Forex Strike EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 14 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
FOREX Strike EA – Your Smart Trading Assistant
* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 89 USD
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD, and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions.
- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.
Are you looking for a professional tool to capture trading opportunities and manage your positions with discipline?
With FOREX Strike EA, you get a powerful automated trading system designed with the latest MQL5 standards to deliver safety, consistency, and flexibility.
Key Features:
-
Smart Lot Management
-
Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk-Based Lot sizing calculated automatically.
-
-
Advanced Order Handling
-
Places Buy Stop & Sell Stop orders at dynamically detected support/resistance levels.
-
-
Full Risk Control
-
Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit with position sizing based on account balance.
-
-
Intelligent Trailing Stop
-
Automatically locks in profits once the trade moves in your favor.
-
-
Trading Time Filter
-
Define trading sessions and automatically close trades outside working hours.
-
-
On-Chart Control Panel
-
Displays account balance, equity, margin, open profit, and daily P/L in real time.
-
Why Choose FOREX Strike EA?
-
Clean and professional MQL5 coding.
-
No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management.
-
No trading experience required.
-
Combines ease of use with a powerful trading algorithm.
-
Flexible to work on multiple pairs and timeframes.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, FOREX Strike EA gives you an edge in the market with disciplined trading and smart money management.
Requirements:
- Min Deposit : 100$
-
Symbols: Any (recommended: GBPUSD , EURUSD , USDJPY )
-
Timeframes: M5 and above
-
Account type: ECN / Raw Spread
Get your copy today and automate your trading with FOREX Strike EA!