GEN Target Trend Signal

1

INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals.

This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time information panel, colored Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas, and a statistics panel to track the historical performance of signals. It is an ideal tool for traders looking for a trend-following system with integrated risk management.

Key Features

  • Automatic Trend Detection: Identifies uptrends or downtrends using a dynamic channel based on SMA and ATR.
  • Clear Trading Signals: Generates BUY or SELL signals when a significant trend change occurs.
  • Comprehensive Target Visualization: Displays risk (SL) and three reward (TP1, TP2, TP3) areas as colored boxes with gradients, providing an intuitive view of risk management.
  • Real-Time Information Panels: Three panels on the chart provide key data instantly:
    • Info Panel: Shows a signal summary, entry price, current P/L, and SL/TP levels with R:R ratios.
    • Stats Panel: Records and displays the total number of signals that hit TP or SL, offering historical insight.
    • Trend Panel: Provides long-term trend context using a 100-period EMA.
  • Candlestick Coloring: Changes candlestick colors to match the detected trend direction, making it easy for traders to see market direction at a glance.
  • Push Notifications: Sends push notifications to your mobile device when a new trading signal appears.

Input Parameters

Core Logic

  • InpTrendLength: The period for calculating the Simple Moving Average (SMA).
  • InpTargetOffset: Sets the offset for the Take Profit levels.
  • InpAtrPeriod: The period for calculating the Average True Range (ATR).
  • InpAtrMultiplier: The multiplier to determine the width of the trend channel.

Visual Settings

  • InpShowCandleColors: Option to enable candlestick coloring.
  • ShowVisualAreas: Option to display the visual boxes for SL and TP areas.
  • UseGradientFills: Enable gradient fills for the visual areas.
  • ProfitColor1/2/3: Colors for the TP1, TP2, and TP3 areas.
  • LossColor: Color for the Stop Loss area.

Notification Settings

  • InpSendPushNotification: Enable push notifications when a new signal appears.

--- Signal Performance ---

  • InpResetStats: Set to `true` to reset all signal performance statistics.

Signal Logic

  1. The indicator calculates two dynamic trend lines using the SMA of the High and Low, then adds an ATR buffer as a trend channel.
  2. A BUY signal is generated when the price breaks above the downtrend channel.
  3. A SELL signal is generated when the price breaks below the uptrend channel.
  4. The Stop Loss (SL) level is set at the opposing channel barrier.
  5. Three Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) are calculated from the signal's entry price and are multiples of the ATR value, which can be adjusted via the InpTargetOffset parameter.

Usage

  • Ideal for trading strategies that follow trend momentum.
  • Visualizes potential risk and reward clearly and in a structured manner.
  • Helps traders evaluate the historical performance of signals with the integrated statistics feature.
Рекомендуем также
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор средневзвешенной цены или VWAP. Всем известный стандартный VWAP с началом расчета от начала дня добавлен функцией выбора периодизации. Он может рассчитываться как каждый день, так и на иных периодах. Также индикатор допускает исключение объема из расчета, что позволит использовать его на крипторынках и форексе. Имеется алерт на пересечение ценой VWAP.Имеются 1 и 2 сигмы. Настройки: Volume: включение и выключение объема в механизме расчета Period: выбор периода отрисовки VWAP (15 мин, 3
DCA Buddy
Karim Abdelwahab
Утилиты
DCA Buddy Advanced Break-Even Price Visualiser for MetaTrader 5 Take control of your multi-position trading with DCA Buddy , an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides a clear and accurate visualisation of the average break-even price for all your open trades on the current chart symbol. This powerful tool goes beyond simple averages, correctly handling both one-sided and complex hedged scenarios, and now features a sophisticated, persistent 'once only' alert system to notify you precis
Support Resistance Risk Management MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Introduction to Support Resistance Risk Management Support Resistance is the most trusted technical analysis. However, the risk management for the support and resistance is not practiced often. Hence we provide one effective risk managment method for the support and resistance trader. In the book: Scientific Guide To Price Action and Pattern Trading (Wisdom of Trend, Cycle, and Fractal Wave), how to use Support Resistance is described as well as Fibonacci Analysis, Harmonic Pattern, Elliott Wave
Multi Pivot Indicator MT5
Ata Dandul
Индикаторы
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
MultiScale Trend Detector
Aii Karadag
Индикаторы
MultiFrame Trend Detector: Advanced Forex Trend Analysis Indicator The MultiFrame Trend Detector is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides traders with comprehensive trend analysis across multiple timeframes. By dynamically adjusting trend thresholds based on the relationship between timeframes, the MultiFrame Trend Detector delivers reliable and consistent trend detection for all Forex pairs and precious metals. Key Features Custom Timeframe Analysis : Analyze trends across multiple, u
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Индикаторы
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
ForceCode Risk Assist Panel
Lubos Bartos
Утилиты
ForceCode Risk Assist Panel ForceCode Risk Assist Panel is a professional trading utility designed for strict risk management and Prop Firm compliance. It distinguishes itself with a unique Live Equity Preview that visually projects your future balance, and an innovative Rectangular Entry Zone system for weighted position sizing. This tool transforms risk management from complex manual calculations into an instant visual workflow, allowing traders to focus entirely on price action while the sof
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Индикаторы
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Индикаторы
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Эксперты
В ней собраны результаты более чем десятилетнего опыта торговли!   Во - первых, автоматическая торговля очень сложна для достижения трендовой торговли, как если бы сначала был индикатор или цена, конечно, сначала цена, а затем индикатор, поэтому мы ссылаемся на любой индикатор с запаздыванием.  Martingel Trading - очень известный метод торговли, но этот метод может привести к тому, что окончательный счет лопнет до нуля, а потрясение - это как рыба, чтобы в полной мере использовать коэффициент и
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
VR Pivot MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Pivot - это индикатор ключевых разворотных точек пивотов (pivot). Точки Пивот – это специальный тип уровней поддержки (support) и сопротивления (resistance) , которые используются с целью определения наиболее сильных ценовых зон. Профессиональные трейдеры использую уровни пивотов для определения цен на которых существует большая вероятность разворота цены. Уровни рассчитываются по специальным математическим формулам, в расчет идут цены закрытия, открытия, максимума, минимума предыдущего време
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
PP Super Trend MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT5 language. MT4 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
График Weis Wave Forex для MT5 — это индикатор цены и объема. Чтение цены и объема было широко распространено через Ричарда Демиля Вайкоффа на основе трех созданных им законов: спроса и предложения, причины и следствия и усилия против результата. В 1900 году Р. Вайкофф уже использовал волновую диаграмму в своих анализах. Много лет спустя, примерно в 1990 году, Дэвид Вайс автоматизировал волновой график Р. Вайкоффа, и сегодня мы представляем вам эволюцию волнового графика Дэвида Вайса. Он показыв
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Индикаторы
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Polynomial Regression Channel MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Buy 1 get 1 free how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Индикаторы
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Индикаторы
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Market Structure Flow Pro
Muhsin Mukhtar
Индикаторы
Smart Money Flow Indicator – Professional SMC Analysis Tool The Smart Money Flow Indicator is designed for traders who want to apply institutional-grade market analysis directly in MetaTrader. It automatically detects key Smart Money Concept (SMC) patterns and levels, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Features: Automatic Fair Value Gap detection Order Block identification (bullish and bearish) Break of Structure signals Multi-timeframe suppor
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор кумулятивной дельты Как считает большинство трейдеров, цена движется под давление рыночных покупок или продаж. Когда кто-то выкупает стоящий в стакане оффер, то сделка проходит как "покупка". Если же кто-то наливает в стоящий в стакане бид - сделка идет с направлением "продажа". Дельта - это разница между покупками и продажами. А кумулятивная дельта - разница между покупками и продажами накопленным итогом за определенный период времени. Она позволяет видеть, кто в настоящий момент конт
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Этот индикатор обнаруживает паттерн Гартли, паттерн Летучая мышь и паттерн Сайфер на основе HH и LL ценовой структуры и уровней Фибоначчи, и когда определенные уровни Фибоначчи встречаются, индикатор показывает паттерн на графике, Этот индикатор представляет собой комбинацию трех других моих индикаторов, которые обнаруживают сложные паттерны. Функции : Усовершенствованный алгоритм обнаружения паттерна с высокой точностью. Обна
Trade Manager 5L
MPP Labs
Утилиты
Trade Manager 5 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Version for Meta Trader 4 is here: Trade Manager 4 Lite . (MT4 version also works in Strategy Tester) Main features of Trade Manager 5 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with   lines   positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one c
MT5 to Binance
Roman Zhitnik
4 (4)
Утилиты
MT5 to Binance - это продукт, который позволяет торговать на криптовалютных биржах Binance и Binance US прямо из терминала MetaTrader 5. Начать использование продукта просто - добавьте свой API Key и Secret Key, созданные в личном кабинете Binance с включенными чекбоксами Enable Spot & Margin Trading и Enable Futures, разрешите доступ с эндпоинтам Binance и начните торговать При запуске торговой панели загружается список всех инструментов типа Spot, Futures и COIN-M Futures с биржи, которые поя
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Индикаторы
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет важный сигнал входа на рынок, выявляя особый паттерн пробоя. Он непрерывно сканирует график на предмет устойчивого импульса в одном направлении и предоставляет точный сигнал перед основным движением. Получите сканер для нескольких символов и таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-Лосс и Тейк-Профит предоставляются индикатором. В комплект входит MTF-сканер, отслеживающий сигналы пробоя на всех таймфрей
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Индикаторы
TREND FLOW PRO  без перерисовки помогает понять, где рынок на самом деле меняет направление. Индикатор показывает развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники рынка заходят повторно. Отметки BOS на графике – это истинные смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов. Данные индикатора не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия каждого бара. Основные элементы индикатора: BOS FLOW – трендовые волны и реальные смены тренда, это входы крупных игроков и подтверждение их наличия
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ структуры рынка и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает сделки и не управляет ордерами: это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующую информацию : Структура рынка : ключевые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробои структуры : Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Cha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Pvp
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Pvp Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously. Features Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN candle timer
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The design features a bold orange countdown timer icon set against a dark gray background, with the clock hands pointing toward the upper right. Below the timer, a candlestick chart displays green and red bars that represent price movements across different time periods, with sharp detailing and balanced composition. The countdown time of "05:17" is prominently displayed next to the clock, adding a dynamic and informative element to the image.
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
GEN OBMatrix Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification. Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart. Key Features: Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH Plots Bullish and Bearish O
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN Smart Pulse Levels
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Smart Pulse Levels for MetaTrader 5 GEN Smart Pulse Levels is a visual indicator designed to help traders identify short-term momentum shifts and directional bias. It plots dynamic “Pulse Levels” derived from Hull Moving Average (HMA) momentum transitions. These levels act as adaptive reference points that assist in reading market structure, spotting potential reversals, and validating breakouts or false breaks. The indicator includes on-chart s
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN QuantumFlux Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   QuantumFlux Trend combines concepts from statistical physics (temperature T & energy step alpha ) with Boltzmann-style exponential weighting to produce a trend line that is more “context-adaptive” compared to traditional moving averages. The result is then smoothed with an EMA to deliver cleaner signals that are easy to read across all timeframes. The indicator automatically colors candles and trend lines: green for bullish phases, red for bearish
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Vertex Trading System
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Vertex Trading System Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Vertex Trading System is a comprehensive trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator combines two powerful market analysis methodologies into a single tool: a dynamic trend module ( TurboTrend ) and a market structure analysis module ( Market Structure ). Its purpose is to provide clear trend signals, identify key levels based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and present them in an intuitive visualiz
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
Эксперты
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN SignalBunker
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method. Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a cl
GEN UT Bot
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
FREE
GEN Sniper Entry
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Sniper Entry Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Sniper Entry is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to identify potential market entry points based on divergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator specifically looks for sharp and accurate "sniper" divergences at price tops and bottoms. A unique feature is its ability to automatically visualize Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels calculated based on the Average True
GEN Ichimoku Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
GEN Ichimoku Signal Developer: gedeegi Overview GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment. The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned
FREE
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
Фильтр:
momobullet777
41
momobullet777 2025.11.16 15:37 
 

no good

Ответ на отзыв