売られ過ぎ 時間枠 資金管理 Autolot 最大ロット 利益を得る グリッドサイズ 乗数 トレーリングオプション トレーリングストップ トレーリングステップ トレイルオフセット ファイルを設定する v1.8GBPUSDセット1 https://youtu.be/a7PfCr1jYXQ htt
    Encrypter 1 EA
    Luis Enrique Ricales
    エキスパート
    ==   ACCOUNT SETTINGS   == Percentage of balance lost before trading stops Small Lot Account (0.01) Percentage of account you want to trade on this pair Permitted Portion change with open basket Percent of portion for max drawdown level. Maximum allowed spread while placing trades Enable holiday shut-downs Comma-separated holiday list (format: [day]/[mth]-[day]/[mth]) Audible alerts Alert sound --- Opt. with 'Open prices only' --- Stop/Limits for entry if true, Buys/Sells if false Market condi
    Goldmost MT5
    Hongliang Ding
    エキスパート
    Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
    GoldRobotics
    Patiwat Phinitsuwan
    エキスパート
    GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    エキスパート
    S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
    Chanlun Master
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    エキスパート
    Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describi
    RapidRush Scalper
    Lauran Michel Elizalde
    エキスパート
    Trading Robot Description: 1. Scalping Nature: This trading robot is specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair. It is programmed to operate during periods of extremely low volatility in the market. Scalping strategies aim to profit from small price movements, making them particularly sensitive to market conditions and execution speed. 2. Low Movement Emphasis: The robot primarily focuses on executing trades based on minor price fluctuations. Due to the nature of its strategy,
    Willain72ATM
    He Ping Qing
    エキスパート
    This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
    MultiNinja
    carl_carl101
    エキスパート
    Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.67 (39)
    エキスパート
    AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (14)
    エキスパート
    特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    4 (3)
    エキスパート
    世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    エキスパート
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    エキスパート
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    エキスパート
    AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    SMC Workflow Auto EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
    FREE
    MTM Pro Manual Trading Panel
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    ユーティリティ
    MTM Manual Trade Manager is a professional trading dashboard designed for manual traders who want better control over risk and trade management. This Expert Advisor does NOT open trades automatically. All trading decisions and order executions are fully controlled by the trader. Main Features: - Manual Buy and Sell execution from the dashboard - Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit using drag & drop lines - Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage position sizing - Automatic Break Even management - Multiple
    FREE
    Grid Balance Pro EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    Grid Balance Pro – Smart Grid & Safe Rebalance System Grid Balance Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for the M5 Timeframe. It combines the power of a dynamic Grid Strategy with a unique "Safe Rebalance" mechanism. Instead of simply holding losing positions, the EA actively uses profits from winning trades to reduce the risk of losing orders. READY TO USE: The default settings are already optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe. You can start backtesting or trading
    Gold Reversal Spike EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    Gold Spike (v1.7) One‑trade‑per‑bar spike scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) — hard bar‑lock (positions + deals history), retcode‑based lot back‑off, stop‑level‑safe SL/TP, and a validator‑safe TEST preset built‑in. Overview (EN) Gold Spike hunts short momentum bursts ("spikes") and manages them with a step‑lock TP (no SL rollback). The EA focuses on clarity, safety, and Market validation compliance . Designed for: Gold symbols (XAUUSD/Gold) on M1–M15. Works on 4/5‑digit brokers, ECN, and netting/hedg
    FREE
    Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
    Regime Adaptive RR Trail
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    # Regime Adaptive RR Trail (Validator-Safe Build) **Purpose.** A practical Expert Advisor for trend and range conditions with conservative risk controls, one-trade-per-bar enforcement, and RR step-lock trailing. Includes a Validator preset to pass MQL5 Market checks. --- ## What it does (high level) * Detects **market regime** (Trend / Range / Quiet / Volatile) and applies an appropriate **entry style**. * Enforces **1 trade per bar** (hard lock) to avoid over-trading and duplicates. * Allo
    FREE
    Dashboard Signals aNa Magic ATR EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    English Description aNa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5) ATR-based SL/TP (TP1–TP3), EMA200 trend filter, RSI gate, clean on-chart dashboard and segmented guide lines. MagicNumber support for multi-EA setups. What it does This Expert Advisor automates entries and risk targets using ATR. It filters the market with EMA(200) and an RSI range to avoid low-quality trades. A compact dashboard shows entry, TP1-TP3 and SL for both long and short. Lines are drawn as short segments (not full-wid
    FREE
    Chameleon Trader
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    2 (1)
    エキスパート
    Chameleon Trader - Free Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Welcome to Chameleon Trader , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to "adapt" its trading strategy to fluctuating market conditions, just like a chameleon! Developed by aNa, this versatile and powerful tool is now available 100% FREE to all traders in the MQL5 Community. Our goal is to provide a high-quality, flexible trading robot that empowers both new and experienced traders to explore different automated strategies without an
    FREE
    PA Scoring Expert Advisor
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    Description (English) PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ️ Key Features Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping Va
    FREE
    Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    エキスパート
    SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Trading Solution 1. Introduction / Overview  Tired of juggling multiple charts and EAs? SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro is a powerful and intuitive Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. This all-in-one solution allows you to effortlessly monitor, analyze, and manage trades across multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, dynamic dashboard. With advanced signal generation, robust risk managem
    FREE
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信