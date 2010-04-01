VanquishGT

VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU & DAX, etc..

VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like XAU, DAX, etc., designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics.

Key Features:

Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to highlight potential areas of interest.
Risk Configuration Tools – Offers adjustable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop options.
Responsive Behavior – Adjusts entry parameters over time using algorithmic feedback from market data.
Efficient Order Placement – Structured to submit orders without unnecessary delay, subject to broker execution conditions.
Configurable Parameters – Includes input options suitable for users with different levels of experience.

Design Focus:

  • Market Responsive: Works with changing market dynamics; it does not require fixed patterns.

  • Platform-Based Operation: All logic is handled internally—there are no API connections or data feeds from external sources.

  • Self-Tuning Capability: The EA updates its behavior based on internal processing and observed price activity.

Configuration Notes:

Default inputs are optimized for XAU, DAX, etc., charts on the 1-minute timeframe. For different instruments, users can explore combinations of:

  • AppliedAverage (0–34)

  • AppliedPrice (0–34)

  • AppliedAssault (1–13)

  • AppliedDeviation (3–34)

📌 This tool is provided as-is, with no guaranteed performance outcomes. Users are encouraged to test and adjust settings based on their preferences and trading environments.

Рекомендуем также
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
LeopardAdaptive - советник, работающий на основе анализа свечных формаций с одновременным диссонансом трех разных встроенных алгоритмов, определяющих направление тренда. Настройки советника по умолчанию являются оптимальными для работы на четырех рекомендуемых для торговых инструментов. Размер лота или процент риска трейдер может выбирать самостоятельно. Каждый торговый ордер имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Настр
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
СОВЕТНИК"GG"-УНЕВЕРСАЛЬНЫЙ,УМЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬСАМ И С ПОМОЩЬЮ ТРЕЙДЕРА! В ПАНЕЛЕ УКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ ВСЯ ПРОСАДКА,ЧТО ПОМОГАЕТ ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ. ПРИСУТСТВУЮТ КНОПКИ   1.ЗАКРЫТИЕ ПРИБЫЛЬНЫХ ОРДЕРОВ  2. ЗАКРЫТИЕ ВСЕХ ОРДЕРОВ  3. ЛОКИРОВАНИЕ ДАННЫХ ПОЗИЦИЙ ДЛЯ НАСТРОЙКИ СОВЕТНИКА ИСПОЛЬЗУЕТСЯ РАССТОЯНИЕ,КОТОРОЕ ЗАВИСИТ ОТ ТРЕНДА ДЛЯ ОПРИДИЛЕНИЯ ТРЕНДА , ЕСТЬ СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЙ АЛГОРИТМ! ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ,МОЖНО ДОБАВЛЯТЬ ОТКРЫТИЕ ОРДЕРОВВ РУЧНУЮ,ТАК ЖЕ МОЖНО ЛОКИРОВАТЬ ВСЕ ОТКРЫТЫЕ ОРДЕРА! ЕСЛИ,НЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ С ПОМОЩЬЮ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛ
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Эксперты
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник определяет начало волнового движения и начинает работать по ходу новой волны. Используется жесткий стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Встроена защита от расширения спреда брокером. Контроль профита осуществляет функция короткого трейлинг-стопа. Расчет лота производится в зависимости от стоп-лосса. Например, при стоп-лоссе 250 пунктов и MaxRisk = 10 % размер лота будет рассчитан таким образом, что при срабатывании стоп-лосса (250 пунктов) потеря будет равняться 10% от депозита. При стоп-лоссе равн
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
InvestorPRO
Andrey Spiridonov
Эксперты
InvestorPRO - стабильно работающий эксперт для профессиональных трейдеров. Эксперт полностью самостоятельно ведет автоматическую торговлю. Алгоритм торговли данного эксперта основан на анализе многих факторов, оказывающих влияние на динамику курса торгового инструмента. Данный эксперт создавался с целью обеспечить трейдеру комфортные условия по инвестированию своих средств в финансовые инструменты рынка Форекс. Эксперт устанавливается обычным образом и подходит для торговли на любых торговых сим
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
Эксперты
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
The Top king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Introducing Our Smart Gold/USD Expert Advisor Works on the 15-minute chart with precision. ️ How it works: It doesn’t trade immediately. Instead, it waits for a strong movement in the previous 4 candles. Once the market enters the oscillation zone after that move, the expert activates — targeting the most profitable moments. The secret? It only trades when conditions are ideal — after volatility, during price stabilization. This approach improves accuracy, reduces risk, and boosts profit
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
1 (1)
Эксперты
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
PipFinite EA Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.43 (28)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
LazyBoy Scalper Scrapper
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Эксперты
From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot               - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators which most of
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Эксперты
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Эксперты
Мультивалютный советник  с 100% адаптацией под любую валютную пару и таймфрейм. Основан на индикаторе Smart Gread . Очень гибкая настройка позволяет получать максимальный  профит. Уровень прибыли со сделок задаётся вручную в  TakeProfit ( standart 200). Размер лота задаётся вручную Lot   ( standart =  1 лот). Каждый последующий лот увеличивается на Kolen   ( standart 2 ). Максимальный размер лота MaxLot ( standart 10 ). Для отключения советника сущетвуют специальные функции : StopRightNow - все
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Эксперты
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
EA Tiamat MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
The EA's strategy is based on the price movement from the support line to the resistance line, as implemented in the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27135 Each position has a stop loss and take profit. BONUS: I will provide all buyers with an absolutely free trading expert for working with gold:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/61919 To get it, after the purchase, write me a Private message, please. The EA does not use a grid and martingale system. Support: https://www
UltraGold EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Эксперты
This EA was designed for xauusd trading. Three indicators were used as the stretagy. The lot size can be multiplied by 2.0 and 3.0 (martingale). Maximun order can be adjusted to be 6 to 9 orders. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M1 Relative DD 48.55% CAGR 54.29% Profit factor 13.94 Winrate 61.99% Account ECN, STD, Cent account See more details about this EA Forex https://eaforexcenter.com
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Эксперты
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Origin of the universe
Bai Han Dong
Эксперты
交易是一门艺术，本EA基于 Book of changes series  产品的迭代开发， 天地万物都处在永不停息的发展之中，其阐述的就是这个“ 自然而然 ” 的规律。这规律揭示了整个宇宙的特性，囊括了天地间所有事物的属性。 因此，作者通过双均线的赋值，找寻阴阳变换的规律，以此贴近市场的走势，在区间内博弈求利，大道至简。本EA前期基于欧美货币对 （EURUSD） 市场进行的数据调研分析，因此，购买后请使用于欧美货币对（EURUSD），不要使用于其他货币对及交易品类，后续会陆续推出其他相应版本，大家可以持续关注。在下载后，界面可以进行调节手数以及参数设置，大家根据提示的最佳赋值填写即可，不要轻易尝试改变，最后建议仓位为一万美金。如有疑问，可以与作者留言，感谢支持！附： “易”，一是“ 变易 ”、二是“ 简易 ”、三是“ 不易 ”。变易，指变化之道，万事万物时时刻刻都在变化。简易，一阴一阳，囊括了万种事物之理；有天就有地，有上就有下，有前就有后，都是相反相成，对立统一。不易，虽世间的事物错综复杂，变化多端，但是有一样东西永远不变的，那就是规律；天地运行，四季轮换，寒暑交替，冬寒夏热，月盈
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что делает его подходящим как для валютных пар Forex, так и для золота (XAUUSD) . Советник лучше всего работает на ECN-счетах со спредом ниже 10
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Эксперты
EvoTrade: Первая самообучающаяся торговая система на рынке Позвольте представить EvoTrade — уникальный торговый советник, созданный с использованием передовых технологий компьютерного зрения и анализа данных. Это первая на рынке самообучающаяся торговая система, работающая в режиме реального времени. EvoTrade анализирует рыночные условия, адаптирует стратегии и динамически подстраивается под изменения, обеспечивая исключительную точность в любых условиях. EvoTrade использует передовые нейронные
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Эксперты
После покупки напишите мне, чтобы получить руководство в формате PDF и ссылку на подробное видео с объяснениями!!! Всегда запускайте EA с настройками!!! Скачать SETFILE и инструкцию здесь   Candle Power EA Стратегия акций на основе возврата к среднему для индекса S&P 500 Пять комбинированных стратегий в рамках портфельного подхода – разработаны для волатильных рыночных фаз, коррекций и в качестве потенциальной тактической защиты портфеля. _______________________________________________________
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Эксперты
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Эксперты
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Эксперты
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Эксперты
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Автоматический скальпинговый Expert Advisor для MT4 для Gold (XAUUSD) , торговля XAUUSD M1 , скальпинг золота , микротрендовый скальпинг , тик-моментум , стратегия входа по откату , трейлинг-стоп , хеджирующий скальпер по золоту , низкорисковый EA для золота , MT4 Expert Advisor для торговли золотом . Рекомендуемые условия торговли • Символ: Gold (XAUUSD) • Таймфрейм: M1 (1 минута) • Минимальный стартовый капитал: от 300 € • Рекомендуемый старт
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Другие продукты этого автора
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
HeikenAshi
Vasile Verdes
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi Pro – Индикатор с настраиваемыми параметрами визуализации тренда Heiken Ashi Pro — это индикатор для MetaTrader 4, который отображает модифицированные свечи Heiken Ashi с использованием широкого набора пользовательских параметров. Он позволяет применять различные методы сглаживания и расчёта цен, что делает его подходящим инструментом для тех, кто предпочитает адаптировать отображение трендов под свою торговую стратегию. Основные характеристики: Поддерживает 34 типа скользящих средн
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв