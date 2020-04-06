Forex Strike EA
- エキスパート
- Abderrahmane Benali
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 14 9月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity
FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure.
By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion.
Operating within defined trading sessions and supported by a clean real-time control panel, FOREX Strike EA keeps you informed while maintaining full risk control behind the scenes.
Core Strengths
-
Intelligent position sizing with flexible risk logic
-
Smart pending-order execution around key price zones
-
Built-in protection to manage risk and secure profits
-
Structured trading hours to avoid low-quality market conditions
-
Professional on-chart dashboard for full transparency
FOREX Strike EA is built for traders who value stability, simplicity, and control—without relying on risky strategies or complex setups.
Recommended Environment
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Symbols: Any (Optimized for GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY)
-
Timeframes: M5 and above
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
FOREX Strike EA is not just automation — it’s a disciplined approach to smarter Forex trading.