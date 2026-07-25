Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutional buying or selling pressure is increasing. By combining these factors, Neuro Power attempts to capture strong market movements with greater accuracy while filtering out many low-quality trading signals.

This Expert Advisor is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and is not intended for use on other trading instruments. Its algorithms and internal conditions have been developed and tested exclusively for the Gold market.

Features

Neural network-based market analysis

Detects buyer and seller psychology using multiple market conditions

Filters low-quality trading opportunities

Focuses on high-probability trend entries

Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

Fast execution with efficient decision-making logic

Suitable for VPS operation

Recommended Settings

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: As recommended by the product settings

Broker: Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account recommended

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

Important Information

Neuro Power is designed only for Gold trading. Performance on other symbols has not been optimized and is not recommended.

Like every automated trading system, market conditions can change over time. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are essential. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.