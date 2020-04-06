Apex Legend EA

Apex Legend EA is a sophisticated automated trading system engineered for high-frequency scalping on M30 and H1 timeframes. Designed for the discerning trader who demands agility without sacrificing security, this EA utilizes advanced algorithms to identify short-term market inefficiencies and execute trades with lightning-fast precision.

Live Signal Apex Legend Ea Coming Soon >>>>>>>

Unlike risky strategies that expose your account to indefinite drawdown, Apex Legend EA operates on a strict, professional "safety-first" doctrine.

The Advantage: Disciplined Risk Management

The cornerstone of the Apex Legend EA strategy is uncompromised capital protection. It does not rely on dangerous martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.

  • Every Trade Protected: Upon entry, a hard, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are immediately placed on the market.

  • Defined Outcome: You always know your maximum risk per trade. There is absolutely zero "naked" trading.

This disciplined approach ensures that losses are cut quickly while allowing the EA to accumulate consistent small profits over time, adding up to significant growth.

Key Features

High-Frequency Scalping Logic: Capitalizes on quick price movements for rapid trade turnover. ✅ Strict SL/TP on Every Trade: Mandatory risk parameters incorporated into every signal for ultimate safety. ✅ No Martingale or Grid: A clean, single-entry strategy focused on quality setups over volume loading. ✅ ECN Optimized: Engineered to perform best in low-spread, fast-execution broker environments. ✅ Stress-Free Automation: Fully automated trading within predefined safety limits.

Recommendations for Optimal Performance

  • Timeframes: M30 or H1 (Highly Recommended).

  • Minimum Deposit: 350$ (Recommended 850$)

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD

  • Broker Requirements: Stander account is essential for successful scalping.

  • Infrastructure: A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS ping 5ms) is strongly recommended to ensure fast execution speeds.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. While Apex Legend EA is designed with strict risk management features (Stop Loss on every trade), market conditions can be unpredictable. Slippage and spread widening during volatile periods can affect scalping results.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. You should never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. We strongly recommend running this EA on a demo account first to fully understand its trading behaviour before applying it to a live real-money account.


