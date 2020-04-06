Prime Trader
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 23 сентября 2025
- Активации: 5
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined
PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution.
The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel.
Designed to operate efficiently and quietly in the background, PrimeTrader EA prioritizes stability, clarity, and professional trade management over complexity.
Core Advantages
-
Intelligent trade handling with built-in protection
-
Adaptive logic across varying market conditions
-
Lightweight architecture for smooth, reliable operation
-
Customizable behavior to match different trading styles
-
Professional on-chart monitoring panel.
Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:
- Works on XAUUSD.
- Recommended timeframes: M15.
- Min Deposit : 300$.
Optimized for gold trading and structured timeframes, PrimeTrader EA is crafted for traders who seek balance between simplicity and advanced control.
A focused solution for disciplined, automated trading.