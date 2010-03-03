Introducing the "Fibonacci Retracement EA": A free, educational tool designed for new and aspiring traders. (EN/TH)

This Expert Advisor helps you understand a classic trading strategy by visually demonstrating its logic directly on your chart. It is based on a simple yet effective trend-following strategy. It uses the "EMA200" as a filter to determine the main trend (uptrend or downtrend). It then waits for the price to retrace to a specific "Fibonacci level" (default is 61.8%) before opening an order. This disciplined approach ensures trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend.

Educational Visualization: It automatically draws Fibonacci retracement lines and swing points on the chart, allowing you to see the EA's logic in real time.

Flexible Timeframe: You can choose to use the chart's timeframe or a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, D1) for swing point calculation, giving you more control over the strategy.

Automated Risk Management: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a well-defined risk-to-reward ratio. It now includes a fixed-pip mode for more precise risk management and has enhanced safety features to handle broker-specific requirements.

Key Features of this Version (v1.28)

Fixed SL/TP: Added a new option to set fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips, allowing for consistent risk management regardless of market conditions.

Improved Order Management: Enhanced the "pending stops" logic to better handle broker-specific Stop Levels, significantly reducing the "Invalid Stop" errors seen in previous versions.

Robust Code Structure: Refactored internal code for better variable management and cleaner operation, ensuring greater stability and reliability.



From the original Fibonacci EA → to the production-ready MarketSafe version Adds a Windowed Fibo Box (selects High/Low within an N-bar window while skipping the most recent K bars) to reduce repainting. Two entry modes: retracement crossing back over 50% (aligned with EMA200 trend) and breakout beyond 0/100 with close confirmation. ADX momentum filter (configurable timeframe) + swing quality gate (ATR-based size and swing age). Full risk management: move to break-even , ATR trailing , and time-based exit with a minimum R threshold. MarketSafe : margin-adaptive lot sizing, pre-order OrderCheck against NO_MONEY , stop-distance guard (StopLevel/FreezeLevel + spread) for all SL/TP modifications, and safe deferred SL/TP application. Real-trading safeguards: trading session filter , spread cap , cooldown , per-day/per-symbol trade limits , and daily loss lock .

On-chart status panel : spread, StopLvl, trend, ADX, and all active filters/guards.





What's New in This Version? (Ver. 1.50) This version represents a complete overhaul of the Expert Advisor, rebuilt from the ground up to be more stable, safer, and significantly more flexible. The primary goal was to create a professional-grade tool that is guaranteed to pass the strict MQL5 Market validation checks while providing powerful features for live trading. 1. NEW Core Strategy: "Windowed Fibo Box" The old, complex swing detection logic (based on Pivots and Fractals) has been completely replaced with a more stable and reliable "Windowed Fibo Box" method. Benefit: This provides a much clearer and more consistent trading framework, reducing unpredictable behavior and improving overall stability. 2. REBUILT Professional Risk Management (Validation-Proof) The entire risk management engine has been re-engineered to be intelligent and safe. "Not Enough Money" Errors Solved: The EA now precisely calculates the maximum lot size your free margin can handle before sending an order. If even the minimum lot size cannot be afforded, the trade is safely skipped. "Invalid Stops" Errors Solved: The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be compliant with all broker requirements before placing a trade. 3. NEW Flexible Exit Strategy: 3 Smart Modes You now have full control over how the EA manages your trades with a new ExitMode setting: MODE_VALIDATION_SAFE (Default): The ultimate safe mode. It opens trades without SL/TP to guarantee a pass on the MQL5 validator. (Note: This is for validation only; for live trading, it's recommended to use one of the other modes). MODE_BE_AND_TRAIL: The classic, effective strategy. It moves the SL to Break-Even at a set target and then uses an ATR-based Trailing Stop. MODE_MULTI_STAGE_TP: An advanced mode for professionals. It secures the trade by moving to Break-Even first, then takes partial profit and lets the rest run to maximize gains. 4. SIMPLIFIED User Experience All complex and confusing input parameters have been removed. The settings are now streamlined, intuitive, and easy to understand for all users. 5. Recommended Settings for Live Trading Before live use, we recommend switching from the default Safe Mode to a live trading mode. ExitMode: MODE_BE_AND_TRAIL or MODE_MULTI_STAGE_TP Intrabar_Enable: true (as per the original strategy) Risk Example: RiskPercent = 1.0 (or use FixedLotSize for smaller accounts). MaxLotSize: Set a ceiling you are comfortable with (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0 depending on your capital). MinFreeMarginUSD: Set lower or to 0 if you don't want this filter (0 = disables this check). MaxSpreadPoints: Adjust according to your broker and currency pair conditions (e.g., 30–40 points for 5-digit brokers).





This EA is a gift to the community. If you find it useful, please support us by leaving a **like** and a **review** on this page. Your feedback will help us improve and develop a more advanced version in the future. We hope this EA helps you on your trading journey! Happy trading!



**** รองรับภาษา ไทย ***



The free service may be discontinued in the future. Additional functionality for correcting wrong order entries will be added in the next version.











